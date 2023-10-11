Abreu Wins Feature; Larson Wins Championship During High Limit Series Finale at Putnamville

PUTNAMVILLE, IN (October 10, 2023) — Rico Abreu won final feature event of the 2023 season for the High Limit Sprint Car Series Tuesday night at Lincoln Park Speedway. Abreu drove away from the pole and held off Tyler Courtney and Kyle Larson in the closing stages of the 40-lap main event for the victory. Courtney, Larson, Kerry Madsen, and Kevin Thomas Jr. rounded out the top five.

By virtue of his third place finish Larson secured the 2023 High Limit Series point championship by seven markers over Abreu.

High Limit Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Park Speedway

Putnamville, Indiana

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Qualifying

1. 57-Kyle Larson, 11.278[13]

2. 24-Rico Abreu, 11.541[30]

3. 55-Kerry Madsen, 11.547[9]

4. 11-Cory Eliason, 11.587[20]

5. 71X-Kevin Thomas Jr, 11.595[3]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 11.642[22]

7. 2MD-Cap Henry, 11.648[1]

8. 13-Justin Peck, 11.653[4]

9. 21H-Brady Bacon, 11.660[21]

10. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 11.683[23]

11. 9-Chase Randall, 11.688[12]

12. 39M-Justin Sanders, 11.692[33]

13. 30-CJ Leary, 11.693[7]

14. 50YR-JJ Hickle, 11.779[10]

15. 26-Zeb Wise, 11.807[24]

16. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 11.809[18]

17. 24D-Danny Sams III, 11.821[15]

18. 71-Parker Price Miller, 11.843[34]

19. 6-Zane DeVault, 11.850[28]

20. 1-Brenham Crouch, 11.854[19]

21. 28M-Conner Morrell, 11.870[17]

22. 99-Skylar Gee, 11.874[27]

23. 16TH-Jake Swanson, 11.876[8]

24. 5T-Ryan Timms, 11.896[38]

25. 4-Chris Windom, 11.898[6]

26. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 11.908[29]

27. 7N-Darin Naida, 11.961[35]

28. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.968[25]

29. 37-Bryce Norris, 11.990[36]

30. 71M-Caden Englehart, 11.991[11]

31. 12-Robert Ballou, 12.036[14]

32. 97-Scotty Thiel, 12.058[32]

33. 24S-Logan Seavey, 12.062[37]

34. 33$-Shane O’Banion, 12.072[26]

35. 13G-Van Gurley Jr, 12.318[31]

36. 28X-Brandon Mattox, 12.495[5]

37. 23-Jimmy Light, 12.570[2]

38. 26W-Cody Williams, 12.908[16]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[1]

2. 71X-Kevin Thomas Jr[2]

3. 21H-Brady Bacon[3]

4. 30-CJ Leary[4]

5. 4-Chris Windom[7]

6. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

7. 24S-Logan Seavey[9]

8. 23-Jimmy Light[10]

9. 37-Bryce Norris[8]

10. 24D-Danny Sams III[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[3]

4. 50YR-JJ Hickle[4]

5. 71-Parker Price Miller[5]

6. 99-Skylar Gee[6]

7. 71M-Caden Englehart[8]

8. 3J-Dusty Zomer[7]

9. 33$-Shane O’Banion[9]

10. 26W-Cody Williams[10]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 2MD-Cap Henry[2]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]

3. 26-Zeb Wise[4]

4. 16TH-Jake Swanson[6]

5. 7N-Darin Naida[7]

6. 6-Zane DeVault[5]

7. 12-Robert Ballou[8]

8. 13G-Van Gurley Jr[9]

9. 9-Chase Randall[3]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 11-Cory Eliason[1]

2. 13-Justin Peck[2]

3. 39M-Justin Sanders[3]

4. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

5. 1-Brenham Crouch[5]

6. 97-Scotty Thiel[8]

7. 28X-Brandon Mattox[9]

8. 22-Riley Goodno[7]

9. 5T-Ryan Timms[6]

Dash #1 (7 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

2. 2MD-Cap Henry[1]

3. 11-Cory Eliason[3]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 71X-Kevin Thomas Jr[6]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[5]

7. 57-Kyle Larson[7]

8. 13-Justin Peck[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 9-Chase Randall[1]

2. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

3. 97-Scotty Thiel[6]

4. 12-Robert Ballou[9]

5. 24S-Logan Seavey[7]

6. 3J-Dusty Zomer[12]

7. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

8. 5T-Ryan Timms[17]

9. 23-Jimmy Light[11]

10. 37-Bryce Norris[15]

11. 13G-Van Gurley Jr[13]

12. 28X-Brandon Mattox[10]

13. 22-Riley Goodno[14]

14. 71M-Caden Englehart[8]

15. 99-Skylar Gee[4]

16. 33$-Shane O’Banion[16]

17. 26W-Cody Williams[18]

18. 6-Zane DeVault[5]

A-Main (40 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

3. 57-Kyle Larson[7]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]

5. 71X-Kevin Thomas Jr[5]

6. 13-Justin Peck[8]

7. 26-Zeb Wise[11]

8. 4-Chris Windom[17]

9. 5T-Ryan Timms[25]

10. 97-Scotty Thiel[23]

11. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[16]

12. 1-Brenham Crouch[20]

13. 50YR-JJ Hickle[14]

14. 71-Parker Price Miller[18]

15. 16TH-Jake Swanson[15]

16. 21H-Brady Bacon[9]

17. 28M-Conner Morrell[22]

18. 2MD-Cap Henry[2]

19. 39M-Justin Sanders[12]

20. 30-CJ Leary[13]

21. 9-Chase Randall[21]

22. 12-Robert Ballou[24]

23. 7N-Darin Naida[19]

24. 11-Cory Eliason[3]

25. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[10]