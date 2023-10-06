Brian Brown scores $62,000 in Port Royal Speedway’s 56th Tuscarora 50

From Tyler Altmeyer

PORT ROYAL, PA (October 5, 2023) – “Blackjack” Brian Brown earned a $62,000 payday on Thursday night at the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, not only solidifying his first All Star triumph of the season, but simultaneously securing a first-ever Tuscarora 50 championship. Brown, ace of the Casey’s/FVP No. 21 sprint car, took command of the prestigious 50-lapper on lap 44, battling by race-long rival and fellow Knoxville Raceway warrior, Chase Randall. The Higginsville, Missouri, native, who is now a four-time All Star winner in his career, was a frontrunner the entire distance, racing into a podium spot for the first time on lap 24 before earning the next two positions.

NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, battled ahead late to finish second, followed by Chase Randall, Brent Shearer – the highest finishing Posse ace, and Outlaw invader, Carson Macedo.

“I’ve been coming here for a long time, and I’ve always dreamt about standing here in victory lane, and to finally do it at the Tuscarora 50, in front of an amazing crowd, is really special,” Brian Brown stated. “This is a crown jewel. There are a lot of races, but this is an event. I want to thank my crew – Chad, Justin, my dad. We’ve had some bad runs, and it’s easy to get down on yourself, but they don’t. They wake up every morning ready to work and I’m extremely proud of them and what they do.”

“The Quickest Chicken” Chase Randall led the first 18 circuits before Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks took over on lap 19. Back-to-back cautions, including a red flag incident, set-up Marks’ eventual takeover, sliding the Waco, Texas, native as the pair entered turn one. Randall, in his first-ever race at Port Royal Speedway, started from the outside-pole position, ultimately leading his first-ever laps with the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Marks maintained control until disaster struck on lap 35, spinning to a stop in turn four after nearly making contact with a lapped car. The former Tuscarora 50 champion had nowhere to go.

With Marks now out, Randall was able to take back the lead, keeping control until caution flags waved for the final time on lap 44, this one for then runner-up, Buddy Kofoid. The caution also allowed Brown the opportunity to gain second, using the ensuing restart to drive by the 18-year-old Texan.

“We really didn’t make that many changes during the break,” Brown added. “I was taking off around the top the entire race, so I figured for that last restart I would change things up. I tried to get by Chase [Randall] as clean as I could without crashing anyone. But how about that kid? Racing that well in his first time ever being here. I’m proud of him.

“We’re going to celebrate this one for a while tonight. We’ll worry about racing tomorrow, tomorrow.”

The 2023 Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 season is officially complete. News pertaining to the 2024 campaign will be released in the coming weeks. Those interested should stay alert online at www.allstarsprint.com, or check out the Series’ respective social media channels.

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

Tuscarora 50

Port Royal Speedway

Port Royal, Pennsylvania

Thursday, October 5, 2023

Hercules Tires Qualifying Flight A

1. 69K-Logan Wagner, 15.610[25]

2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 15.627[23]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne, 15.627[16]

4. 5-Dylan Cisney, 15.665[14]

5. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 15.685[2]

6. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 15.687[9]

7. 42-Sye Lynch, 15.693[3]

8. 21-Brian Brown, 15.694[27]

9. 19-Brent Marks, 15.704[11]

10. 55-Kerry Madsen, 15.737[17]

11. 11T-TJ Stutts, 15.741[21]

12. 26-Zeb Wise, 15.752[26]

13. 55W-Mike Wagner, 15.768[10]

14. 98-Jarrett Cavalet, 15.779[15]

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 15.785[20]

16. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 15.812[6]

17. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 15.854[12]

18. 11-Cory Eliason, 15.861[8]

19. 77-Michael Walter, 15.879[19]

20. 12-Blane Heimbach, 15.917[24]

21. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 15.924[5]

22. 15-Donny Schatz, 15.925[22]

23. 5B-Spencer Bayston, 15.927[4]

24. 17B-Steve Buckwalter, 15.927[7]

25. 20B-Tim Buckwalter, 15.929[18]

26. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 16.071[1]

27. 99-Devin Adams, 16.305[13]

Hercules Tires Qualifying Flight B

1. 24-Rico Abreu, 15.434[15]

2. 57-Kyle Larson, 15.507[24]

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 15.516[22]

4. 13-Justin Peck, 15.549[17]

5. 71-Anthony Macri, 15.577[9]

6. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr, 15.578[13]

7. 39M-Lance Dewease, 15.581[27]

8. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 15.595[2]

9. 9R-Chase Randall, 15.597[12]

10. 29-Brent Shearer, 15.668[25]

11. 23-Devon Borden, 15.682[6]

12. 67-Justin Whittall, 15.690[14]

13. 6-Ryan Smith, 15.706[5]

14. 35-Austin Bishop, 15.732[4]

15. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 15.754[26]

16. 6G-Garet Williamson, 15.772[16]

17. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.777[19]

18. 45H-Jeff Halligan, 15.871[1]

19. 70-Kraig Kinser, 15.874[20]

20. 5T-Ryan Timms, 15.877[21]

21. 1Z-Hunter Schuerenberg, 15.936[10]

