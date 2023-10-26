GRANT CLIMBS HIS WAY BACK TO THE TOPP AS USAC SPRINT CHAMP

By Richie Murray

That’s how Justin Grant reflected on the twists and turns he endured en route to his second consecutive USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National driving Championship in 2023 for TOPP Motorsports.

It’s a team that endured a nearly two-month struggle in the late spring/early summer months which overlapped with a change in team personnel and a period of confidence-shaking woes that found the team as far down as sixth in the standings, 83 points out of the lead, entering mid-summer.

What was not a laughing matter quickly turned into one of the most dominant stretches put together by any team in series history. For the last half of the season, Grant and his TOPP Motorsports/NOS Energy Drink – Bow Foundation – TOPP Industries/Maxim/Kistler Chevy No. 4 were practically untouchable on their way to the $50,000 championship prize.

With a career-high 11 USAC National Sprint Car victories in 2023, including eight wins in his final 17 starts, Grant (Ione, Calif.) finished out the campaign with 13 straight top-tens to earn the title by a 109-point margin over yearlong challenger Brady Bacon. Grant became the 13th different point leader on September 9, one of a record six different drivers to lead the standings in 2023. The previous record was 12 lead changes among six drivers back in 2012.

In the process, Grant became the 10th driver to capture consecutive USAC National Sprint Car titles, joining Parnelli Jones (1960-61-62), Sheldon Kinser (1981-82), Rick Hood (1984-85), Steve Butler (1986-87-88), Robbie Stanley (1991-92-93), Brian Tyler (1996-97), Levi Jones (2009-10-11), Bryan Clauson (2012-13) and Brady Bacon (2020-21).

“It’s incredible to hear my name rattled off with all of those guys,” an awestruck Grant remarked. “It’s also something that’s not necessarily something flukey or obscure; it’s something that took work and is truly an accomplishment. A few of them were before my time, but obviously, I know of them and what they did, and a few of them are guys that I grew up watching and a few more of them are guys that were the top dogs when I moved to Indiana. Now, to be there with Brady, who is one of the best of our generation, is very cool. The last couple of years getting to battle with Brady has been very rewarding. He’s very good at what he does and is very good at running for championships. It’s taken a lot of work on my end to try and rise to the occasion.”

No championship is easy by any stretch of the imagination and Grant experienced his share of troubles in 2023. A strong beginning was earmarked by back-to-back series wins, including a complete sweep of the night at Tri-State Speedway and a score on the opening night of #LetsRaceTwo at Eldora. One night later at Eldora, Grant got upside down, setting off a string of five 13th place or worse results in a six-race stretch.

“It just seemed like we didn’t have a lot of speed, and the days that we did find some speed, I managed to crash or something, and it just seemed like we couldn’t get anything to go right,” Grant recalled. “I remember thinking that our championship hopes were pretty well squashed. We had kind of thrown it away at this point, and obviously, I’m going to keep doing my job, but I figured it was going to be pretty unlikely.”

When it rains, it pours, and after a push truck got the best of his car while being shoved away for qualifying on the opening night of Eastern Storm at Pennsylvania’s Grandview Speedway, Grant was running mid-pack when Grant felt his confidence slipping away.

“I remember just riding around 10th or 11th one night during Eastern Storm and thinking I don’t know if I’ll ever win another race again. This might be it. I might not ever win again.”

However, a sigh of relief arrived by the end of the week when Grant won on the half-mile of Pennsylvania’s Port Royal Speedway. But the positivity proved to be short lived. After an overall tumultuous Eastern Storm, Grant’s crew chief, Dylan Cook, made the surprising revelation that he was leaving the team to pursue other opportunities. In the aftermath, in stepped veteran crew chief Jeff Walker, a three-time USAC National Sprint Car entrant champ in 1998, 2000 and 2001.

Grant and Walker’s relationship dates all the way back to 2008-09 when Grant, then a recent BCRA Midget champ on the west coast, made the move to the Midwest to work and live with Walker. Grants explains that, back then, Walker taught him much of the knowledge he still uses to this day with Walker possessing the ability to get the best out of Grant and numerous others he’s helped along the way.

A particularly rough two-night Macon (Ill.) Speedway outing in July saw Grant involved in crashes on both nights, the first of which sent him veering into the infield, and ultimately, striking a Cadillac Escalade push truck, wedging the nose of his car under its rear bumper. While gone midget racing the following week, Walker was busy at work in the team’s Gasoline Alley shop, going through the inventory before calling Grant and alerting him that he’d found some stuff that wasn’t quite right. It’s a piece of the puzzle that Grant fondly describes as Walker going “full J-Dub.”

“I had complained on the way home from Macon – I was more complaining about myself – but I just didn’t know if it was me and I just didn’t know what was going on. I couldn’t feel the racecar. I wasn’t sure if I was messed up or something else is messed up or what, but I just felt completely lost with the car. He’s like, ‘oh, Levi (Jones) and I had this happen one time and he said the same thing that he couldn’t feel the racecar. We’re going to fix that, and you’ll get back to kicking their asses again.’ Just having that, whether there was something actually wrong or not, gave me the belief that it wasn’t me and that we were going to be good again. Having that just helped me find my way back.”

Things seemingly turned on a dime from that point forward. The next race out, Grant stole a last lap victory from Robert Ballou during the USAC NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week opener at Gas City I-69 Speedway and he never slowed down from there on. It was the first of his three wins during Indiana Sprint Week, which saw him collect additional scores at Lawrenceburg Speedway and the Terre Haute Action Track.

However, August marked the most successful and lucrative single weekend of his career when he nailed down three consecutive victories in as many nights at Indiana’s Kokomo Speedway to become the first driver in the 12-year history of Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Sprint Car Smackdown to sweep his way to three successive feature triumphs in one weekend. His take home pay for Saturday night alone was $44,500, pocketing the base pay of $30,000 while also adding a cool $500 per each lap led.

Grant proceeded to sweep the USAC Sprint season at Gas City with a James Dean Classic triumph in September, then secured a win in what turned out to be the season finale, a $20,000 payday in October’s Fall Nationals at Lawrenceburg. In doing so, Grant became the 11th driver to win the final race of his championship season, joining Eddie Sachs (1958), Tommy Hinnershitz (1959), Parnelli Jones (1960), Pancho Carter (1974), Sheldon Kinser (1977 & 1982), Steve Butler (1988), Josh Wise (2006), Levi Jones (2011) and Brady Bacon (2020).

It all started with confidence being re-instilled in Grant. Kevin Birchmeier’s TOPP Motorsports team has had Grant in the seat for the past six consecutive seasons, and now their reward includes back-to-back USAC National Sprint Car championships.

“We were able to turn it around just because the team at TOPP Motorsports with Kevin Birchmeier who has always had my back 110 percent,” Grant praised. “The more I struggle, the more he’s pumping me up. I’ve driven for a lot of car owners and that’s pretty rare. I’m always super grateful for Kevin and it’s a different experience driving racecars when you know that the people you’re driving for are in your corner no matter what. That allows you to be comfortable and able to work through things to get back to where you need to be. When you’re trying to force it back, it never works.”

To win a championship with Walker is the reward of a journey that started 15 years ago. Walker helped Grant buy his first passenger car when he was a teenager and when Walker became available after parting ways with Sterling Cling Racing this past summer, Grant swooped him up in a heartbeat. In fact, Walker was set on retirement, insisting that he was finished before the call came from Grant. The initial plan of just helping Grant for a few weeks suddenly transformed into a role for the rest of the season, and now Walker is prepared to chase a third-straight USAC Sprint title with Grant in 2024.

Grant harbors no hard feelings about Cook’s exodus from the team and insisted that Cook was doing his job just fine. However, Grant admitted that, on occasion, a little bit of a shakeup and a fresh outlook can re-spark things. And with the combination of TOPP and Walker, Grant felt he was at his best.

“With the environment at TOPP Motorsports, Kevin allows me to be my best and then getting J-Dub involved really made me be my best,” Grant said. “I like winning, and I like seeing my name on those all-time lists, but it’s extra rewarding to get to do it for an owner like Kevin. Kevin hired me in 2018 after I got released from the Sam McGhee Motorsports car when we lost the championship and has stuck with me ever since, so it’s special for me to be able to win races for him and win him championships.”

“And being able to win one for Jeff,” Grant continued. “He’s the one who brought me to the Midwest and taught me a lot of what I know and got me started. He’s been in a pretty big lull, so to get him back and be part of him winning races again, and doing all that, feels really, really good. It feels like a little bit of repayment for what he has done for me over the years.”

For the fourth consecutive year, and sixth time overall, Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) finished top-two in the series standings on the strength of seven victories. His $20,000 Haubstadt Hustler victory in September at Tri-State gave him his 53rd career USAC National Sprint Car feature win, pushing him up to second all-time in series victories past Tom Bigelow. Additionally, by adding a pair of victories at Macon (Illinois) and at Devil’s Bowl Speedway (Texas), Bacon became the new record holder of the most different states won in by a USAC National Sprint Car driver. Bacon now stands alone at 14.

