Daison Pursley Sweeps Western World at Cocopah

From Lance Jennings
November 4, 2023 – Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, Arizona : Daison Pursley once again took command of the 30 lap feature on lap two and never looked back on his way to a sweep of the “56th Western World Championships presented by Avanti Windows & Doors and Yuma Insurance” Saturday night at Cocopah Speedway. Chasing Pursley was Kevin Thomas Jr., C.J. Leary, Charles Davis Jr.and Braden Chiaramonte.
AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: November 4, 2023 – Cocopah Speedway – Somerton, Arizona – “56th Western World Championships presented by Avanti Windows & Doors and Yuma Insurance”
WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. C.J. Leary, 77M, Michael-16.239; 2. Cody Williams, 44, Williams-16.350; 3. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-16.412; 4. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-16.479; 5. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-16.692; 6. Jake Swanson, 73X, Ford-16.703; 7. Braden Chiramonte, 73B, Chiaramonte-16.744; 8. R.J. Johnson, 2R, Yeley/Petty-16.784; 9. Justin Grant, 37, Mitchell-16.799; 10. Ricky Lewis, 41, Lewis-16.825; 11. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-16.827; 12. Max Adams, 44C, Corey-16.855; 13. Logan Williams, 5W, McCarthy-16.871; 14. Austin Williams, 2, Williams-16.885; 15. Matt Wetsfall, 11C, Turner/Wheeler-17.006; 16. Tye Mihocko, 5, Mihocko-17.019; 17. Kevin Thomas Jr., 15, Bonneau-17.046; 18. Brody Roa, 17R, Dunkel/BR-17.060; 19. A.J. Bender, 21, Bender-17.076; 20. Chase Johnson, 73, Ford-17.154; 21. James Turnbull II, 2J, Turnbull-17.192; 22. Verne Sweeney, 98, Guerrero-17.343; 23. Grant Sexton, 22, Sexton-17.359; 24. Austin Grabowski, 72, Grabowski-17.417; 25. Tanner Boul, 99T, Boul-17.548; 26. Josh Pelkey, 12, Allen-17.584; 27. Shane Sexton, 74, Sexton/Gatlin-17.758; 28. Logan Calderwood, 73C, Ford-17.913.
FLOWDYNAMICS INCORPORATED FIRST HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Thomas, 2. Leary, 3. Malcolm, 4. Grant, 5. L.Williams, 6. Turnbull, 7. Boul. NT.
BILLSJERKY.NET SECOND HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Lewis, 2. Roa, 3. Swanson, 4. C.Williams, 5. A.Williams, 6. Pelkey, 7. Sweeney. NT.
IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER THIRD HEAT: (8 laps) 1. Pursley, 2. Davis, 3. Westfall, 4. Chiaramonte, 5. G.Sexton, 6. S.Sexton, 7. Bender. NT.
WC FRIEND COMPANY FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps) 1. C.Johnson, 2. Mihocko, 3. R.J.Johnson, 4. Moles, 5. Adams, 6. Grabowski, 7. Calderwood. NT.
FACTORY WRAPS SEMI: (12 laps) 1. Adams, 2. A.Williams, 3. G.Sexton, 4. L.Williams, 5. Turnbull, 6. Calderwood, 7. Grabowski, 8. Boul, 9. S.Sexton, 10. Sweeney, 11. Bender, 12. Pelkey. NT.
FEATURE: (30 laps, With Starting Positions) 1. Daison Pursley (4), 2. Kevin Thomas Jr. (17), 3. C.J. Leary (6), 4. Charles Davis Jr. (11), 5. Braden Chiaramonte (7), 6. Mitchel Moles (3), 7. Matt Westfall (15), 8. R.J. Johnson (8), 9. Jake Swanson (1), 10. Tommy Malcolm (2), 11. Chase Johnson (19), 12. Brody Roa (18), 13. Tye Mihocko (16), 14. James Turnbull II (20), 15. Grant Sexton (21), 16. Max Adams (12), 17. A.J. Bender (23), 18. Logan Calderwood (22), 19. Verne Sweeney (23), 20. Cody Williams (5), 21. Ricky Lewis (10), 22. Austin Williams (14), 23. Logan Williams (13), 24. Justin Grant (9). NT,
—————————-
**Boul flipped during the first heat.
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Swanson, Laps 2-30 Pursley
IN MEMORY OF JIM & CHET GARDNER / LAFOND JAR OF CHANGE HARD CHARGER: Kevin Thomas Jr. (17 to 2)
WILWOOD DISC BRAKES LUCKY 13 AWARD: Tye Mihocko
NEW AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINTS:
NEXT AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR RACE: November 11 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, California