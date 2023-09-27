Cotton Classic on deck for Sprint Car Challenge Tour at Kings Speedway Friday

By Gary Thomas

Hanford, CA…As the season winds down the Sprint Car Challenge Tour is prepared to head for the Peter Murphy Racing managed Kings Speedway in Hanford this Friday September 29th.

The event marks the 38th annual “Cotton Classic” and is the penultimate race of the campaign for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. This Friday also begins a busy and much-anticipated stretch of Sprint Car racing in the Golden State.

The Cotton Classic has been one of the long-standing and prestigious showcases in the Central Valley over the years. Apart from 2014, it has been held at the Kings County Fairgrounds venue every season since the mid-1980’s.

This weekend’s huge double header in Hanford also includes the “Morrie Williams Memorial” on Saturday night showcasing the NARC 410 Sprint Cars.

When the Sprint Car Challenge Tour last competed at Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors it was young Corey Day who picked up the victory. The recent $25,000 winner at the Gold Cup Race of Champions is also the defending victor of the Cotton Classic and will look to add another on Friday.

Going into the penultimate round of the SCCT campaign Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox continues to sit atop the standings and has stretched his advantage to 25-markers over Dylan Bloomfield. This past Saturday in Petaluma saw Cox put together an impressive night and come close to victory. He’ll look to carry that same speed into Kings Speedway on Friday.

Bloomfield also had a shot at cracking off a win last weekend, only to encounter issues in lapped traffic. The 17-year-old will be gunning for a strong night at the Cotton Classic to try and close the gap between himself and Cox.

Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery heads into the night looking to rebound after a DNF last week relegated him to third in points, now 32 behind Cox. Montgomery is often strong at Kings Speedway and picked up a Kings of Thunder win at the track last year.

Rounding out the top-10 heading into Friday’s program are Suisun City’s Chance Grasty, Clovis’ Dominic Gorden, Dunnigan’s Luke Hayes, multi-time Cotton Classic winner Mitchell Faccinto, Fremont’s Shane Golobic, Roseville’s Sean Becker and reigning SCCT champ Andy Forsberg.

Fresno’s Dominic Scelzi leads the way this season in the win collum with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards. The Central Valley favorite has tallied three triumphs and will look to add a fourth on Friday. Scelzi was the SCCT winner at the Cotton Classic in 2021.

Aromas wheel-man Justin Sanders will climb back aboard the Dale Miller Septic No. 4sa on Friday as the team closes in on the SCCT owners’ championship. Sanders ran second at Kings Speedway in May with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets at Kings Speedway this Friday September 29th cost $20 while seniors 62+, military with ID and students ages 7-17 cost $15. Children six and under are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased via https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1797/tickets/1325190 or at the gate on Friday.

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 4pm. The pit meeting will be held at 5pm with cars on track at 5:30. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying, and racing will follow.

The muffler rule will follow track protocols at Kings Speedway, which mirrors the NARC 410 Series rule. Flowmaster, SpinTech, Schoenfeld 14272735-78 or Extreme mufflers only.

The Kings Speedway – Powered by Keller Motors is a 3/8-mile clay oval located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230.

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards race. Fans can purchase through a monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, CaliDirt.TV, Shop Kyle Larson, Pit Stop USA, Tiner-Hirst Enterprise, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, D&D Roofing, Sierra Foothills Wine Services, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

Remaining Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards events

Friday September 29: Kings Speedway in Hanford (38th annual Cotton Classic)

Saturday November 4: Stockton Dirt Track (40th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/NARC)