Furthermore, Bacon picked up his second career USAC Indiana Sprint Week championship in 2023, which was highlighted in round three of the series at Lawrenceburg where he was light at the scales in tech inspection after qualifying. The penalty forced him to start from the tail in all proceeding events throughout the evening. In the feature, he managed to make the biggest charge of the entire USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship season when he advanced from his 22nd starting position to finish third.

One year after corralling Rookie of the Year honors, Emerson Axsom (Franklin, Ind.) finished third in the standings for Clauson Marshall Newman Racing. The highlight of the season came in June when Axsom won on back-to-back nights in Pennsylvania at Big Diamond Speedway and Williams Grove Speedway, which vaulted him to the Eastern Storm title.

Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) equaled his career high with four USAC National Sprint Car wins, including a comeback victory at Ocala, Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park, which involved the team blowing their only two engines they brought with them prior to the race. Receiving a third engine just in the nick of time that was driven through the night from Indiana, the Rock Steady Racing team installed the new powerplant under the hood in a hotel parking lot and proceeded to win a $10,000 payday.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) piloted his Team AZ Racing ride to a career high four wins and a career best fifth place finish in the points. Among his quartet of victories was a last lap pass of Bacon to win a $12,000 top prize at Iowa’s Knoxville Raceway.

C.J. Leary (Greenfield, Ind.) won three series features and was rewarded with a $10,000 top prize for earning the Bubby Jones Master of Goin’ Faster Presented By Spire Sports + Entertainment championship. Leary, in his first season with the BGE Dougherty Motorsports team, became the titlist after tallying the most points throughout a 10-race miniseries at 10 different tracks within the USAC National Sprint Car season.

Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) and 2B Racing got hot late in the season, winning twice in September in spectacular fashion with a last lap pass of Shane Cottle for the victory at Indiana’s Circle City Raceway followed by a complete sweep of the USAC portion of the 4-Crown Nationals at Ohio’s Eldora Speedway where he won a Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown feature on the very same night within the span of a couple hours.

Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.) won once for Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports in the series debut on the 1/5-mile Macon Speedway in July. During the series’ first ever visit to Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway in September, Matt Westfall (Pleasant Hill, Ohio) returned to USAC National Sprint Car victory lane for the first time since 2006. The 17-year, two month and 23-day span between series victories was a new USAC record, surpassing the previous mark of 12 years, 11 months and 4 days between wins by Doug Wolfgang between 1978-1991. In doing so, he also provided veteran car owner Ray Marshall his long-awaited first USAC score.

Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) finished 11th in the overall series standings for KO Motorsports to earn USAC National Sprint Car Rookie of the Year honors for the 2023 season, just less than two years after suffering a severe spinal cord injury which required several months of recovery in a hospital and rehabilitation center. Pursley scored a non-points special event victory on Valentine’s Day at Florida’s Volusia Speedway Park.

Bacon led all series drivers with 262 feature laps led throughout 2023. Bacon also topped all drivers with five fast qualifying times and 25 top-fives in 36 starts while Axsom notched a series-best 29 top-tens. Robert Ballou (Rocklin, Calif.) was the heat race master of the season, picking up 12 victories. Meanwhile, five drivers started all 36 feature events, including Axsom, Bacon, Ballou, Grant and Leary.

Chase Stockon (Fort Branch, Ind.), who finished eighth in the standings, became just the fifth driver in USAC National Sprint Car history to finish inside the top-10 of the point standings in at least 12 consecutive years dating back to 2012. The only drivers with as many or more consecutive top-five points finishes in the series are Dave Darland (1997-2018), Sheldon Kinser (1974-1987), Levi Jones (2001-2012) and Chris Windom (2010-2021).

The racing community grieved the death of competitor Justin Owen (Harrison, Ohio) who succumbed to injuries following a qualifying accident on April 8 at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway after his car made contact with the outside wall and flipped multiple times in turn three. The 26-year-old Owen was the reigning Lawrenceburg sprint car track champion at the time of his death. Owen’s passing was the first in USAC National Sprint Car racing since Don Townsend in a 2005 practice crash at Ohio’s Mansfield Motorsports Park. Owen’s incident was the first fatal accident with the USAC National Sprint Car division on dirt since Jeff Thickstun at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in 1984.

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STAT LEADERS

Driver Champion: Justin Grant

Entrant Champion: TOPP Motorsports

Most Feature Wins: 11-Justin Grant

Top Rookie in Points: 11th-Daison Pursley

Most Laps Led: 262-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Fives: 25-Brady Bacon

Most Top-Tens: 29-Emerson Axsom

Most Fast Qualifying Times: 5-Brady Bacon

Most Heat Race Wins: 12-Robert Ballou

Most Feature Starts: 36-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

Biggest Charge of the Year: Jul 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 3rd)

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 2329 Justin Grant, Ione, Calif.

2. 2220 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, Okla.

3. 2159 Emerson Axsom, Franklin, Ind.

4. 2101 Jake Swanson, Anaheim, Calif.

5. 2040 C.J. Leary, Greenfield, Ind.

6. 2011 Kyle Cummins, Princeton, Ind.

7. 1977 Robert Ballou, Rocklin, Calif.

8. 1755 Chase Stockon, Fort Branch, Ind.

9. 1750 Logan Seavey, Sutter, Calif.

10. 1733 Mitchel Moles, Raisin City, Calif.

11. 1660 (R) Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

12. 1630 Matt Westfall, Pleasant Hill, Ohio

13. 1373 Carson Garrett, Littleton, Colo.

14. 1335 Kevin Thomas Jr., Cullman, Ala.

15. 921 Jadon Rogers, Worthington, Ind.

16. 892 Shane Cottle, Kansas, Ill.

17. 770 Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pa.

18. 766 Max Adams, Loomis, Calif.

19. 633 Thomas Meseraull, San Jose, Calif.

20. 623 Brandon Mattox, Terre Haute, Ind.

21. 528 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz.

22. 436 (R) Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa.

23. 335 Sterling Cling, Tempe, Ariz.

24. 322 Eddie Tafoya Jr., Chino Hills, Calif.

25. 319 Brent Beauchamp, Fairland, Ind.

26. 262 Mario Clouser, Auburn, Ill.

27. 221 Brady Short, Bedford, Ind.

28. 211 (R) Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

29. 205 (R) Dalton Stevens, Scurry, Texas

30. 164 (R) Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.

31. 153 Kody Swanson, Kingsburg, Calif.

32. 148 (R) Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Ind.

33. 143 (R) Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK

34. 110 (R) Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

35. 110 (R) Kevin Newton, Farmersburg, Ind.

36. 109 Cole Bodine, Rossville, Ind.

37. 98 Dallas Hewitt, Troy, Ohio

38. 95 Jason McDougal, Broken Arrow, Okla.

39. 95 (R) Travis Millar, Wandin North, Victoria, AU

40. 92 (R) Ivan Glotzbach, Fillmore, Ind.

41. 88 J.J. Hughes, Jasper, Ind.

42. 76 (R) Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

43. 70 (R) Ryan Barr, Piqua, Ohio

44. 60 (R) Devan Myers, Delphi, Ind.

45. 44 Brian Hayden, Fillmore, Ind.

46. 10 Critter Malone, Pittsboro, Ind.

(R) represents a USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Rookie

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ENTRANT POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. ENTRANT, TEAM LOCATION

1. 2329 TOPP Motorsports, Rochester, Ind. (#4)

2. 2220 Dynamics, Inc., Milford, Ohio (#69)

3. 2159 Clauson Marshall Newman Racing, Fishers, Ind. (#47BC)

4. 2105 Rock Steady Racing, Dupont, Ind. (#3R)

5. 2101 Team AZ Racing, Brownsburg, Ind. (#21AZ)

6. 2040 BGE Dougherty Motorsports, Evansville, Ind. (#15x)

7. 1977 Ballou Motorsports, Tipton, Ind. (#12)

8. 1755 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5s)

9. 1750 2B Racing, Marion, Ind. (#2B)

10. 1733 Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, Gilbert, Ariz. (#19AZ)

11. 1660 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5p)

12. 1630 Ray Marshall Motorsports, Forest, Ohio (#33m)

13. 1383 Michael Dutcher Motorsports, Cicero, Ind. (#17GP)

14. 1373 BGE Dougherty Motorsports, Evansville, Ind. (#15)

15. 770 Epperson Racing, Camby, Ind. (#2E)

16. 770 Hogue Racing Enterprises, Westampton, N.J. (#39)

17. 623 Brandon Mattox Racing, Brazil, Ind. (#28)

18. 566 Cheney Racing, Glendora, Calif. (#42)

19. 556 Baldwin-Fox Racing, West Lafayette, Ind. (#5)

20. 528 Charles Davis Jr., Buckeye, Ariz. (#47)

21. 436 JPA Racing, Cresco, Pa. (#88J)

22. 338 Max & Scott Adams, Marion, Ind. (#5x)

23. 335 Sterling Cling Racing, Tempe, Ariz. (#34)

24. 322 Eddie Tafoya Sr., Chino Hills, Calif. (#51T)

25. 307 Chris Dyson Racing, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. (#20)

26. 262 Mario Clouser Motorsports, Chatham, Ill. (#6)

