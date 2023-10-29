NINE IS FINE FOR COREY DAY WITH NARC SPRINT CAR WIN AT KCRP

By Ben Deatherage

(10/28/23 ) Bakersfield, California … Corey Day made a little bit of history at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park by winning his ninth NARC 410 Sprint Car Series, presented by NAPA Auto Parts, of 2023 and solidifying his championship ambitions in the Jason Meyers Racing/Meyers Constructors/Four C’s Construction #14 Maxim. The victory ties Tyler Walker’s modern day mark (post 2000) of nine wins in his 2009 championship campaign.

Day rocketed to the race lead on the third lap to collect his first career KCRP triumph and his 15th career NARC, putting him tenth on that illustrious all-time win list.

“We were really good tonight; I got to give hats off to Shane (Bowers, crew chief) and my whole crew,” said Day after winning his first NARC show since June 23rd at Skagit Speedway’s Dirt Cup Friday night prelim. “I think we ran second here last year to Shane (Golobic). We’ve been so close and had been fast every time we came here, so it’s cool to put a whole night together.”

Cole Macedo started the 30-lap feature as the trailblazer in the Tarlton & Son Frame To Finish/Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions #21T Maxim. Day managed to keep an even stride with Macedo and began to challenge as the green flag run developed. On the third circuit, Day successfully obtained the top-place position to become the new race leader the following lap past the flag stand.

Once out front, Day took off from the rest of the pack, but had to deal with slower traffic after completing the first ten circuits.

The back end of the field created some critical thinking for making overtakes for the leader. At one point, the Toyota Racing Development/Roth Enterprises #83JR Maxim, piloted by Buddy Kofoid, started to give chase. But, a lap 21 caution period gave the leader an open track and clean air that allowed Day to stay in front the rest of the way.

Kofoid settled for second, while Chase Johnson charged hard from ninth in his Toyota of Marin, Walnut Creek, and Sunnyvale/Price Family Dealerships #24 Maxim to third. Macedo wound up fourth, while the Kaeding Performance/Alviso Rock #69 Maxim, driven by Bud Kaeding, rounding out the top five.

“I didn’t need that yellow,” stated Kofoid. “I felt really good in dirty air, and when we got that yellow, it changed the track, so having everyone run wherever made my car really good.”

“I wish we could have started to the front, but ninth to third is great, and for us to be on the podium is great to close out the season,” commented Johnson. “It’s been a great season, and it’s great coming to Kern and see all these great fans.”

Teenagers Dylan Bloomfield and Dominic Gorden were sixth and seventh. Kaleb Montgomery beat out Justin Sanders for eighth. Ryan Bernal completed the top ten.

Sanders set a quick time in ARP Qualifying, while heat winners were Ryan Timms, Kofoid, and Macedo. Macedo got the job done in the Sunnyvalley Bacon Trophy Dash.

NAPA AUTO PART A-FEATURE (30 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day [2]; 2. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid [4]; 3. 24-Chase Johnson [9]; 4. 21T-Cole Macedo [1]; 5. 69-Bud Kaeding [6]; 6. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [8]; 7. 10X-Dominic Gorden [7]; 8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery [11]; 9. 2X-Justin Sanders [5]; 10. 22-Ryan Bernal [10]; 11. 88A-Joey Ancona [12]; 12. 42X-Justyn Cox [14]; 13. 41-Dominic Scelzi [18]; 14. 26-Billy Aton [17]; 15. 2K-Gauge Garcia [16]; 16. 10-Mauro Simone [19]; 17. 5T-Ryan Timms [3];18. 17W-Shane Golobic [13]; 19. 115-Nick Parker [15]; 20. 09S-Geoffrey Strole [20]

METTEC TITANIUM LAP LEADERS: Cole Macedo 1-2; Corey Day 3-30

WILLIAMS ROOFING HARD CHARGER: Chase Johnson +6

ARP QUALIFYING QUICK TIME: Justin Sanders, 12.000 (20 Cars)

BROWN AND MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS HEAT ONE (8 Laps): 1. 5T-Ryan Timms [1]; 2. 69-Bud Kaeding [2]; 3. 22-Ryan Bernal [5]; 4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery [3]; 5. 2X-Justin Sanders [4]; 6. 2K-Gauge Garcia [6]; 7. 10-Mauro Simone [7]

KIMO’S TROPICAL CAR WASH HEAT TWO (8 Laps): 1. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid [4]; 2. 10X-Dominic Gorden [2]; 3. 83V-Dylan Bloomfield [1]; 4. 88A-Joey Ancona [3]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox [5]; 6. 26-Billy Aton [6]; 7. 09S-Geoffrey Strole [7]

BEACON WEALTH STRATEGIES & RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL HEAT THREE (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Cole Macedo [2]; 2. 14-Corey Day [4]; 3. 24-Chase Johnson [1]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic [3]; 115-Nick Parker [5]; 6. 41-Dominic Scelzi [6]

SUNNYVALLEY “POWERED BY BACON” TROPHY DASH (6 Laps): 1. 21T-Cole Macedo; 2. 14-Corey Day; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms; 4. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid; 5. 2X-Justin Sanders