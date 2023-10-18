Final Event of 2023 for Empire Super Sprints This Friday at Outlaw Speedway

By Curtis Berleue

(Dundee, NY) | For the final time in the 2023 40th Anniversary campaign for the Empire Super Sprints, the tour will hit the track on Friday night at the Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, NY. This Fridays visit for the Hoag Memorial will be the third of four scheduled visits at the Dundee oval this season, with the first being lost to poor track conditions back in April.

In the two completed A-Mains in 2023 at Outlaw, Jared Zimbardi and Jordan Thomas have been victorious. Zimbardi’s victory was his first tour win in quite some time, and just his fourth overall, while Thomas’ victory was his first in Empire Super Sprints competition.

While the points chase wrapped up two weeks ago at the Weedsport Speedway with Jordan Poirier being crowned champion for the second consecutive season, a strong contingent of competitors is expected this Friday at Outlaw. The event boasts one of the highest purses on the 2023 schedule. Run in memory of local legends and father/son duo Dutch and Dean Hoag, the Hoag Memorial will pay $3,500 to the winner of Friday nights A-Main.

While this is the last scheduled on track action of 2023 for the Empire Super Sprints, one event does remain on the calendar – the annual rules meeting and awards banquet held at the Vernon Downs Casino & Hotel in Vernon, NY on Saturday November 11. More information including ticket pricing and start times will be available in the coming weeks.

The Empire Super Sprints would like to thank the following series sponsors for their continued support: Rifenburg Contracting Corp, PJC Spray Foam, Hoosier Racing Tire, Cobra Coaches, E&V Energy, Fondations 4 Saisons, Pinnacle Investments, LLC, Lacaillade Masonry, Inc., FX Caprara, ASI Racewear, Lanes Yamaha, Ashley Lynn Winery, Bicknell Racing Products, DirtTrackDigest.com and LC Design.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday, October 20 – Outlaw Speedway – Dundee, NY ($3,500 to Win Hoag Memorial)

Saturday, November 11 – Rules Meeting & Awards Banquet – Vernon Downs Casino & Hotel – Vernon, NY