27. 261 On The Gass Racing, Advance, Ind. (#17)

28. 221 Randy Edwards, Evansville, Ind. (#61m)

29. 205 Stevens Racing Holdings, Ennis, Texas (#99x)

30. 173 Lauren Beauchamp, Needham, Ind. (#11)

31. 166 Wedgewood Motorsports, Cincinnati, Ohio (#98)

32. 164 Doney-Lawson Racing, Odessa, Mo. (#74)

33. 161 Hodges Motorsports, Albuquerque, N.M. (#74x)

34. 158 Gray Brothers, Greenfield, Ind. (#06)

35. 148 Jeff Pretorius, Yorktown, Ind. (#9z)

36. 143 Tom Harris Motorsport, Tipton, Ind. (#84)

37. 140 Kevin Newton, Farmersburg, Ind. (#16TH)

38. 127 Paul Hazen, Columbia City, Ind. (#57)

39. 112 Brian Hayden Racing, Fillmore, Ind. (#2H)

40. 110 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5K)

41. 109 4J Motorsports, Mooresville, Ind. (#14)

42. 109 Kevin Bodine, Rossville, Ind. (#57B)

43. 95 KO Motorsports, Owensville, Ind. (#5m)

44. 95 Travis Millar, Wandin North, Victoria, AU (#93AU)

45. 92 Ivan Glotzbach, Fillmore, Ind. (#i1)

46. 88 John Hughes, Jasper, Ind. (#76)

47. 88 Jennifer Hewitt, Fletcher, Ohio (#21)

48. 70 Barr Family, Piqua, Ohio (#21B)

49. 60 Devan Myers, Bringhurst, Ind. (#75)

50. 10 Seven LLC, Pittsboro, Ind. (#7)

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ROOKIE DRIVER POINT STANDINGS:

POS. PTS. DRIVER, HOMETOWN

1. 1660 Daison Pursley, Locust Grove, Okla.

2. 436 Joey Amantea, Mount Pocono, Pa.

3. 211 Rylan Gray, Greenfield, Ind.

4. 205 Dalton Stevens, Scurry, Texas

5. 164 Xavier Doney, Odessa, Mo.

6. 148 Zack Pretorius, Yorktown, Ind.

7. 143 Tom Harris, Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK

8. 110 Kayla Roell, Dillsboro, Ind.

9. 110 Kevin Newton, Farmersburg, Ind.

10. 95 Travis Millar, Wandin, North Vic.

11. 92 Ivan Glotzbach, Fillmore, Ind.

12. 76 Saban Bibent, Cincinnati, Ohio

13. 70 Ryan Barr, Piqua, Ohio

14. 60 Devan Myers, Delphi, Ind.

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE & RESULTS

Feb 13: (SE) Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Feb 14: (SE) Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

WINNER: Daison Pursley (KO Motorsports #5p)

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

Apr 15: (MS) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

May 5: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

May 6: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

May 24: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

May 25: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jun 3: (MW) Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Jun 13: (E) Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Jun 15: (E) Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

Jun 16: (E) Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

Jun 17: (E) Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jun 18: (E) (A) Action Track USA – Kutztown, PA

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jun 24: Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jul 3: (MS) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jul 7: (A) Macon Speedway – Macon, IL

WINNER: Mitchel Moles (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

Jul 8: (A) Macon Speedway – Macon, IL

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Jul 21: (I) Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 22: (I) Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: C.J. Leary (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

Jul 23: (I) Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 24: (I) Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Kyle Cummins (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

Jul 26: (I) Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Jul 27: (I) Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

WINNER: Jake Swanson (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

Jul 28: (I) Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

WINNER: Emerson Axsom (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 7: (AE) Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Sep 9: (AE) Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

WINNER: Matt Westfall (Ray Marshall Motorsports #33m)

Sep 15: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

WINNER: Logan Seavey (2B Racing #2B)

Sep 16: (MS) (F) Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

WINNER: Brady Bacon (Dynamics, Inc. #69)

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

WINNER: Logan Seavey (2B Racing #2B)

Oct 7: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

WINNER: Justin Grant (TOPP Motorsports #4)

—————— KEY DEFINITIONS ——————

(SE) represents a non-points, special event

(F) represents an event awarding feature points only

(MS) represents an event co-sanctioned by the Midwest Sprint Car Series

(AE) represents an event co-sanctioned by ASCS Elite Non-Wing

(MW) represents an event with the USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Wingless Association Sprint Cars

(E) represents an Eastern Storm event

(A) represents an event awarding appearance points only

(I) represents an Indiana Sprint Week event

=======================

2023 USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP STATISTICS

FEATURE WINS

11-Justin Grant (Apr 15 at Tri-State Speedway, May 5 at Eldora Speedway, Jun 17 at Port Royal Speedway, Jul 21 at Gas City I-69 Speedway, Jul 23 at Lawrenceburg Speedway, Jul 26 at the Terre Haute Action Track, Aug 24 at Kokomo Speedway, Aug 25 at Kokomo Speedway, Aug 26 at Kokomo Speedway, Sep 21 at Gas City I-69 Speedway & Oct 7 at Lawrenceburg Speedway)

7-Brady Bacon (Feb 16 at Bubba Raceway Park, May 23 at the Terre Haute Action Track, Jun 24 at Wilmot Raceway, Jul 3 at Lincoln Park Speedway, Jul 8 at Macon Speedway, Sep 7 at Devil’s Bowl Speedway & Sep 16 at Tri-State Speedway)

4-Kyle Cummins (Feb 18 at Bubba Raceway Park, May 25 at Circle City Raceway, Jun 18 at Action Track USA & Jul 24 at Circle City Raceway)

4-Jake Swanson (May 24 at Circle City Raceway, Jun 3 at Knoxville Raceway, Jun 13 at Grandview Speedway & Jul 27 at Lincoln Park Speedway)

3-Emerson Axsom (Jun 15 at Big Diamond Speedway, Jun 16 at Williams Grove Speedway & Jul 28 at Bloomington Speedway)

3-C.J. Leary (Apr 14 at Bloomington Speedway, May 6 at Eldora Speedway & Jul 22 at Kokomo Speedway)

2-Logan Seavey (Sep 15 at Circle City Raceway & Sep 23 at Eldora Speedway)

1-Mitchel Moles (Jul 7 at Macon Speedway)

1-Matt Westfall (Sep 9 at Texarkana 67 Speedway)

NON-POINTS SPECIAL EVENT WINS:

1-Daison Pursley (Feb 14 at Volusia Speedway Park)

1-Jake Swanson (Feb 13 at Volusia Speedway Park)

=======================

FEATURE LAPS LED

262-Brady Bacon

253-Justin Grant

111-Emerson Axsom

105-C.J. Leary

102-Kyle Cummins & Jake Swanson

44-Logan Seavey

31-Robert Ballou

30-Matt Westfall

23-Jadon Rogers

18-Mitchel Moles

17-Xavier Doney

16-Timmy Buckwalter

15-Carson Garrett & Thomas Meseraull

14-Briggs Danner

12-Shane Cottle

5-Max Adams

=======================

TOP-FIVE FEATURE FINISHES

25-Brady Bacon

23-Justin Grant

20-Kyle Cummins

17-Emerson Axsom

13-C.J. Leary & Jake Swanson

11-Robert Ballou

9-Logan Seavey

8-Mitchel Moles

7-Kevin Thomas Jr.

5-Jadon Rogers & Chase Stockon

4-Shane Cottle

3-Briggs Danner, Carson Garrett, Daison Pursley & Matt Westfall

2-Timmy Buckwalter & Thomas Meseraull

1-Max Adams, Dustin Beck, Xavier Doney & Jason McDougal

=======================

TOP-TEN FEATURE FINISHES

29-Emerson Axsom

28-Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

27-Kyle Cummins

26-Brady Bacon

24-Robert Ballou & Jake Swanson

20-Mitchel Moles

18-Logan Seavey & Chase Stockon

14-Daison Pursley & Kevin Thomas Jr.

13-Matt Westfall

10-Carson Garrett

9-Shane Cottle & Briggs Danner

8-Jadon Rogers

6-Thomas Meseraull

4-Max Adams

2-Joey Amantea, Brent Beauchamp, Alex Bright, Timmy Buckwalter, Charles Davis Jr. & Xavier Doney

1-Dustin Beck Mario Clouser, Colten Cottle, Zach Daum, Steven Drevicki, Cody Gardner, Anton Hernandez, J.J. Hughes, Chase Johnson, Kyle Jones, Riley Kreisel, Ricky Lewis, Jason McDougal, Brody Roa, Kendall Ruble, Brady Short, Kody Swanson, Scotty Weir & Justin Zimmerman

=======================

FAST QUALIFYING TIMES

5-Brady Bacon

4-Kyle Cummins & C.J. Leary

3-Justin Grant & Jake Swanson

2-Robert Ballou, Mitchel Moles, Daison Pursley & Logan Seavey

1-Shane Cottle, Brayden Fox, Ricky Lewis, Jason McDougal, Thomas Meseraull, Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr. & Matt Westfall

=======================

HEAT RACE / QUALIFYING RACE WINS (Presented by Simpson Race Products, Rod End Supply, T.J. Forged & Car IQ)

12-Robert Ballou

11-Justin Grant

10-Mitchel Moles

9-Emerson Axsom

8-Brady Bacon & Kyle Cummins

7-Carson Garrett, C.J. Leary & Matt Westfall

6-Chase Stockon

5-Charles Davis Jr. & Kevin Thomas Jr.