22. 1M-Landon Myers, 15.966[18]

23. 12J-Tyler Reeser, 16.057[8]

24. 1T-Tanner Holmes, 16.076[3]

25. 19R-Mark Smith, 16.179[11]

26. 47K-Kody Lehman, 16.223[23]

27. 55M-Domenic Melair, 16.488[7]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]

2. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

3. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[6]

4. 5-Dylan Cisney[3]

5. 20B-Tim Buckwalter[9]

6. 77-Michael Walter[7]

7. 15-Donny Schatz[8]

8. 55W-Mike Wagner[5]

9. 69K-Logan Wagner[4]

Competition Suspension Inc Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[2]

2. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[4]

3. 11T-TJ Stutts[1]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[3]

5. 5B-Spencer Bayston[8]

6. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[6]

7. 49X-Tim Shaffer[9]

8. 12-Blane Heimbach[7]

9. 98-Jarrett Cavalet[5]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[2]

2. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne[4]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

5. 11-Cory Eliason[6]

6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

7. 51-Freddie Rahmer[7]

8. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[8]

9. 99-Devin Adams[9]

Kistler Racing Products Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 29-Brent Shearer[1]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

3. 13-Justin Peck[3]

4. 6-Ryan Smith[5]

5. 39M-Lance Dewease[2]

6. 6G-Garet Williamson[6]

7. 70-Kraig Kinser[7]

8. 1M-Landon Myers[8]

DNS: 19R-Mark Smith

Mobil 1 Heat Race #5 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Devon Borden[1]

2. 9P-Parker Price Miller[2]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[4]

4. 71-Anthony Macri[3]

5. 48-Danny Dietrich[6]

6. 5T-Ryan Timms[7]

7. 47K-Kody Lehman[9]

8. 12J-Tyler Reeser[8]

9. 35-Austin Bishop[5]

Mobil 1 Heat Race #6 (8 Laps)

1. 9R-Chase Randall[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

3. 67-Justin Whittall[1]

4. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[3]

5. 8-Aaron Reutzel[5]

6. 1T-Tanner Holmes[8]

7. 45H-Jeff Halligan[6]

8. 1Z-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]

9. 55M-Domenic Melair[9]

Computer Man C-Main (10 Laps)

1. 51-Freddie Rahmer[1]

2. 70-Kraig Kinser[4]

3. 12-Blane Heimbach[9]

4. 17B-Steve Buckwalter[11]

5. 47K-Kody Lehman[6]

6. 12J-Tyler Reeser[12]

7. 1M-Landon Myers[10]

8. 99-Devin Adams[15]

9. 98-Jarrett Cavalet[13]

10. 55M-Domenic Melair[16]

11. 55W-Mike Wagner[7]

DNS: 35-Austin Bishop

DNS: 45H-Jeff Halligan

DNS: 15-Donny Schatz

DNS: 1Z-Hunter Schuerenberg

DNS: 49X-Tim Shaffer

Classic Ink USA B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 71-Anthony Macri[2]

2. 69K-Logan Wagner[1]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[5]

4. 11-Cory Eliason[7]

5. 5B-Spencer Bayston[9]

6. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[4]

7. 48-Danny Dietrich[12]

8. 39M-Lance Dewease[8]

9. 6-Ryan Smith[6]

10. 6G-Garet Williamson[14]

11. 8-Aaron Reutzel[10]

12. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[15]

13. 20B-Tim Buckwalter[11]

14. 5T-Ryan Timms[16]

15. 77-Michael Walter[17]

16. 1T-Tanner Holmes[18]

17. 70-Kraig Kinser[20]

18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[13]

19. 5-Dylan Cisney[3]

DNS: 51-Freddie Rahmer

Tezos A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 21-Brian Brown[4]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[14]

3. 9R-Chase Randall[2]

4. 29-Brent Shearer[1]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[10]

6. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]

7. 71-Anthony Macri[20]

8. 26-Zeb Wise[11]

9. 1S-Logan Schuchart[22]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[19]

11. 5B-Spencer Bayston[24]

12. 42-Sye Lynch[9]

13. 67-Justin Whittall[18]

14. 13-Justin Peck[16]

15. 9P-Parker Price Miller[12]

16. 69K-Logan Wagner[21]

17. 11-Cory Eliason[23]

18. 55W-Mike Wagner[25]

19. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[7]

20. 19-Brent Marks[3]

21. 24-Rico Abreu[8]

22. 11T-TJ Stutts[15]

23. 91-Kyle Reinhardt[17]

24. 5-Dylan Cisney[26]

25. 9-Kasey Kahne[13]

26. 23-Devon Borden[5]

Contingency Awards/Results: Port Royal Speedway | October 5, 2023:

Tuscarora 50 | $62,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 54

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Rico Abreu | 15.840

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Rico Abreu | 15.434

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Kerry Madsen

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Brian Brown

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Brent Marks

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Brent Shearer

Mobil 1 Heat #5 Winner: Devon Borden

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #6 Winner: Chase Randall

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Anthony Macri

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Troy Wagaman Jr.

Tezos A-Main Winner: Brian Brown

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Anthony Macri (+13)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Spencer Bayston