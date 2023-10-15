Wood, Jr. becomes 14th different OCRS winner at Red Dirt Raceway

By John Rittenoure

MEEKER, Okla. (October 14, 2023) – A season high 46 drivers signed-in for Saturday’s AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories Sprint Car event and Joe Wood, Jr. charged to victory in the 33-lap Pat Suchy Memorial main event.

The feature was run 33 laps in honor long time car owner Pat Suchy who put the numbers 33 on his cars.

Danny Smith drove off the pole into the early lead but gave way to Wood, Jr on lap 29. Wood started 10th and climbed his way through traffic into second on lap 23. The victory was Wood’s second OCRS career victory.

Kyle Clark came from 12th starting to finish second. Steven Shebester was third followed by Steven Shebester, Johnny Kent and Smith who dropped to fifth.

Kent, who came into the night in a tie with Danny Wood for the points lead, regained the top spot with his fourth place finish. Wood finished in 12th and is just 23 points behind Kent with two events remaining for 2023.

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories OCRS Sprint Car Results

Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, Oklahoma

October 14, 2023

Ameriflex Hose and Accessories A Feature 1 (33 Laps): 1. 28-Joe Wood Jr[10]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark[12]; 3. 16S-Steven Shebester[3]; 4. 55-Johnny Kent[5]; 5. 5$-Danny Smith[1]; 6. 88-Terry Easum[8]; 7. 29-Lane Goodman[2]; 8. 1H-Hank Davis[22]; 9. 50Z-Zach Chappell[19]; 10. 17E-Blake Edwards[15]; 11. 31-Casey Wills[13]; 12. 55W-Danny Wood[14]; 13. 9-Emilio Hoover[18]; 14. 17X-Baron Silva[16]; 15. 5-Joe Bob Lee[7]; 16. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[6]; 17. 26M-Fred Mattox[17]; 18. 42-Grady Mercer[4]; 19. 38-Jimmy Forrester[9]; 20. 21X-Taylor Velasquez[11]; 21. 58-Philip Fessler[21]; 22. 1T-Joshua Tyre[20]

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 26M-Fred Mattox[4]; 2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]; 3. 58-Philip Fessler[2]; 4. 6-Shane Sellers[9]; 5. 50-Cody Whitworth[11]; 6. 75-Blayne Buntin[8]; 7. 11-Michael Tyre II[15]; 8. 33-Justin Patocka[3]; 9. 12M-Mitchell Barros[10]; 10. 85-Gage Winters[13]; 11. (DNF) 17-Wout Hoffmans[1]; 12. (DNF) 37-Jack Hall[7]; 13. (DNF) 3-Earl McDoulett Jr[12]; 14. (DNF) 2-Whit Gastineau[5]; 15. (DNS) 1-Sean McClelland

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 9-Emilio Hoover[1]; 2. 1T-Joshua Tyre[2]; 3. 1H-Hank Davis[4]; 4. 22M-Rees Moran[5]; 5. 22RL-Gage Laney[3]; 6. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[7]; 7. 72C-Kayden Cole[8]; 8. 18-Dillon Laden[12]; 9. 22T-Frank Taft[9]; 10. 69-Greg York[13]; 11. 79-Joshua Lewis[15]; 12. 5B-Brock Cottrell[11]; 13. (DNF) 8X-Austin Shores[6]; 14. (DNF) 2L-Brandon Leland[14]; 15. (DNF) 19-Justin Fisk[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[2]; 2. 9$-Kyle Clark[3]; 3. 31-Casey Wills[5]; 4. 17E-Blake Edwards[6]; 5. 8X-Austin Shores[4]; 6. 37-Jack Hall[7]; 7. 85-Gage Winters[1]; 8. (DNS) 11-Michael Tyre II

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 38-Jimmy Forrester[1]; 2. 42-Grady Mercer[6]; 3. 9-Emilio Hoover[3]; 4. 33-Justin Patocka[5]; 5. 75-Blayne Buntin[2]; 6. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[7]; 7. 12M-Mitchell Barros[8]; 8. (DNF) 2L-Brandon Leland[4]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Joe Wood Jr[1]; 2. 55W-Danny Wood[2]; 3. 58-Philip Fessler[3]; 4. 17X-Baron Silva[6]; 5. 17-Wout Hoffmans[8]; 6. 22T-Frank Taft[5]; 7. 50-Cody Whitworth[7]; 8. 69-Greg York[4]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 21X-Taylor Velasquez[1]; 2. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]; 3. 5$-Danny Smith[7]; 4. 22RL-Gage Laney[5]; 5. 72C-Kayden Cole[2]; 6. 19-Justin Fisk[3]; 7. 79-Joshua Lewis[8]; 8. (DNF) 1-Sean McClelland[6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 88-Terry Easum[2]; 2. 55-Johnny Kent[6]; 3. 1T-Joshua Tyre[3]; 4. 26M-Fred Mattox[5]; 5. 2-Whit Gastineau[7]; 6. 5B-Brock Cottrell[1]; 7. 18-Dillon Laden[4]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 29-Lane Goodman[2]; 2. 16S-Steven Shebester[4]; 3. 1H-Hank Davis[1]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[3]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[7]; 6. 6-Shane Sellers[6]; 7. 3-Earl McDoulett Jr[5]

Lap Leaders: Danny Smith 1-28, Joe Wood, Jr. 29-33

D&G Contracting Hard Charger: Hank Davis +14

2023 Winners: 03/11 – Tanner Conn, Red Dirt Raceway; 03/18 – Fred Mattox, Tulsa Speedway; 04/01 – Zach Blurton, Enid Speedway; 04/15 – Zach Blurton, Longdale Speedway; 05/26 – Sean McClelland, Arrowhead Speedway; 05/27 – Alex Sewell, Salina Highbanks Speedway; 06/10 – Alex Sewell, Lawton Speedway; 06/15 – Rees Moran, Lucas Oil Speedway; 06/16 – Whit Gastineau, I-70 Motorsports Park; 06/17 – Rees Moran, Lake Ozark Speedway; 06/23 – Rees Moran, Red Dirt Raceway; 07/15 – Kyle Clark, Creek County Speedway; 07/29 – Zach Chappell, Caney Valley Speedway; 08/19 – Johnny Kent, Elk City Raceway Park; 08/20 – Danny Smith, Lawton Speedway; 09/09 – Alex Sewell, Caney Valley Speedway; 09/30 – Danny Wood, Salina Highbanks Speedway; 10/07 – Blake Edwards, Caney Valley Speedway; 10/14 – Joe Wood, Jr., Red Dirt Raceway.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Johnny Kent, 1918; 2. Danny Wood, 1895; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1916; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1797; 5. Zach Chappell, 1685; 6. Joshua Tyre, 1450; 7. Fred Mattox, 1385; 8. Rees Moran 1265; 9.. Emilio Hoover, 1123; 10. Terry Easum, 1113.

﻿