4-Jadon Rogers

3-Jake Swanson

2-Brent Beauchamp, Shane Cottle, Steven Drevicki & Thomas Meseraull

1-Max Adams, Joey Amantea, Dustin Beck, Mario Clouser, Colten Cottle, Chance Crum, Briggs Danner, Geoff Ensign, Rylan Gray, Korbyn Hayslett, Anton Hernandez, Dallas Hewitt, Kyle Jones, Larry Kingseed Jr., Ricky Lewis, Brandon Mattox, Trey Osborne, Zack Pretorius, Kendall Ruble, Logan Seavey, Brady Short, Wesley Smith, Mitch Wissmiller & Justin Zimmerman

=======================

SEMI WINS

5-Mitchel Moles

3-Brady Bacon, Daison Pursley, Chase Stockon & Kevin Thomas Jr.

2-C.J. Leary, Brandon Mattox, Jake Swanson & Logan Seavey

1-Emerson Axsom, Robert Ballou, Kyle Cummins, Carson Garrett, Zack Pretorius, Jadon Rogers, Carson Short, Matt Westfall & J.J. Yeley

=======================

D-MAIN WINS

1-Brayden Clark & Rylan Gray

=======================

C-MAIN WINS

1-Joey Amantea, Saban Bibent, Colten Cottle, Ivan Glotzbach, Dustin Ingle, Brandon Mattox, Jadon Rogers & John Sluss

=======================

FEATURE STARTS

36-Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballou, Justin Grant & C.J. Leary

35-Daison Pursley, Logan Seavey, Chase Stockon & Jake Swanson

34-Kyle Cummins & Matt Westfall

33-Mitchel Moles

31-Carson Garrett

27-Kevin Thomas Jr.

20-Jadon Rogers

19-Max Adams

16-Shane Cottle

15-Briggs Danner

14-Brandon Mattox

13-Charles Davis Jr. & Thomas Meseraull

9-Joey Amantea

8-Geoff Ensign & Eddie Tafoya Jr.

7-Brent Beauchamp, Alex Bright & Sterling Cling

6-Mario Clouser

5-Ricky Lewis, Tye Mihocko, Trey Osborne & Brady Short

4-Timmy Buckwalter, Chance Crum, Braxton Cummings, Rylan Gray, Dalton Stevens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson & Justin Zimmerman

3-Cole Bodine, Colten Cottle, Dave Darland, Xavier Doney, Steven Drevicki, Tom Harris, Korbyn Hayslett, Jack Hoyer, Hunter Maddox, Matt Mitchell, Zack Pretorius & Scotty Weir

2-Dustin Beck, Harley Burns, Tim Creech, Mitchell Davis, Brayden Fox, Aric Gentry, Anton Hernandez, Dallas Hewitt, J.J. Hughes, Kyle Jones, Jordan Kinser, Preston Lattomus, Carmen Perigo, Brody Roa, Kayla Roell & Kendall Ruble

1-Garrett Abrams, Ed Aikin, Greg Alt, Saban Bibent, Nick Bilbee, Donny Brackett, Andy Bradley, Bobby Butler, Logan Calderwood, Nathan Carle, Isaac Chapple, Zach Daum, Austin DeBlauw, Paul Dues, Logan Faucon, Cody Gardner, Ivan Glotzbach, Kurt Gross, Allen Hafford, Brian Hayden, Tyler Hewitt, Todd Hobson, Jason Howell, Steve Irwin, Chase Johnson, Larry Kingseed Jr., Riley Kreisel, James Lyerla, Jason McDougal, Travis Millar, Kyle Moody, Billy Pauch Jr., Clayton Rossman, Brian Ruhlman, Adyn Schmidt, Stephen Schnapf, Jake Scott, Sam Scott, Keith Sheffer II, Carson Short, Cameron Smith, Wesley Smith, Travis Thompson, Matt VanderVere, Dan Wade, Paul White, Mitch Wissmiller & J.J. Yeley

=======================

2023 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFIERS

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Jason McDougal

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Chase Stockon

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Apr 15: Tri-State Speedway – Justin Grant

May 5: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon

May 6: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track – Mitchel Moles

May 24: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant

May 25: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant

Jun 3: Knoxville Raceway – Jake Swanson

Jun 13: Grandview Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Jun 15: Big Diamond Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jun 16: Williams Grove Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jun 18: Action Track USA – Kyle Cummins

Jun 24: Wilmot Raceway – Jake Swanson

Jul 3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jul 7: Macon Speedway – Logan Seavey

Jul 8: Macon Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Jul 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Brayden Fox

Jul 22: Kokomo Speedway – Kyle Cummins

Jul 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 24: Circle City Raceway – C.J. Leary

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Robert Ballou

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon

July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Brady Bacon

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Robert Ballou

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Ricky Lewis

Sep 7: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – C.J. Leary

Sep 9: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Jake Swanson

Sep 15: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle

Sep 16: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Brady Bacon

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – C.J. Leary

Oct 7: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon

=======================

GREEN APU GREEN FLAG CHALLENGE FEATURE FIRST LAP LEADERS

Jun 3: Knoxville Raceway – C.J. Leary

Jun 13: Grandview Speedway – Jake Swanson

Jun 15: Big Diamond Speedway – Max Adams

Jun 16: Williams Grove Speedway – Timmy Buckwalter

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Emerson Axsom

Jun 18: Action Track USA – Emerson Axsom

Jun 24: Wilmot Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Jul 3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jul 7: Macon Speedway – Jake Swanson

Jul 8: Macon Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Justin Grant

Jul 22: Kokomo Speedway – Jake Swanson

Jul 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Justin Grant

Jul 24: Circle City Raceway – Xavier Doney

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Brady Bacon

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Jake Swanson

July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Briggs Danner

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Jadon Rogers

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – C.J. Leary

Sep 7: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Brady Bacon

Sep 9: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Matt Westfall

Sep 15: Circle City Raceway – Carson Garrett

Sep 16: Tri-State Speedway – Brady Bacon

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Shane Cottle

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Logan Seavey

Oct 7: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Robert Ballou

=======================

HARD CHARGER OF THE RACE

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Robert Ballou (22nd to 10th)

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Kevin Thomas Jr. (16th to 9th)

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway – Jordan Kinser (20th to 12th)

Apr 15: Tri-State Speedway – Carson Garrett (16th to 7th)

May 5: Eldora Speedway – Kody Swanson (17th to 8th)

May 6: Eldora Speedway – Carson Garrett (20th to 6th)

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track – C.J. Leary (13th to 5th)

May 24: Circle City Raceway – Daison Pursley (16th to 9th)

May 25: Circle City Raceway – Chase Stockon (18th to 7th)

Jun 3: Knoxville Raceway – Chase Johnson (19th to 7th)

Jun 13: Grandview Speedway – Alex Bright (22nd to 10th)

Jun 15: Big Diamond Speedway – Robert Ballou (14th to 7th)

Jun 16: Williams Grove Speedway – Daison Pursley (14th to 2nd)

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Daison Pursley (10th to 3rd)

Jun 18: Action Track USA – Brady Bacon (16th to 9th)

Jun 24: Wilmot Raceway – Brady Bacon (5th to 1st)

Jul 3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Robert Ballou (17th to 8th)

Jul 7: Macon Speedway – Matt Westfall (17th to 6th)

Jul 8: Macon Speedway – Robert Ballou (16th to 8th)

Jul 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 11th)

Jul 22: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (20th to 8th)

Jul 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon (22nd to 3rd)

Jul 24: Circle City Raceway – Shane Cottle (12th to 3rd)

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Shane Cottle (17th to 7th)

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brent Beauchamp (22nd to 10th)

July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Shane Cottle (22nd to 13th)

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Briggs Danner (16th to 8th)

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Shane Cottle (21st to 3rd)

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley (20th to 13th)

Sep 7: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Emerson Axsom (21st to 8th)

Sep 9: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Kyle Jones (21st to 13th)

Sep 15: Circle City Raceway – Robert Ballou (14th to 3rd)

Sep 16: Tri-State Speedway – Kyle Cummins (15th to 5th)

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Matt Westfall (12th to 3rd)

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Daison Pursley (18th to 10th)

Oct 7: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Kyle Cummins (21st to 10th)

=======================

DIRT DRAFT FASTEST HOT LAPS DRIVER

Feb 16: Bubba Raceway Park – Kyle Cummins

Feb 18: Bubba Raceway Park – Chase Stockon

Apr 8: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Apr 14: Bloomington Speedway – Jake Swanson

Apr 15: Tri-State Speedway – Jadon Rogers

May 5: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon

May 6: Eldora Speedway – Matt Westfall

May 23: Terre Haute Action Track – Kevin Thomas Jr.

