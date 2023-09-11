Rain Postpones Completion of ESS Invasion of Weedsport to October 3

By Curtis Berleue

(Weedsport, NY) | Just one day after completing another weather-interrupted event, Mother Nature again decided to interfere with the Empire Super Sprints Invasion of the Weedsport Speedway on Saturday, September 9.

26 winged sprint cars filled the pits at Weedsport Speedway on Saturday, which would mean the field would be split into 3 time hot lap groups. Rifenburg Contracting fast time awards went to Joe Trenca, Chris Hile and Chuck Hebing in their respective groups.

With the invert, Jordan Poirier took home the victory in E&V Energy heat race 1 through a spirited battle with Joe Trenca. Chris Hile advanced one spot to pick up the win in E&V Energy heat 2, and Shawn Donath won E&V Energy heat 3 coming from the third starting position.

Chase Moran picked up the Cobra Coaches Dash Series presented by Monroe Mechanical Services, Inc. worth $100. Unfortunately, after the dash the skies opened up and the remainder of the event could not be completed. The original plan was to complete the program the following day, Sunday September 10, but another day of unstable forecasts and already saturated grounds caused further postponement of the event. The event will now be completed on Tuesday October 3 during Super Dirt Week.

The next scheduled event for the Empire Super Sprints is this coming Saturday September 16th at the Ohsweken Speedway in Ohsweken, Ontario for the Northern Sprint Car Nationals paying $10,000 to win. The event will be a non-points event for ESS competitors.

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Saturday, September 16 – Ohsweken Speedway – Ohsweken, ONT ($10,000 to Win Northern Sprint Car Nationals, no points)

Friday, September 22 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Outlaw Fall Nationals)

Friday, September 29 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win Outlaw 200 Weekend)

Full Results:

Monroe Mechanical Services Dash (4 Laps): 1. #4P-Chase Moran; 2. #90-Matt Tanner; 3. #10-Jeff Cook; 4. #67-Steve Glover; 5. #41-Dalton Rombough; 6. #24-Bobby Hackel

E&V Energy Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Jordan Poirier[1]; 2. #98-Joe Trenca[2]; 3. #01-Danny Varin[4]; 4. #79-Jordan Thomas[3]; 5. #90-Matt Tanner[5]; 6. #67-Steve Glover[6]; 7. 96X-Chad Phelps[7]; 8. #23-Tyler Cartier[9]; 9. #66-Jordan Hutton[8]

E&V Energy Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. #5H-Chris Hile[2]; 2. #87-Jason Barney[1]; 3. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 4. #13T-Trevor Years[3]; 5. #4P-Chase Moran[6]; 6. #41-Dalton Rombough[9]; 7. 80-Bobby Parrow[8]; 8. #13-Keith Granholm[7]; 9. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[4]

E&V Energy Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. #53-Shawn Donath[3]; 2. #36-Logan Crisafulli[1]; 3. #45-Chuck Hebing[2]; 4. #99L-Larry Wight[5]; 5. #10-Jeff Cook[4]; 6. #24-Bobby Hackel IV[6]; 7. #33-Lacey Hanson[8]; 8. #21B-Blake Warner[7]

Rifenburg Contracting Timed Group 1 (3 Laps): 1. #98-Joe Trenca[1]; 2. 28-Jordan Poirier[4]; 3. #79-Jordan Thomas[8]; 4. #01-Danny Varin[9]; 5. #90-Matt Tanner[6]; 6. #67-Steve Glover[2]; 7. 96X-Chad Phelps[7]; 8. #66-Jordan Hutton[3]; 9. #23-Tyler Cartier[5]

Rifenburg Contracting Timed Group 2 (3 Laps): 1. #5H-Chris Hile[1]; 2. #87-Jason Barney[6]; 3. #13T-Trevor Years[9]; 4. #7C-Dylan Swiernik[3]; 5. #5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 6. #4P-Chase Moran[7]; 7. #13-Keith Granholm[5]; 8. 80-Bobby Parrow[8]; 9. #41-Dalton Rombough[4]

Rifenburg Contracting Timed Group 3 (3 Laps): 1. #45-Chuck Hebing[7]; 2. #36-Logan Crisafulli[3]; 3. #53-Shawn Donath[4]; 4. #10-Jeff Cook[6]; 5. #99L-Larry Wight[1]; 6. #24-Bobby Hackel IV[2]; 7. #21B-Blake Warner[5]; 8. #33-Lacey Hanson[8]

Awards & Contingencies:

Rifenburg Contracting Fast Time ($25 each): #98-Joe Trenca; #5H-Chris Hile; #45-Chuck Hebing

E&V Energy Heat Winners ($25 each): #28-Jordan Poirier; #5H-Chris Hile; #53-Shawn Donath

Cobra Coaches / Monroe Mechanical Services, Inc. Dash Winner ($100): #4P-Chase Moran

Pinnacle Pole Draw Award ($25): #13T-Trevor Years