Outlaw 200 Weekend Up Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Fulton, NY) | With just three events remaining on the 2023 Empire Super Sprints 40th Anniversary schedule, the tour will head to the Fulton Speedway in Fulton, NY this weekend. The $2,000 to win main event will help to kick off the Outlaw 200 weekend on Fridy night, Fulton’s largest event of the season.

With five originally scheduled dates at Fulton in 2023, three events have been completed thus far. Jason Barney has been victorious twice, Sammy Reakes IV once, and Mother Nature claimed the July CNY Speedweek event.

After last weekend’s Outlaw Fall Nationals, Shawn Donath has closed the gap between himself and Jordan Poirier in the championship standings. Going into the night, Poirier had a 39-point advantage. After a strong top five performance by Donath, Poirier’s advantage now sits at just 21 points headed into the final 3 nights of competition.

While the championship will likely be awarded to either Poirier or Donath, the battle for third is even closer between Jason Barney and Dylan Swiernik, as Swiernik is just 8 points behind Barney. Jeff Cook rounds out the top five.

Information regarding start times, admission prices and a schedule of events for Friday evening at Fulton can be found on both the tracks and the Empire Super Sprints social media pages.

For the latest news, information, and schedule updates regarding the Empire Super Sprints be sure to check the series website (www.EmpireSuperSprints.com) and follow along on Facebook (Empire Super Sprints), Twitter (@ESSprints) and Instagram (@empiresupersprints).

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, September 29 – Fulton Speedway – Fulton, NY ($2,000 to Win Outlaw 200 Weekend)

Tuesday, October 3 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY ($2,000 to Win – Continuation of 9/9)

Friday, October 20 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($3,500 to Win Hoag Memorial)