May 24: Circle City Raceway – Justin Grant

May 25: Circle City Raceway – Kevin Thomas Jr.

Jun 3: Knoxville Raceway – Emerson Axsom

Jun 13: Grandview Speedway – Thomas Meseraull

Jun 15: Big Diamond Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jun 16: Williams Grove Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jun 18: Action Track USA – N/A

Jun 24: Wilmot Raceway – Brady Bacon

Jul 3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon

Jul 7: Macon Speedway – Chase Stockon

Jul 8: Macon Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Jul 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Max Adams

Jul 22: Kokomo Speedway – Daison Pursley

Jul 23: Lawrenceburg Speedway – C.J. Leary

Jul 24: Circle City Raceway – Brady Bacon

July 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Robert Ballou

July 27: Lincoln Park Speedway – Brady Bacon

July 28: Bloomington Speedway – Shane Cottle

Aug 24: Kokomo Speedway – Justin Grant

Aug 25: Kokomo Speedway – Logan Seavey

Aug 26: Kokomo Speedway – Brady Bacon

Sep 7: Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Robert Ballou

Sep 9: Texarkana 67 Speedway – Robert Ballou

Sep 15: Circle City Raceway – Brady Bacon

Sep 16: Tri-State Speedway – Mitchel Moles

Sep 21: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Jake Swanson

Sep 23: Eldora Speedway – Brady Bacon

Oct 7: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Brady Bacon

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR STATS

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER FEATURE WINS (1956-2023)

1. [62 wins] Dave Darland

2. [53 wins] Brady Bacon

3. [52 wins] Tom Bigelow

4. [47 wins] Tracy Hines

5. [46 wins] Jack Hewitt

6. [45 wins] Larry Dickson & Justin Grant

8. [42 wins] Pancho Carter

9. [41 wins] Bryan Clauson

10. [40 wins] Gary Bettenhausen

11. [39 wins] Kevin Thomas Jr.

12. [37 wins] Robert Ballou & Sheldon Kinser

14. [35 wins] Jon Stanbrough & Rich Vogler

16. [32 wins] Rollie Beale

17. [31 wins] Tyler Courtney

18. [30 wins] Chris Windom

19. [28 wins] Don Branson, A.J. Foyt, Levi Jones & J.J. Yeley

23. [26 wins] Tony Elliott & Dave Steele

25. [25 wins] Steve Butler, Jay Drake & Parnelli Jones

28. [23 wins] Roger McCluskey

29. [22 wins] Rick Hood, Bubby Jones, C.J. Leary & Sammy Sessions

33. [21 wins] Greg Weld

34. [18 wins] Kyle Cummins

35. [17 wins] Jerry Coons Jr., Jim Hurtubise & Bud Kaeding

38. [16 wins] Damion Gardner & Jud Larson

40. [15 wins] Bobby East, Cory Kruseman & Brian Tyler

43. [14 wins] Billy Cassella, Lee Kunzman, Chase Stockon & Bruce Walkup

47. [13 wins] Steve Chassey

48. [12 wins] Eric Gordon

49. [11 wins] Daron Clayton, Elmer George, Tommy Hinnershitz & Greg Leffler

53. [10 wins] Thomas Meseraull, Eddie Sachs, Logan Seavey, Tony Stewart & Johnny Thomson

58. [9 wins] Mario Andretti, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Robbie Stanley

62. [8 wins] Mike Bliss, Chet Fillip, Johnny Rutherford & Joe Saldana

66. [7 wins] Kevin Doty, Darren Hagen, Kenny Irwin Jr., Doug Kalitta, Jim Keeker, Bobby Santos, Brady Short, Kevin Thomas, Bobby Unser & Josh Wise

76. [6 wins] Emerson Axsom, Chad Boespflug, Kevin Briscoe, Shane Cottle, Jac Haudenschild, Jason McCord, Jan Opperman, Tom Sneva, George Snider, Jake Swanson & Dick Tobias

87. [5 wins] Larry Cannon, Dana Carter, Derek Davidson, Gene Lee Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Chuck Gurney, Shane Hmiel, Kevin Huntley, Frankie Kerr, Kelly Kinser, Eddie Leavitt, Jim Mahoney, Andy Michner, Johnny Parsons, Bill Puterbaugh, Tanner Thorson & Cole Whitt

104. [4 wins] Rob Chaney, Cary Faas, Jesse Hockett, Van Johnson, Steve Kinser, Michael Lewis, Ralph Liguori, Don Nordhorn, Lee Osborne, Red Riegel, Ken Schrader, Al Smith & Danny Smith

117. [3 wins] Chuck Amati, Sonny Ates, Joe Barzda, Jeff Bloom, Mark Cassella, Jerry “Scratch” Daniels, Bob East, Bob Frey, Dickie Gaines, Wayne Hammond, Tray House, Kenny Jacobs, Tony Jones, Kyle Larson, Andy Linden, Charlie Masters, Mitchel Moles, Mike Mosley, Larry Rice, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith & Doug Wolfgang

139. [2 wins] Chad Boat, Marvin Carman, Ed Carpenter, Brad Doty, Ed Elisian, Nic Faas, Cy Fairchild, Brad Fox, Arnie Knepper, Danny Lasoski, Mack McClellan, Jason McDougal, James McElreath, Lealand McSpadden, Jim McWithey, Danny Milburn, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Jerry Poland, Casey Riggs, Bill Rose, Mickey Shaw, Terry Shepherd, Dean Shirley, Brad Sweet, Bob Sweikert, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Mike Spencer, Bud Tingelstad, Billy Vukovich, Mike Ward, Matt Westfall & Carl Williams

173. [1 win] Donnie Adams, A.J. Anderson, Brad Armstrong, Tony Armstrong, Tommy Astone, Dick Atkins, Brent Beauchamp, Ryan Bernal, Jeff Bland Jr., Stan Bowman, Alan Brown, Karl Busson, Johnny Capels, David Cardey, Bob Cicconi, Henry Clarke, Troy Cline, Duke Cook, Mel Cornett, Allen Crowe, Billy Engelhart, Cotton Farmer, Aaron Farney, Gary Fedewa, Blake Fitzpatrick, Pat Flaherty, Joe Gaerte, Russ Gamester, Rickie Gaunt, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Ron Gregory, Richard Griffin, Garrett Hansen, Jerry Hansen, Jim Hemmings, Josh Hodges, Bob Hogle, Jackie Howerton, Chuck Hulse, Logan Jarrett, Marc Jessup, Gordon Johncock, Chet Johnson, Page Jones, Bob Kinser, Mike Kirby, Fred Linder, Steve Long, Hank Lower, Brett Mann, Bobby Marshman, Larry Martin, Mike Martin, Brad Marvel, Justin Marvel, Rusty McClure, Bob McCoy, Jim McElreath, Charlie Musselman, Bobby Olivero, Jim Packard, Gary Patterson, Billy Pauch, Dave Peperak, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Terry Pletch, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Bud Randall, Byron Reed, Boston Reid, Rodney Ritter Jr., Brody Roa, David Roahrig, Jadon Rogers, Stephen Schnapf, Carson Short, Billy Shuman, Jimmy Sills, Smokey Snellbaker, Wib Spalding, Greg Staab, Randy Standridge, Ron Standridge, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Mike Sweeney, Jeff Swindell, Clark Templeman, Tyler Thomas, Bill Tyler, Rick Ungar, Lennie Waldo, Tyler Walker, Scotty Weir, Kenny Weld, Bob Wente, Chuck Weyant, Johnny White, Rip Williams, Jacob Wilson & Eddie Wirth

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR FAST QUALIFYING TIMES (1956-2023)

1. (65) Tom Bigelow

2. (62) Dave Darland

3. (60) Tracy Hines

4. (49) Brady Bacon

5. (45) C.J. Leary

6. (39) Levi Jones

7. (37) Larry Dickson

8. (36) Bryan Clauson & Kevin Thomas Jr.

