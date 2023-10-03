All Dirt Roads Lead to World of Outlaws World Finals

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (Oct. 2, 2023) – The season-long journey for three premier series comes to its grand finale at The Dirt Track at Charlotte for the World of Outlaws World Finals, Nov. 1-4

All four nights will feature the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, along with an abundance of activities for fans.

The stakes have been raised this year with drivers racing for a more than $700,000 overall purse – an increase of over $50,000 spread throughout the fields.

Thursday and Friday’s Features for the Sprint Cars and Late Models will pay $15,000 to win and $1,200 to start, while Saturday’s Feature will pay $25,000 to win and $1,750 to start.

For the Super DIRTcar Series, its Features on Thursday and Friday will pay $10,000 to win and $750 to start. Its finale on Saturday will pay $15,000 to win and $1,000 to start.

Then, at the end of the night on Saturday, three champions will be crowned, bathed in a shower of confetti and illuminated by fireworks. This year, Brad Sweet is eyeing his fifth straight World of Outlaws Sprint Car title, Bobby Pierce is on target for his first World of Outlaws Late Model title and Matt Sheppard has the chance to claim a historic 10th Super DIRTcar Series title.

On-track action starts Wednesday, Nov. 1, with Low-E Insulation Qualifying for all divisions – setting the Heat Race line ups for Thursday and Friday. Points accumulated from Thursday and Friday’s Feature finishes will determine the Heat Race line ups for Saturday’s finale.

In addition to the racing action, there will be plenty of activities to keep fans entertained throughout the week. The first is on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, at 4pm (ET). Along with seeing your favorite teams’ haulers during the load-in parade, don’t miss announcers Johnny Gibson, Ruben Mireles and Mike Warren, in costume, as they announced the event.

After Low-E Insulation Qualifying on Wednesday, venture to the zMax Pavilion – next to the zMax Dragway – for the World Finals Kickoff Party at 9pm. Watch your favorite drivers get interviewed throughout the night and stay for the live concert after.

New this year, there will be a pre-race show before the gates open in the midway, Wednesday through Saturday, and a fashion show, showcasing series and driver merchandise at the zMax Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 3, at 1pm.

In addition to the championship celebration at the end of the night, Saturday will also feature the fan-favorite 3X4 Wide Salute before the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Feature and special driver introductions with drivers from all three series before the Last Chance Showdowns.

Things to know:

More Event Info

Track: 4/10 mile in Concord, NC

Track Records:

Sprint Cars: 11.880 seconds by Jeff Shepard on Oct. 6, 2001

Late Models: 14.183 seconds by Kyle Larson on Nov. 5, 2020

Big Block Modified: 15.088 seconds by Brett Hearn on May 25, 2005

Last Race Video Recap (Sprints Cars, Nov. 5)



Last Race Video Recap (Late Models, Nov. 5)



Last Race Video Recap (Big Blocks, Nov. 5)



2022 Winners:

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars:

Nov. 2: Logan Schuchart

Nov. 4: Donny Schatz

Nov. 5: Donny Schatz

World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models:

Nov. 2: Mike Marlar

Nov. 3: Tanner English

Nov. 5: Jonathan Davenport

Super DIRTcar Series:

Nov. 3: Mat Williamson

Nov. 4: Mathieu Desjardins

Nov. 5: Mat Williamson

