2024 Racing Schedule at Silver Dollar Speedway Unveiled

From Silver Dollar Speedway

CHICO, CA (December 20, 2023) — With Christmas right around the corner, SLC Promotions is excited to share the upcoming 2024 scheduled events for fans and race teams that support the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, CA. A diverse and action packed 18-event schedule kicks off on March 1st with the Silver Cup John Padjen Classic. The season concludes at the end of September with the popular Fall Nationals in tribute to Stephen Allard. In between those two races, a wide range of events including an AMA Flat Track Motorcycles and the now highest paying Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts, SLC Promotions is offering motorsports enthusiasts a diverse and exciting schedule on the famed quarter-mile clay oval speedway.

Things at the speedway get going with a scheduled practice / playday on February 25. Racing begins with the Silver Cup John Padjen Classic slated for March 1 & 2. Two weeks later, the Mini Gold Cup will take place March 15 & 16. The NARC 410 Sprint Cars will be the featured attraction on March 16. The main event winner on that Saturday night will collect a staggering $10,000.

On May 4, SLC Promotions is stepping outside the box and bringing in the AMA Flat Track Motorcycle Series. This event is the first of its kind at Silver Dollar Speedway. Progressive American Flat Track racing is widely recognized as the most prestigious and competitive form of dirt track motorcycle racing in the world. Riders compete in 18 races across the country featuring four distinct track formats: Mile ovals, Half-Mile ovals, Short Track ovals and TTs, which incorporate right-hand turns and a jump.

The 410 sprint cars and Hobby Stocks will shine under the lights again at the Silver Dollar Fair on May 26. The NARC 410 Sprint Car Series will make their second and final appearance of the season during the David Tarter Memorial on June 29. Fast cars and Freedom will take place on July 4. Three divisions including 360 sprint cars, IMCA Sport Mods, and Hobby Stocks will serve as the on-track entertainment. Fireworks will light up the sky once the racing is completed. The Sprint Car Challenge Tour (SCCT) visits the speedway on July 19 as part of the Tyler Wolf Memorial.

The 70th anniversary of the Mike Curb Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts takes place August 21 – 24 this year. Wednesday night, the on-track racing will feature winged 360 sprint cars. Then starting the next day, the High Limit Racing Sprint Car Series is set for three incredible nights of racing culminating in the Saturday night main event in which the winner will receive the historic payday of $100,070.

The season concludes with the Fall Nationals in Tribute to Stephen Allard on September 27 – 28. More information will be released at the start of the new year. Everybody associated with SLC Promotions, and the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, wants to wish everyone Happy Holidays and we look forward to seeing you in 2024.