10. (35) Rich Vogler

11. (33) Justin Grant

12. (32) Chase Stockon

13. (31) Sheldon Kinser

14. (30) Pancho Carter

15. (29) Don Branson

16. (27) Dave Steele

17. (26) Jay Drake

18. (24) Gary Bettenhausen & J.J. Yeley

20. (23) Jon Stanbrough

21. (22) Steve Butler

22. (21) A.J. Foyt

23. (20) Jerry Coons Jr., Tony Elliott & Roger McCluskey

26. (19) Greg Weld

27. (18) Parnelli Jones

28. (16) Rollie Beale, Jack Hewitt & Doug Kalitta

31. (15) Kenny Irwin Jr., Sammy Sessions & Brian Tyler

34. (14) Billy Cassella, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Cummins & Damion Gardner

38. (13) Bobby East & Bruce Walkup

40. (12) Steve Chassey, Elmer George, Rick Hood, Jud Larson, Bill Puterbaugh, Joe Saldana & Chris Windom

47. (11) Robert Ballou, Jim McWithey & George Snider

50. (10) Sonny Ates, Jim Hurtubise, Thomas Meseraull, Mitchel Moles & Jake Swanson

55. (9) Eddie Leavitt, Johnny Rutherford & Josh Wise

58. (8) Shane Cottle, Bubby Jones, Kelly Kinser, Pat O’Connor, Hunter Schuerenberg & Logan Seavey

64. (7) Marvin Carman, Mark Cassella, Cary Faas, Bud Kaeding, Jim Keeker, Cory Kruseman, Lee Kunzman, Johnny Parsons, Larry Rice, Eddie Sachs, Carson Short, Mike Spencer, Johnny Thomson, Tanner Thorson, Bud Tingelstad & Bobby Unser

80. (6) Mike Bliss, Daron Clayton, Derek Davidson, Eric Gordon, Richard Griffin, Jac Haudenschild, Tray House, James McElreath & Ken Schrader

89. (5) Chad Boespflug, Cy Fairchild, Blake Fitzpatrick, Bob Frey, Tommy Hinnershitz, Andy Michner, Jan Opperman, Boston Reid, Tom Sneva, Robbie Stanley & Kevin Thomas

100. (4) Jeff Bloom, Kevin Briscoe, Timmy Buckwalter, Billy Engelhart, Chet Fillip, Darren Hagen, Chuck Hulse, Kenny Jacobs, Van Johnson, Ralph Liguori, Jim McElreath, Don Nordhorn, Dave Peperak, Billy Puterbaugh Jr., Joey Saldana, Terry Shepherd, Ron Shuman, Mitch Smith, Brad Sweet & Bob Wente

120. (3) Tommy Astone, Emerson Axsom, Brent Beauchamp, Dave Blaney, Karl Busson, Kevin Doty, Brian Gerster, Todd Gibson, Jeff Gordon, Gary Gray, John Heydenreich, Gordon Johncock, Greg Leffler, Andy Linden, Steve Long, Larry Martin, Justin Marvel, Jason McCord, Larry Moore, Mat Neely, Ryan Newman, Lee Osborne, Brandon Petty, Jerry Poland, Bob Pratt, Jadon Rogers, Brady Short, Danny Smith, Tony Stewart, Dean Thompson, Dick Tobias, Scotty Weir, Cole Whitt & John Wolfe

154. (2) Jarett Andretti, Mario Andretti, Chad Boat, Keith Bloom Jr., Chuck Booth, Don Brown, Duke Cook, Allen Crowe, Nic Faas, Brayden Fox, Larry Gates, Gene Lee Gibson, Bobby Grim, Coleman Gulick, Dave Hanna, Darl Harrison, Shane Hmiel, Josh Hodges, Marc Jessup, Brad Marvel, Jason McDougal, Max McGhee, Kevin Miller, Dustin Morgan, Charlie Musselman, Brad Noffsinger, Gary Patterson, Fred “Jiggs” Peters, Daison Pursley, Byron Reed, Jerry Richert, Dave Roahrig, Jimmy Sills, Al Smith, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Greg Stephens, Stevie Sussex, Kody Swanson, Tanner Swanson, Tyler Thomas, Bob Veith, Jerry Weeks, Johnny White, Carl Williams & Jacob Wilson

199. (1) Pat Abold, Donnie Adams, Bobby Adamson, Mark Alderson, Chuck Amati, Chuck Arnold, Dick Atkins, Terry Babb, Joe Barzda, Ryan Bernal, Nick Bilbee, Lee Brewer Jr., Bill Brown, Dale Burton, Gary Cameron, Larry Cannon, Billy Cantrell, Dana Carter, Rob Chaney, Bob Cicconi, Bob Cleberg, Leon Clum, Peter Cozzolino, Briggs Danner, Don Davis, Doc Dawson, Brad Doty, Steven Drevicki, Rex Easton, Al “Cotton” Farmer, Dave Feese, Braylon Fitzpatrick, Brad Fox, Jared Fox, Joe Gaerte, Harry Garrett, Rickie Gaunt, Chuck Gurney, Norm Hall, Jerry Hansen, Brian Hayden, Jonathan Hendrick, Hank Henry, Tyler Hewitt, Ted Hines, Jesse Hockett, Bob Hogle, Danny Holtsclaw, Kevin Huntley, Gary Irvin, Mike Johnson, Dee Jones, Page Jones, Todd Kane, Ray Kenens Jr., Joey Kerr, Russ Klar, Buddy Kofoid, Rich Leavell, Jason Leffler, Michael Lewis, Ricky Lewis, John Logan, Ed Lynch Jr., Critter Malone, Louie Mann, Mike Mann, Charlie Masters, Rusty McClure, Nick McCormick, Wes McIntyre, Bob McLean, Blake Miller, Jerry Miller Jr., Ron Milton, Hal Minyard, Matt Mitchell, Warren Mockler, Mike Mosley, Mike Murgoitio, Aaron Pierce, Paul Pitzer, Gary Ponzini, Ande Possman, Roger Rager, Davey Ray, Rex Records, Jerry Richert Jr., Red Riegel, Travis Rilat, Manny Rockhold, Hank Rogers, Bill Rose, Joe Roush, Jerry Russell, Bobby Santos, Don Schilling, John Sernett, Neil Shepherd, Jeremy Sherman, Dean Shirley, Eric Shively, Randy Smith, Wib Spalding, Ned Spath, Greg Staab, Steve Stapp, Richard Summers, Bob Sweikert, Jeff Swindell, Kevin Swindell, Sammy Swindell, Tom Tepe, Leon Thickstun, Ryan Thomas, Richard Vander Weerd, Jonathan Vennard, Billy Vukovich, Billy Vukovich III, Lennie Waldo, Buster Warke, Gus Wasson, Shawn Westerfeld, Matt Westfall, Chuck Weyant, Tony Weyant, Austin Williams, Rip Williams, Eddie Wirth & Mitch Wissmiller

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR DRIVER CHAMPIONS:

1956: Pat O’Connor (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1957: Elmer George (Midwest) & Bill Randall (Eastern), 1958: Eddie Sachs (Midwest) & Johnny Thomson (Eastern), 1959: Don Branson (Midwest) & Tommy Hinnershitz (Eastern), 1960: Parnelli Jones (Midwest) & A.J. Foyt (Eastern), 1961: Parnelli Jones, 1962: Parnelli Jones, 1963: Roger McCluskey, 1964: Don Branson, 1965: Johnny Rutherford, 1966: Roger McCluskey, 1967: Greg Weld, 1968: Larry Dickson, 1969: Gary Bettenhausen, 1970: Larry Dickson, 1971: Gary Bettenhausen, 1972: Sammy Sessions, 1973: Rollie Beale, 1974: Pancho Carter, 1975: Larry Dickson, 1976: Pancho Carter, 1977: Sheldon Kinser, 1978: Tom Bigelow, 1979: Greg Leffler, 1980: Rich Vogler, 1981: Sheldon Kinser, 1982: Sheldon Kinser, 1983: Ken Schrader, 1984: Rick Hood, 1985: Rick Hood, 1986: Steve Butler, 1987: Steve Butler, 1988: Steve Butler, 1989: Rich Vogler, 1990: Steve Butler, 1991: Robbie Stanley, 1992: Robbie Stanley, 1993: Robbie Stanley, 1994: Doug Kalitta, 1995: Tony Stewart, 1996: Brian Tyler, 1997: Brian Tyler, 1998: Tony Elliott, 1999: Dave Darland, 2000: Tony Elliott, 2001: J.J. Yeley, 2002: Tracy Hines, 2003: J.J. Yeley, 2004: Jay Drake, 2005: Levi Jones, 2006: Josh Wise, 2007: Levi Jones, 2008: Jerry Coons Jr., 2009: Levi Jones, 2010: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Shane Hmiel (Pavement), 2011: Levi Jones (Dirt) & Bobby Santos (Pavement), 2012: Bryan Clauson, 2013: Bryan Clauson, 2014: Brady Bacon, 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Brady Bacon, 2017: Chris Windom, 2018: Tyler Courtney, 2019: C.J. Leary, 2020: Brady Bacon, 2021: Brady Bacon, 2022: Justin Grant, 2023: Justin Grant

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ENTRANT CHAMPIONS:

1961: Sterling Plumbing & Heating, 1962: Bruce Homeyer, 1963: Bruce Homeyer, 1964: Jud Phillips, 1965: Jack Colvin, 1966: Anderson Products, 1967: Rufus Gray, 1968: Ray Smith, 1969: Willie Davis, 1970: Kenny Lay, 1971: Willie Davis, 1972: Mauri Amerling, 1973: R-B Racing Associates, 1974: Conger & Stapp Racing, 1975: Ernie Ensign, 1976: Steve Stapp Racing, 1977: Sherman Armstrong, 1978: Sherman Armstrong, 1979: Lloyd Weaver, 1980: Gohr Distributing Co., 1981: Ben Leyba, 1982: Ben Leyba, 1983: Damon Fortune, 1984: Damon Fortune, 1985: Damon Fortune, 1986: Phil Poor, 1987: Jeff Stoops, 1988: Jeff Stoops, 1989: Dynamics, Inc., 1990: Johnny Vance Racing Team, Inc., 1991: Ron Stanley, 1992: Dynamics, Inc., 1993: Dynamics, Inc., 1994: Utopia Services, Inc., 1995: Niebel Engines, Inc., 1996: Dynamics, Inc., 1997: Dynamics, Inc., 1998: Vance-Walker Racing, 1999: Dynamics, Inc., 2000: Walker-Lamers Racing, 2001: Walker-Gratton Racing, 2002: Dynamics, Inc., 2003: Tony Stewart Racing, 2004: Dynamics, Inc., 2005: 2B Racing, 2006: Tony Stewart Racing, 2007: Tony Stewart Racing, 2008: Dynamics, Inc., 2009: Tony Stewart Racing, 2010: Tony Stewart Racing, 2011: Tony Stewart Racing, 2012: CTR/BCI/Curb-Agajanian, 2013: Tony Stewart Racing/Curb-Agajanian, 2014: Dynamics, Inc., 2015: Robert Ballou, 2016: Dynamics, Inc., 2017: Baldwin Brothers Racing, 2018: Clauson Marshall Newman Racing, 2019: Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports, 2020: Dynamics, Inc., 2021: Dynamics, Inc., 2022: TOPP Motorsports, 2023: TOPP Motorsports

