Amantea Hustles to USAC East Coast Sprint Cars Victory at Delaware International Speedway

DELMAR, Del. (Oct. 24, 2023) – Joey Amantea enjoyed a season-best performance last Saturday at Delaware International Speedway, where he earned his first feature triumph of the year.

“We ran more races this year with USAC National with no expectation but to learn and get better,” he said. “So our biggest opportunity to win races was with USAC East Coast and in the micro sprint. In the micro we had nothing but bad luck, but in the sprint car we had a few races we could have won. To get it done at Delaware, which is a track we’ve been on the podium at a lot and to dominate the feature was really cool.”

Amantea advanced from sixth to fourth place in a heat race to make the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprint Cars feature inversion. That lined him up on the outside of the third row for the main event.

“Fourth place had to drop out so we slotted into fourth,” he said. “On the initial start second place and I got around the inside row quickly. The leader went to the top and I tried the middle and bottom and it was faster. A couple of laps later I got a really good run. From there we set sail and got through lapped cars pretty good. Even with a late-race caution with about 10 laps to go we extended our lead back to four seconds.

“We were just really fast. Brian (Zyck) tried some things and it worked. We were hooked up all night. It felt great to finally show what we’ve got.”

Amantea’s win gives him a triumph with the series for the second straight season and produces momentum entering the season finale this Friday and Saturday at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, N.J. Amantea will pilot both a non-wing sprint car as well as a 410ci winged sprint car during the Octoberfest event.

“This will be a first doing both so I’m excited,” he said. “In wingless, the expectation is to win. I think we’re riding momentum and we are capable of getting another victory. In winged, we want to make the feature, get some seat time and see how far we can go.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 21 – Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del – Heat race: 4 (6); Feature: 1 (6).

SEASON STATS –

42 races, 1 win, 12 top fives, 17 top 10s, 22 top 15s, 29 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, N.J., with the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprint Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Amantea Real Estate

Amantea Real Estate is a residential and commercial real estate company based in Mount Pocono, Pa. For more information, visit http://www.AmanteaRealEstate.com .

“I’m very happy to have an esteemed company like Amantea Real Estate back our team,” Amantea said. “I’m very grateful for their support and look forward to continued success together.”

Amantea would also like to thank Amantea Real Estate, JPA Masonry, Stinger Race Fuel Products, 600cc Performance, CSI Shocks, Smith Titanium, Radical Race Gear, Pensyl Enterprises and JPA Equipment & Truck Repair for their continued support.