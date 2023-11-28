2024 Chili Bowl Entry List Crests The 100 Mark To Go Live!

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (November 27, 2023) Like clockwork, the annual benchmark of 100 plus entries into Tulsa’s Chili Bowl Nationals arrives just after the serving of Turkey, be it on plate or track, revealing to the world the first round of Golden Driller hopefuls.

Sitting at 107 entries, the list is already a melting pot of teams, drivers, and talent, with Sammy Swindell being the first event champion to enter the 2024 event. Joined by 15 other A-Feature starters, the list of Chili Bowl entrants, as usual, is an interesting mix of vocations and event rookies.

In the world of Sprint Car racing, names like Joey Amantea, Devon Dobie, Brant O’Banion, and several others carry years of experience and success, but for the first time, they’ll take their shot at Midget racing’s toughest event. Spectating one year ago after racing in the Tulsa Shootout for the first time, Wout Hoffmans, who has spent most of the summer racing in the United States, is also on the list of 24 event rookies. He is the first driver from the Netherlands to enter the Chili Bowl Nationals.

A storyline that everyone knew was coming will finally become reality in 2024, as 14-year-old Cale Coons takes on the Chili Bowl Nationals for the first time. The son of the legendary Jerry Coons, Jr., the USAC SpeeD2 Midwest Thunder Midget 2023 Rookie of the Year will drive for Chili Bowl Owner Champion, Joe Dooling, in the Dooling – Curb Agajanian, No. 63.

Returning with Matt Seymour Racing are Oklahoma’s Hank Davis and Pennsylvania’s Tim Buckwalter. Delivering the underdog story of the event with his preliminary night victory in 2023, Davis would take the green Saturday from the right of the front row. Delivering both Seymour entries into the big dance after a seventh-place finish in the B-Feature, Buckwalter hard-charged his way from 23rd to ninth.

The current list of 2024 Chili Bowl entries shows 99 drivers from 83 cities across 23 states and three countries (USA, Aust., Neth.), with eight entries listed as TBA with the team listed in place of the hometown and state.

As teams return from the season’s last run for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship in California, several entries will begin making their way in. The full list of entries with owner, chassis, engine, and sponsor information can be found at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx.

Entry into the 2024 event is taken via mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112, by phone at (918) 838-3777, by fax to (918) 836-5517, and by email at chilibowlentries@gmail.com.

The form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=878866

Early entry is $150 through Friday, December 8, 2023. Starting Saturday, December 9, 2023, through Noon on Friday, January 12, 2024, the cost per entry goes up to $200. If entering by phone, the Chili Bowl office is open Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a current W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be added to a qualifying night.

Changed just prior to the 2022 event, competitors under the age of 16 will be allowed to enter. All entries received by drivers under 16 years of age will go before an advisory committee. Only after being approved by the committee will a driver under 16 years of age be allowed to compete. A copy of a Birth Certificate will still be required to confirm the driver’s age.

The 38th annual Chili Bowl Nationals takes place January 8-13, 2024, under the giant roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla. Fans unable to attend the Chili Bowl Nationals can watch every lap live at http://www.floracing.com.

Monday and Tuesday reserved seat tickets are on sale now by calling (918) 838-3777, along with a few scattered, single seats for the entire event. Monday and Tuesday tickets are $60 each. Four-day tickets are $245, five-day tickets are $305, and tickets for the full event are $365, plus tax (8.517%). All orders will be placed in Will Call.

For continued updates on the Chili Bowl Nationals, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Chili Bowl Nationals can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Monday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel, and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.