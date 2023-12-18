Carson Macedo Returns to the World of Outlaws Tour for 2024

(December 18, 2023) — Carson Macedo with Jason Johnson Racing announced on Monday they have signed on to follow the World of Outlaws sprint car series for the 2024 season.

Macedo, from Lemore, California, picked up seven feature wins in route to a third-place finish in the point standings in 2023, the third year in a row Macedo finished in that position at season’s end.

Macedo accomplishments last year took place despite having to bounce back from a race after a massive crash and fire on June 10th at Knoxville Raceway, coming back and eventually winning a preliminary feature for the Knoxville Nationals in August.

This will be Macedo’s sixth year full time on the World of Outlaws tour.