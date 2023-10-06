Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals Will Decide 2023 ASCS National Title Chase

By Bryan Hulbert

MESQUITE, Texas (October 5, 2023) With the recent cancellation of events by Lake Ozark Speedway on October 27 and 28, the 2023 chase to the championship with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com will be settled at the 50th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals on Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14.

The rescheduled COMP Cams Short Track Nationals the following week is a show-up points event, with all participants receiving 100 points once checked in.

Going into the final two-point paying nights, the fight comes down to Jason Martin and Matt Covington, with a 67-point gap separating the two from their first National Tour title and a $50,000 payday.

Looking through the top ten, several positions are still in the air, starting with third place. Held by Jordon Mallett, the Greenbrier, Ark. shoe holds a slim 38-point advantage over leading Brodix Rookie of the Year, Howard Moore. Only 63 back from Mallett and 25 from Moore sits Brandon Anderson in fifth.

Kyler Johnson sits sixth, followed by Landon Britt, who has made a comeback from being as far back as tenth after being forced to miss a weekend, but the margin is only 16 over Christopher Townsend. Michael Day and Chris Morgan make up the top ten.

The most visited track in the history of the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, the upcoming Winter Nationals will be rounds 106 and 107 at the famed half-mile. The 2022 event saw a sweep by Blake Hahn.

Friday, October 13, and Saturday, October 14, the Pits will open at 2:00 P.M. Grandstands at 5:00 P.M. will be followed by racing at 8:00 P.M. (CDT). Along with the American Sprint Car Series presented by RacinDirt.com, Limited Modifieds and Factory Stocks will be on the card Friday, with A-Modifieds and RaceSaver Sprint Cars on Saturday.

Tickets are $25 per night for adults, $15 for seniors, youth (13-15), and military. Kids 12 and under get in the stands for free. Pits are $35 each night. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located at 1711 Lawson Rd. in Mesquite, Texas. For tickets and directions, log onto http://www.devilsbowl.com or call (972) 222-2421.

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.com. Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year. RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Smart TV, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer. New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ascsracing).