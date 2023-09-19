MAJOR BOUNTY POSTED FOR USAC NON-FULL-TIMERS AT LAWRENCEBURG’S FALL NATIONALS

By Richie Murray

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (September 19, 2023)………USAC regulars have gone undefeated all season in AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship competition with full-time series drivers and teams winning every event run thus far in 2023.

Now, NOS Energy Drink and USAC are posting a $10,000 bounty to any driver who can beat the USAC regulars during the Saturday night, October 7, Fall Nationals at Indiana’s Lawrenceburg Speedway.

Any driver outside the top-12 in the USAC National Sprint Car standings will be eligible for the opportunity to cash in an extra $10,000 bonus by winning that night’s feature event.

With the Fall Nationals already paying $20,000 to the feature winner, it is possible that a driver could walk out of the southeastern Indiana 3/8-mile dirt oval that night with a total of $30,000 in earnings.

The Fall Nationals at Lawrenceburg Speedway began in 2007, and this year, enters its 16th edition under the promotion of Dave and Kim Rudisell. Robert Ballou captured the inaugural running of the Fall Nationals in 2007.

Furthermore, the Fall Nationals presents the finale of the 10-race Bubby Jones Master of Going Faster Series presented by Spire Sports + Entertainment. Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) leads the miniseries’ point standings by five points over C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.). Defending “Bubby Jones” champ Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) sits third, 14 points out of the lead.

The Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster driving champion will earn a $10,000 bonus while the champion crew chief will receive a $2,500 reward.