GRANT SEXTON WINS USAC/CRA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD

From Sexton Gatlin Racing

(Lakeside, CA, November 13, 2023) At the start of the 2023 racing season, then-18-year-old driver Grant Sexton stated his intentions to compete for the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Rookie of the Year award. Last Saturday night at Perris Auto Speedway, the personable teen saw his dreams come true when he closed the season on top of the rookie point heap. In addition, he ended up eighth in the USAC/CRA season-long championship standings.

401464839_6778187335550944_4855757426537261392_n.jpg

Grant Sexton, his crew, and friends celebrate his Rookie of the Year award. Doug Allen photo.

Sexton, who lives in Lakeside, California, has been sitting on top of the Rookie of the Year chase since early in the season. While last week’s race was the final of the year for USAC/CRA, it was a mere formality for the Rookie of the Year chase as Sexton had already bagged the title. In fact, he had sewed it up several races ago and was eight positions and 345 points in front of the next highest-ranking rookie at the end of the night.

While he had things sewed up before he got to the track, 19-year-old Sexton pulled no punches on the night. He began by qualifying 15th in the 29-car field with a time of 17.031. He did earn some unwanted extra laps when he placed fifth in his heat. That was one position shy of the transfer spot and forced him to run the 12-lap B main.

The B main featured 10 cars. Only the top six would transfer into the 30-lap A main. Sexton had no issues and easily transferred by placing second in the 12 lapper. In the final 30-lap USAC/CRA main event of the year, Sexton drove a smooth race and stayed out of the chaos that seemed to plague the field all race long. He started 14th and raced forward to finish 8th. It was his fifth USAC/CRA top 10 finish of 2023.

In addition to Grant racing, Dad Brent also contested the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car portion of the program. The defending series champion started third in the main event but by the time he exited turn two on lap one, he was in the lead.

Sexton was putting a hurting on the field and at one point, had a full straightaway lead. However, his prowess at the head of the pack all came to a halt in turn four on lap nine when his wheel center splines stripped out and knocked him out of the race with a sixth-place finish.

If you are looking for a top-of-the-line lightning sprint car with the best of everything, Brent has one car left. If interested, use his contact information in this release.

If you or your company are interested in becoming a partner with Sexton Gatlin Racing in 2023, please call (619) 454-6945 or E-mail mailto:sextonfire@cox.net or mail to.

Sexton Gatlin Racing would like to thank the following companies for making the 2022 season possible. Keys Brothers, East County Electric Works, Maxima Oil, Automated Interiors, Sexton Fire Protection, BK Wings, Troy Dirt, Victory Graphix, and Swift Powdercoat.