Shane Cottle Wins at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (September 9, 2023) — Shane Cottle won the non-wing sprint car feature Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway. Tye Mihocko, Harley Burns, Jordan Kinser, and Brayden Fox rounded out the top five.
Lincoln Park Speedway
Putnamville, Indiana
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 38P-Seth Parker[3]
2. 22-Brandon Spencer[2]
3. 24P-Tye Mihocko[5]
4. 34-Brent Beauchamp[4]
5. 27-Evan Mosley[1]
6. 16S-Jackson Slone[7]
7. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[6]
8. 00-Austin Cory[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 53-Brayden Fox[1]
2. 24M-Hunter Maddox[2]
3. 73-Blake Vermillion[4]
4. 26T-Matt Thompson[3]
5. 87-Tony Helton[6]
6. 99J-Kyle Johnson[5]
7. 94-Jarrett Miller[8]
8. 100-Justin Meneely[7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 04-Jordan Kinser[4]
2. 6C-Mario Clouser[1]
3. 5-Jesse Vermillion[5]
4. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[3]
5. 5M-Matthew McDonald[6]
6. 06-Rylan Gray[7]
7. 11A-Nathan Ervin[8]
8. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[2]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 2E-Shane Cottle[1]
2. 16-Harley Burns[2]
3. 0G-Kyle Shipley[3]
4. 26C-Chance Crum[5]
5. 24L-Lee Underwood[6]
6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[4]
7. 4R-John Sluss[7]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 27-Evan Mosley[1]
2. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[15]
3. 5M-Matthew McDonald[3]
4. 16S-Jackson Slone[5]
5. 24L-Lee Underwood[4]
6. 10G-Gabriel Gilbert[8]
7. 99J-Kyle Johnson[6]
8. 4R-John Sluss[12]
9. 94-Jarrett Miller[10]
10. 100-Justin Meneely[14]
11. 87-Tony Helton[2]
12. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[9]
13. 06-Rylan Gray[7]
14. 00-Austin Cory[13]
15. 11A-Nathan Ervin[11]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 2E-Shane Cottle[5]
2. 24P-Tye Mihocko[9]
3. 16-Harley Burns[1]
4. 04-Jordan Kinser[6]
5. 53-Brayden Fox[7]
6. 38P-Seth Parker[8]
7. 6C-Mario Clouser[2]
8. 26C-Chance Crum[16]
9. 0G-Kyle Shipley[12]
10. 22-Brandon Spencer[4]
11. 26T-Matt Thompson[14]
12. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[18]
13. 24M-Hunter Maddox[3]
14. 73-Blake Vermillion[10]
15. 27-Evan Mosley[15]
16. 16S-Jackson Slone[20]
17. 5-Jesse Vermillion[11]
18. I1-Ivan Glotzbach[21]
19. 29-Mitch Wissmiller[13]
20. 5M-Matthew McDonald[17]
21. 24L-Lee Underwood[19]