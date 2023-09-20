$4,220.20 to Win Outlaw Fall Nationals Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | For the second of three times this season, the Empire Super Sprints 40th anniversary tour will make a stop at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY this Friday night, September 22. The night will pay tribute to Cal Lane, a name synonymous with racing both in Dundee and with the Empire Super Sprints.

As one of the most visited tracks in tour history, the Outlaw Speedway has hosted 81 events with 49 different winners since the first visit on August 3, 1984. The most recent driver to find victory lane is ‘The Juice’ Jared Zimbardi, who picked up the Outlaw Summer Nationals worth $3,565 back in July.

With just a handful of events remaining headed into Outlaw on Friday, the points battle remains tight between defending champion Jordan Poirier and Shawn Donath. Poirier holds a slim 39-point lead over Donath with just four points-paying features left in the 2023 season. Jason Barney currently sits third, with Dylan Swiernik in 4th and Jeff Cook rounding out the top five.

Fridays Cal Lane Memorial Fall Nationals at the Outlaw Speedway will be one of the highest paying 360 events of the season in the northeast, paying $4,220.20 to win. Additional support from Fratto Curbing will boost the payout by sponsoring the nights Cobra Coaches Dash Series dash, paying $100 to win for just four laps of action. A full listing of start times, gate prices and schedule of events for the evening can be found on both the Outlaw Speedways and Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, September 22 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($4,000 to Win Outlaw Fall Nationals)

Friday, September 29 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win Outlaw 200 Weekend)

Tuesday, October 3 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY (Continuation of 9/9 event)