=======================

ALL-TIME USAC SPRINT CAR ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

1971: Darl Harrison, 1972: Billy Cassella, 1973: Rich Leavell, 1974: Lee Osborne, 1975: Marvin Carman, 1976: Roger Rager, 1977: Eddie Leavitt, 1978: Tim Richmond, 1979: Jerry Carman, 1980: Frank Riddle, 1981: Steve Long & Johnny Coogan, 1982: Danny Milburn, 1983: Dean Shirley, 1984: Jerry Russell, 1985: Terry Shepherd, 1986: Kenny Jacobs, 1987: Rick Ungar, 1988: Dean Jacobs, 1989: Eric Gordon, 1990: Rick Howerton, 1991: Tony Stewart, 1992: Gary Cameron II, 1993: Kenny Irwin Jr., 1994: Bobby Smith, 1995: Mark Cassella, 1996: Gus Wasson, 1997: J.J. Yeley, 1998: Tracy Hines, 1999: Ryan Newman, 2000: Bud Kaeding, 2001: Ed Carpenter, 2002: Boston Reid, 2003: Michael Lewis & Mat Neely, 2004: Josh Ford & Josh Wise, 2005: Darren Hagen, 2006: Scotty Weir, 2007: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 2008: Chad Boat, 2009: Henry Clarke, 2010: Justin Grant, 2011: Coleman Gulick, 2012: C.J. Leary, 2013: Tyler Courtney, 2014: Jarett Andretti, 2015: Aaron Farney, 2016: Isaac Chapple, 2017: Stevie Sussex, 2018: Timmy Buckwalter & Logan Seavey, 2019: Dustin Clark, 2020: Jadon Rogers, 2021: Tanner Thorson, 2022: Emerson Axsom, 2023: Daison Pursley

=======================

2023 USAC NATIONAL SPRINT CAR DRIVER & TEAM ROSTER:

A

GARRETT ABRAMS/Rushville, IN (Garrett & Tony Abrams #32)

MAX ADAMS/Loomis, CA (Max & Scott Adams #5x) & (Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP)

ED AIKIN/Lincoln University, PA (EA Motorsports #7)

GARRETT AITKEN/Paris, IL (Greg Aitken #32)

GREG ALT/Watertown, WI (Alt Motorsports #22)

JOEY AMANTEA/Mt. Pocono, PA (JPA Racing #88J)

COLLIN AMBROSE/Owensboro, KY (Lynn Ambrose #36)

EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Clauson Marshall Newman Racing #47BC)

DAVE AXTON/Port Byron, NY (Dave Axton #2)

B

BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Dynamics, Inc. #69) & (Wedgewood Motorsports #98)

ROBERT BALLOU/Rocklin, CA (Ballou Motorsports #12)

KOBY BARKSDALE/Norman, OK (Knight Racing #16K)

RYAN BARR/Piqua, OH (Barr Family #21B)

STAN BEADLES/Owensville, IN (Beadles Racing #84)

BRENT BEAUCHAMP/Fairland, IN (Lauren Beauchamp #11) & (Jeff Olson #34)

DUSTIN BECK/Petersburg, IN (Hensen-Rupp #75)

A.J. BENDER/San Diego, CA (Rich Bender #21)

SABAN BIBENT/Cincinnati, OH (Wedgewood Motorsports #98)

NICK BILBEE/Indianapolis, IN (Bilbee Motorsports #17)

COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (Kevin Bodine #57B)

DONNY BRACKETT/Fort Branch, IN (Tony Brackett #4B)

ANDY BRADLEY/Bloomington, IN (Hoosier Speed-Fortune #86)

ALEX BRIGHT/Collegeville, PA (Heffner Racing Enterprises #27) & (Heffner-Hummer Motorsports #27)

CORY BRUNS/Lincoln, IL (Judy Smith & Tony Robertson #8)

TIMMY BUCKWALTER/Douglassville, PA (LNB Motorsports #7) & (Lotier-Hummer Motorsports #20T)

PATRICK BUDDE/Bartelso, IL (Patrick Budde #90)

WYATT BURKS/Topeka, KS (Wyatt Burks Racing #11w)

HARLEY BURNS/Brazil, IN (Harley Burns #16)

BOBBY BUTLER/Milford, NJ (Butler Motorsports #5B)

C

LOGAN CALDERWOOD/Goodyear, AZ (Rex Calderwood #6)

TROY CAREY/Tullamore, New South Wales, AU (Troy Carey Motorsports #45N)

NATHAN CARLE/West Harrison, IN (Jeff Carle #14c)

CINDY CHAMBERS/Bloomington, IN (DC Motorsports #18c)

DAYLAN CHAMBERS/Bowling Green, IN (KCBJ Motorsports #8D)

ISAAC CHAPPLE/Willow Branch, IN (Chapple-Hall Racing #6)

JASON CHERRY/Blandon, PA (Jason Cherry Racing #67c)

PATRICK CHILMONIK/Milford, NJ (Patrick Chilmonik #1)

BRAYDEN CLARK/Tipton, IN (Roy Jackson-Mark Clark #42G)

DUSTIN CLARK/Washington, IN (Dustin Clark Racing #75)

STERLING CLING/Tempe, AZ (Sterling Cling Racing #34)

MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Mario Clouser Motorsports #6)

COLTEN COTTLE/Kansas, IL (KCBJ Motorsports #8D) & (Paul Hazen #57)

SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Epperson Racing #2E), (Hodges Motorsports #74x) & (Joe Leer #77K)

TIM CREECH/Greenfield, IN (Tim Creech #31)

CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing #26)

BRAXTON CUMMINGS/Bedford, IN (Bub & Amanda Cummings #71B)

KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Rock Steady Racing #3R)

D

BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Hogue Racing Enterprises #39)

DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Dave Darland Racing-Curb-Agajanian #36D)

MICHAEL DAUGHERTY/Evansville, IN (Michael Daugherty #3.14)

ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports #5d)

CHARLES DAVIS JR./Buckeye, AZ (Charles Davis Jr. #47)

MITCHELL DAVIS/Auburn, IL (Mitchell Davis #56)

AUSTIN DeBLAUW/Ventura, CA (DeBlauw Racing #65)

BRYAN DEBRICK/Bedford, TX (Bryan Debrick #10)

XAVIER DONEY/Odessa, MO (Doney-Lawson Racing #74)

STEVEN DREVICKI/Reading, PA (Greg Fitzpatrick-DeGre Engineering #19)

DON DROUD JR./Lincoln, NE (Mark Burch Motorsports #1m)

PAUL DUES/Minster, OH (Dues Racing #87)

E

CURT ELLIOTT/Fletcher, OH (Curt Elliott #28)

GEOFF ENSIGN/Sebastopol, CA (Ensign Motorsports #3F) & (On The Gass Racing #17)

SCOTT EVANS/Rhome, TX (Scott & Kristen Evans #118)

F

LOGAN FAUCON/Elkhart, IL (Scott & Kay Faucon #52F)

GARY FLOYD/San Angelo, TX (Tammy Sturgeon #72)

DAMON FORTUNE/Terre Haute, IN (Hoosier Speed-Fortune #39)

BRAYDEN FOX/Avon, IN (Fox Brothers Racing #53)

PARKER FREDERICKSON/Kokomo, IN (Parker Frederickson #34F)

G

CODY GARDNER/Little Rock, AR (Tiny Gaines #G6)

CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15)

ARIC GENTRY/Robards, KY (Larry Gentry #10)

GABRIEL GILBERT/Greenwood, IN (Gabriel Gilbert Racing #10G)

IVAN GLOTZBACH/Fillmore, IN (Ivan Glotzbach #i1)

MATT GOODNIGHT/Winchester, IN (Goodnight Racing #39)

JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (TOPP Motorsports #4)

RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Brothers #06) & (Gray Brothers #81)

COLIN GRISSOM/Anderson, IN (Colin Grissom #00)

KURT GROSS/Washington, IN (Hensen-Rupp #71x)

FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (F & F Racing #63)

H

ALLEN HAFFORD/Beach Park, IL (Hafford Motorsports #38)

