Williams Grove Speedway Announces 2024 Schedule

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway has released its 2024 schedule of events featuring 30 dates for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars along with 13 events for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints.

The season opener for the 410 sprints along with wingless sportsman is slated for Sunday, March 17 at 2 pm.

A few new events have been added to the itinerary for the new season, while some already popular promotions have been expanded or brought back into the fold.

New for 358 sprints in 2024 will be the Dirty Deeds 25’s, coming up on May 31 and August 30.

Both races will be 25 laps and pay a hefty $2,500 to win for the limited class.

Returning to the schedule in 2024 will be a Topless 25 shootout for the limited late models, planned for April 26 with bonus money on the line.

A step up from previous seasons, two Fan Appreciation Nights will be hosted in 2024, coming up on June 7 for the 410 sprints and on August 2 for 358 sprint cars.

Mamma’s Pizza will present the June 7 event with free giveaways for fans from Mamma’s Pizza, Martins Potato Chips and Hoseheads.com while giveaways from Martins and Hoseheads will again be part of the August 2 program.

The races will offer free pre-race pit access to all paying general admission fans.

J.F. Kiely Construction Kids Night is on the schedule for June 21.

The World of Outlaws will storm Williams Grove for all of the tour’s traditional visits in 2024 including for the HVAC Distributors Morgan Cup on May 10 and 11, the Summer Nationals on July 26 and 27 and the 62nd annual National Open on October 4 and 5.

The 62nd Saturday National Open finale will again pay $75,000 to win in 2024.

Williams Grove will again host a pair of Pennsylvania Speedweek series races in 2024 as the series kicks off on June 28 with a $10,000 to win feature presented by A & S Landscaping before the 35th annual Mitch Smith Memorial on July 5 comes back with a $20,000 winner’s share.

A trio of $8,000 to win 410 sprint car shows dot the slate in 2024 offering full purses worth over $31,000 each.

The first show of the three comes in the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on April 19 as part of the Hoosier Diamond Series before another 8K Diamond Series event sponsored by C & D Rigging on May 31.

An $8,000 score also comes up when the Hoosier Diamond Series 42nd annual Jack Gunn Memorial is spun off on August 23.

All three races will pay $600 just to start.

Street stocks will also be on the April 19 racing card.

The August 23 show will again feature what was a popular Super Sportsman promotion last season when both the winged and wingless sportsman vie in 20-lap mains.

Tribute races in 2024 will honor car owner John Trone and racing brothers Darren and Cris Eash along with their car-owner father, David Eash.

The $10,039 to win Trone Tribute Race will be May 24 as part of the Diamond Series and the Eash Tribute will be August 30, also a Diamond event.

Also appearing during the 2024 season will be the USAC 410 sprint national tour, appearing on June 14 along with the regular Lawrence Chevrolet Williams Grove 410 sprints as presented by Kurt Smith Motorsports.

The URC Sprints will compete once in 2024, in a 360/358 Challenge Race on April 5.

For the third year in a row, the Spring Sprint Special will be featured, boasting three sprint car divisions, on April 12, presented by Associated Builders & Contractors.

The PASS IMCA sprints will be on the grid three times in the new year, on April 12 for the Spring Sprint Special, on May 24 and again on July 12.

The wingless USAC East Coast 360 sprints will vie twice on the season including in the third running of the Bill Gallagher 5G to win on June 7.

The Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprints will take place on September 13 along with the third running of the lucrative Match Race for 358 sprints.

A pair of MacMor Construction Summer Series races for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints will take place on June 21 and August 2.

The ULMS Super Late models will be in action on March 22, marking the only Williams Grove show of the year for the full-powered stock cars.

The Yellow Breeches 500 series of races, paying $500 just to start, will also return for the new season with five races scheduled.

View the complete 2024 Williams Grove Speedway schedule of events and keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the ovals official website located at www.williamsgrove.com. Follow the track on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram.