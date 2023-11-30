GRANT GETS 3RD STRAIGHT MIKE CURB ﻿USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN 2023

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (November 29, 2023)………Justin Grant’s second straight USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship isn’t the only impressive accolade he repeated during the 2023 campaign.

For the third consecutive season, and fourth time overall, the Ione, Calif. racer captured the $10,000 Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship, amassing more total points across the three USAC national divisions throughout the duration of the 2023 campaign.

Grant (2021-2022-2023) now becomes just the third driver to win the honor in three consecutive seasons, joining J.J. Yeley (2001-2002-2003) and Bryan Clauson (2010-2011-2012).

Furthermore, with his first such Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship arriving in 2017, Grant also added his name to the very short list of drivers who’ve earned the reward four times overall, a list which includes only himself and Tracy Hines (2000-2008-2013-2014).

“To have my name alongside the legends and heroes of the sport, it’s why I love the lists and I love seeing where my career stacks up against other guys careers,” Grant explained. “I jokingly say that I feel like my name is devaluing that list, but it’s starting to feel more and more like it belongs. I know how big of a deal those guys were to me, watching them as I grew up and then getting to race against them. They’re huge names and icons and I’m awfully, awfully proud to have my name along with them.”

In making 73 combined USAC national starts in 2023, the Ione, Calif. native totaled 4,394 points, just 184 markers more than second place finishing Logan Seavey.

Curb is accustomed to “records” as a hit making musician and the founder of Curb Records, but now racers like Grant are beginning to make records of their own in association with Curb, a record Grant is proud to have his name be a part of.

“It’s super special for me to not only win it once, but to win it four times now,” Grant exclaimed. “Our on-track performance is one thing, but being able to keep car owners and partners and crew people happy and wanting to go up and down the road with me year after year is another point of pride. It’s a little bit different when we go win a big race or a series championship, which is entirely performance based. But to me, the Mike Curb award speaks more about your ability to manage your role as a driver and multiple race teams. I struggled with that early in my career, so it’s a point of pride now that I’ve been able to be successful at that.”

Additionally, Grant once again finished inside the top-three of all three USAC national divisions’ point standings, also doing so in 2021. In 2023, he tallied a first with the AMSOIL National Sprint Cars for TOPP Motorsports, second with the NOS Energy Drink National Midgets for RMS Racing and third with the Silver Crown series for Hemelgarn Racing. He now stands behind only Rich Vogler in that category, the man who was the first to finish inside the top-three in all three in 1980 before repeating in 1981 and again in 1989.

“Being able to be in the points hunt in all three divisions for a few years now is really cool,” Grant reflected. “We want to win all three, and when you don’t, it always feels like a bit of a disappointment, but it gives you a little perspective on the accomplishment and it’s nice to take a breath and look at the fact that there aren’t many guys who’ve had the opportunity to race for all three, and there’s even less guys who’ve had the opportunity to race for all three in a single year.”

Grant is beyond thankful for the opportunity, and while soaking in the accomplishments at season’s end, he doesn’t take any of it for granted.

“To be one of those guys, and to do my job after having that opportunity, makes me feel very grateful and fortunate for the opportunities I have, the car owners I have, the partners I have, the crews that work on them, my family at home and my wife and kids that support me while I’m out on the road.”

This year marked the 25th year of the Mike Curb USAC National Drivers Championship. Curb has offered the reward annually since the 1999 USAC season to honor USAC’s top overall points champion. Once known as the USAC Super License, the title was rechristened as the National Drivers Championship to more properly represent the accomplishment of achieving the feat, which so few have done. Now Grant will once again accept the honor during USAC’s Night of Champions at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis on Friday night, December 8, 2023.

“The passion he has for motorsports, and especially our form of motorsports, is great, and the fact that he has an award to honor and pay a guy who beats up and down the road and lays it out on the line night-in and night-out is incredible,” Grant said of Curb. “These are dangerous racecars at the end of the day, and when you’re in one as many nights of the year as we are, your odds of getting hurt go up substantially. It feels good to be recognized for that, and it feels good to be appreciated and it means a lot knowing that Mike Curb is willing to do that. He’s done this for a long time now, and I’m honored to win it.”

=======================

MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONS:

1999: Dave Darland

2000: Tracy Hines

2001: J.J. Yeley

2002: J.J. Yeley

2003: J.J. Yeley

2004: Jay Drake

2005: Josh Wise

2006: Josh Wise

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Cole Whitt

2010: Bryan Clauson

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Bryan Clauson

2013: Tracy Hines

2014: Tracy Hines

2015: Dave Darland

2016: Brady Bacon

2017: Justin Grant

2018: Tyler Courtney

2019: Tyler Courtney

2020: Chris Windom

2021: Justin Grant

2022: Justin Grant

2023: Justin Grant

=======================

2023 MIKE CURB USAC NATIONAL DRIVERS CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS

POS PTS DRIVER

1 4394 Justin Grant

2 4210 Logan Seavey

3 3362 Emerson Axsom

4 3073 Daison Pursley

5 2562 C.J. Leary

6 2547 Brady Bacon

7 2345 Mitchel Moles

8 2196 Jake Swanson

9 2107 Kyle Cummins

10 2012 Matt Westfall

11 2005 Kevin Thomas Jr.

12 1977 Robert Ballou

13 1975 Chase Stockon

14 1705 Thomas Meseraull

15 1457 Bryant Wiedeman

16 1429 Ryan Timms

17 1407 Jade Avedisian

18 1373 Carson Garrett

19 1363 Jacob Denney

20 1227 Gavin Miller

21 1190 Cannon McIntosh

22 1177 Taylor Reimer

23 1087 Shane Cottle

24 1075 Jake Andreotti

25 995 Hayden Reinbold

26 921 Jadon Rogers

27 832 Tanner Thorson

28 829 Chase McDermand

29 822 Kody Swanson

30 770 Briggs Danner

31 766 Max Adams

32 703 Mario Clouser

33 623 Brandon Mattox

34 567 Jesse Love

35 561 Daniel Whitley

36 539 Chance Crum

37 528 Charles Davis Jr.

38 475 Jerry Coons Jr.

39 465 Ethan Mitchell

40 447 Kaylee Bryson

41 436 Joey Amantea

42 400 Mariah Ede

43 399 Taylor Ferns

44 382 Bobby Santos

45 345 Sterling Cling

46 334 Trey Burke

47 322 Eddie Tafoya Jr.

48 319 Brent Beauchamp

49 301 Travis Welpott

50 299 Derek Bischak

51 245 Wayne Johnson

52 241 Kyle O’Gara

53 237 Russ Gamester

54 221 Brady Short

55 216 Davey Hamilton Jr.

56 211 Rylan Gray

57 205 Dalton Stevens

58 201 Dave Berkheimer

59 177 Chase Dietz

60 176 Kyle Steffens

61 173 Bryan Gossel

62 173 Gregg Cory

63 173 Mike McVetta

64 172 Dakoda Armstrong

65 164 Xavier Doney

66 155 Tyler Roahrig

67 148 Zack Pretorius

68 143 Tom Harris

69 139 Carmen Perigo

70 137 Billy Wease

71 137 Nathan Byrd

72 135 Tom Paterson

73 130 Steve Buckwalter

74 129 Shane Cockrum

75 125 Tanner Swanson

76 120 Kayla Roell

77 120 Kyle Robbins

78 117 Dallas Hewitt

79 110 Kevin Newton

80 109 Cole Bodine

81 97 Chris Fetter

82 95 Casey Buckman

83 95 Jason McDougal

84 95 Travis Millar

85 92 Ivan Glotzbach

86 90 Oliver Akard

87 90 Peter Hunnibell

88 89 Ava Gropp

89 88 J.J. Hughes

90 81 Davey Ray

91 79 Brenham Crouch

92 76 Saban Bibent

93 71 Patrick Lawson

94 71 Trey Osborne

95 70 Chris Urish

96 70 Ryan Barr

97 66 Patrick Bruns

98 65 Jacob Wilson

99 61 Danny Long

100 60 Blake Brannon

101 60 Curtis Spicer

102 60 Devan Myers

103 57 Holly Jones

104 55 Ryan Thomas

105 53 Korey Weyant

106 50 Corey Joyner

107 49 Aaron Pierce

108 49 Caleb Armstrong

109 49 Tyler Courtney

110 44 Brian Hayden

111 44 Tim Simmons

112 37 Alex Bright

113 37 Nathan Moore

114 33 Brian Ruhlman

115 32 Mark Bitner

116 31 Steven Russell

117 30 Cody Jessop

118 30 Laike Imm

119 29 Mark Smith

120 27 A.J. Fike

121 27 Matt Mitchell

122 27 Parker Jones

123 25 John Tosti

124 23 Matt Goodnight

125 23 Tanner Berryhill

126 20 Scout Spraggins

127 20 Zach Hampton

128 17 Brent Yarnal

129 10 Adam Taylor

130 10 Cary Oliver

131 10 Critter Malone

132 10 Dave Peperak

133 10 Gary Dunkle

134 10 Jace Park

135 10 Joss Moffatt