SCOTT HAMPTON/Greenfield, IN (Slinkard Motorsports #51)

JOSH HANNA/Tyler, TX (Josh Hanna #82)

TOM HARRIS/Banbury, Oxfordshire, UK (Tom Harris Motorsport #84)

BRIAN HAYDEN/Fillmore, IN (Brian Hayden Racing #2H)

KORBYN HAYSLETT/Troy, OH (Kim & Dave Hayslett #1H)

TONY HELTON/Cloverdale, IN (Jeff Miller #87)

ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5)

DALLAS HEWITT/Troy, OH (Jamie Miller #6m) & (Jennifer Hewitt #21)

TYLER HEWITT/Marion, IN (Scott & Kristen Evans #118)

TODD HOBSON/Clyde, Victoria, AU (Joe Daming #5T)

RAYMOND HOLDEN/Evansville, IN (Holden Motorsports #2R)

ALLEN HOWARD JR./Terre Haute, IN (AJR Motorsports #4u)

CHASE HOWARD/Nesbit, MS (Ronnie Howard #13)

JASON HOWELL/Azle, TX (Tammy Sturgeon #44)

JACK HOYER/Frankfort, IN (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5) & (Chris Hoyer #11)

J.J. HUGHES/Jasper, IN (John Hughes #76)

JONATHAN HUGHES/Knoxville, IA (Jay Hughes #67)

I

DUSTIN INGLE/Lima, OH (Dustin Ingle Racing #2DI)

STEVE IRWIN/Fenton, MI (Flying Zero Racing #0)

JOHNNY IVERS/Vincennes, IN (Ivers-Thomas Racing #55)

J

JACK JAMES/Harlan, IN (Jack James #99)

CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Yeley Motorsports #2)

KYLE JOHNSON/Greencastle, IN (Mike Johnson #99J)

KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Mike Melton #11)

K

TYLER KENDALL/Connersville, IN (Matt Kendall #20)

LARRY KINGSEED JR./Castalia, OH (Larry Kingseed #21) & (Powell Racing #59)

JORDAN KINSER/Bloomington, IN (Jerry Burton #04)

RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Yeley Motorsports #2J) & (DKR Motorsports #91)

L

ZACH LAMB/Aurora, IN (Zach Lamb #73)

PRESTON LATTOMUS/Lewes, DE (Michael Lattomus #23B)

C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (BGE Dougherty Motorsports #15x)

RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (Dave Brown #41)

JAMES LYERLA/Hillsboro, IL (JL Motorsports #11)

M

HUNTER MADDOX/Bloomington, IN (Hunter Maddox #24m)

CRITTER MALONE/Pittsboro, IN (Seven LLC #7)

BRANDON MATTOX/Terre Haute, IN (Brandon Mattox Racing #28)

MATT McDONALD/Brownsburg, IN (Darrell McDonald #5m)

JASON McDOUGAL/Broken Arrow, OK (KO Motorsports #5m)

JUSTIN MENEELY/Brazil, IN (Meneely Motorsports #100)

THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Epperson Racing #2E), (Chris Dyson Racing #20) & (NIKSTE LLC #23K)

TYE MIHOCKO/Peoria, AZ (Brian Hayden Racing #2H), (Dave Wilson #5) & (Jamie Paul #24p)

TRAVIS MILLAR/Wandin North, Victoria, AU (Travis Millar #93AU)

TYLER MILLER/Kokomo, IN (Tyler Miller Motorsports #67)

MATT MITCHELL/Yorba Linda, CA (J.W. Mitchell Motorsports #37)

JOSS MOFFATT/Columbus, IN (Moffatt Racing #5J) & (A.J. Felker Racing #37)

MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports #19AZ)

JOHN MOLLICK/Toronto, OH (Scott Clever #4J)

KYLE MOODY/Lewisberry, PA (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5x)

CHRISTIAN MOORE/Bullard, TX (Joe Moore #6)

EVAN MOSLEY/Lapel, IN (Steve Thomas #20T) & (Chris Barkdull #27)

TODD MOULE/Heathcote, Victoria, AU (Tony Moule #26)

DEVAN MYERS/Delphi, IN (Devan Myers #75)

N

KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (Kevin Newton #16TH)

ANTHONY NICHOLSON/Lakeland, TN (Nicholson Motorsports #16)

O

TREY OSBORNE/Columbus, OH (Trey Osborne #6T)

JUSTIN OWEN/Harrison, OH (Fischesser-Owen Racing #4J)

P

CHASE PARSON/Abilene, TX (Parson Racing #57)

BILLY PAUCH JR./Frenchtown, NJ (Heffner Racing Enterprises #27H)

JORDAN PAULSEN/Trevor, WI (Jordan Paulsen #4p)

CARMEN PERIGO/Stoystown, PA (John Stehman #21)

WES PINKERTON/Reynolds, IN (Hajduk Motorsports #21)

ZACK PRETORIUS/Yorktown, IN (Jeff Pretorius #9z)

JEFF PRITCHETT/Evansville, IN (Nine-One-One Motorsports #2J)

DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (KO Motorsports #5p)

R

BRODY ROA/Garden Grove, CA (Tom & Christy Dunkel #17R)

KAYLA ROELL/Dillsboro, IN (KO Motorsports #5K)

JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (4J Motorsports #4J), (Baldwin-Fox Racing #5), (4J Motorsports #14) & (Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP)

CLAYTON ROSSMAN/Wadsworth, IL (Hajduk Motorsports #21)

KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Jerry Ruble #17)

BRIAN RUHLMAN/Clarklake, MI (Brian Ruhlman #49)

S

NATE SCHANK/Santa Rosa, CA (Janis Schank #1)

ADYN SCHMIDT/Haubstadt, IN (Adam Schmidt #12s) & (Chet Williams #38)

STEPHEN SCHNAPF/Newburgh, IN (Hoosier Speed-Fortune #39F)

BRYAR SCHROETER/Kokomo, IN (Bryar Schroeter #21s)

JAKE SCOTT/Morgantown, IN (Jeff Miller #33)

SAM SCOTT/Patoka, IN (Sam Scott #7s)

NATHAN SEALE/Fort Branch, IN (Nathan Seale Racing #1s)

LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (2B Racing #2B)

KEITH SHEFFER II/Jerome, MI (Sheffer Racing #86)

ERIC SHELTON/Decatur, IL (Paul Shelton #70)

KYLE SHIPLEY/El Mirage, AZ (Kyle Shipley #0G)

BRADY SHORT/Bedford, IN (Randy Edwards #61m)

CARSON SHORT/Marion, IL (Beadles Racing #84)

KOBE SIMPSON/Bonham, TX (Kevin Simpson #21K)

ALEC SIPES/Springville, IN (Hayward Motorsports #19) & (Alec Sipes #99)

JACKSON SLONE/Noblesville, IN (Borzio-Slone #16)

JOHN SLUSS/Indianapolis, IN (Team RayPro #4R)

CAMERON SMITH/Spring Grove, PA (Lee Kauffman #96)

MARCUS SMITH/Tracy, CA (Marcus & Mark Smith #28s)

WESLEY SMITH/Nixa, MO (Bryan Smith #44)

DALTON STEVENS/Scurry, TX (Stevens Racing Holdings #99x)

CHASE STOCKON/Fort Branch, IN (KO Motorsports #5s)

STEVIE SUSSEX/Tempe, AZ (Tyler Sturgeon Racing #77s)

JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Team AZ Racing #21AZ)

KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Rock Steady Racing #3R), (Wedgewood Motorsports #77) & (Wedgewood Motorsports #98)

DOUG SYLVESTER/Ottumwa, IA (Doug Sylvester #12x)

T

EDDIE TAFOYA JR./Chino Hills, CA (Eddie Tafoya Sr. #51T)

KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Yeley Motorsports #2J), (2B Racing #2x), (Rock Steady Racing #3R), (Kevin Newton #16), (Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP), (Landon Simon Racing #24) & (Cheney Racing #42)

STEVE THOMAS/Ludlow, IL (Steve Thomas #20)

TRAVIS THOMPSON/Brazil, IN (Travis Thompson #7)

V

EDDIE VANCIL/Olney, IL (Eddie Vancil #7v)

MATT VANDERVERE/Burlington, WI (VanderVere Racing #10v)

W

DAN WADE/Wilmot, WI (Dan Wade #15)

VINNY WARD/Springfield, IL (Tom Ward #82)

SCOTTY WEIR/Marion, IN (NIKSTE LLC #23K) & (Landon Simon Racing #24)

MATT WESTFALL/Pleasant Hill, OH (Ray Marshall Motorsports #33m)

PAUL WHITE/Temple, TX (Greg Wade #1)

NOAH WHITEHOUSE/Greenfield, IN (Scott Whitehouse #00w)

TAYTE WILLIAMSON/Rushylvania, OH (Brent Williamson #20)

MITCH WISSMILLER/Saybrook, IL (RNB Motorsports #29)

BEN WOODS/Newton, IA (B & R Motorsports #11B)

Y

J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Yeley Motorsports #2) & (Yeley Motorsports #2J)