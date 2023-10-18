TWIN 2024 MUST SEE RACING EVENTS AT BIRCH RUN ANNOUNCED

From Must See Racing

October 17, 2023 – Holly, Michigan – Must See Racing today announced two more dates from its yet to be released 2024 schedule. The series will compete at Birch Run Speedway in Birch Run, Michigan on two occasions in 2024.

Both the 410 National Series and Midwest Lights Series will come together for a double-header on Friday May 4. This could very well be the season opener for both series. The 410’s will be on the 4/10-mile while the Midwest Lights will be on the inner ¼-mile oval.

The MSR National Series made four visits in 2023 including the two-night American Speed U.S. Nationals. Jimmy McCune was victorious twice while Charlie Schultz and Davey Hamilton Jr. each scored MSR National wins. Birch Run Speedway was also the site of two Must See Racing MAVTV nationally televised events this past season.

Cody Gallogly swept both Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series events contested at Birch Run Speedway in 2023. His success at Birch Run Speedway helped propel him to a second consecutive series championship.

The final appearance of MSR at Birch Run Speedway in 2024 will occur on Friday July 19 when both series will join forces once again for a double-header. The 410’s will be on the 410-mile and the Midwest Lights will be on the ¼-mile oval.

Birch Run Speedway has historically drawn great crowds for MSR events in the past and 2024 looks to be much the same. The 410 National Series will be chasing a winner’s share of $4,000 and $600 to start in both of these events. This would now mean that it will pay $4,000 to win all four of the recently announced 2024 MSR dates at Birch Run Speedway and Owosso Speedway in Ovid, Michigan.

The 2024 MSR schedule is nearly complete and is expected to be finalized and released before the end of the month. For more information on Must See Racing please like and follow us on Facebook or visit http://www.mustseeracing.com.