Sweet Wins Thrilling Main Event at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, W.A. (December 28, 2023) — Less than 24 hours after arriving in Australia, Brad Sweet found himself in victory lane after winning the 30-lap feature during WA vs USA Speedweek at Perth Motorplex.

Sweet had to earn his first victory during his winter Australian tour trading the lead multiple times with Callum Wiliamson before pulling away during the late stages of the event.

Williamson led the opening laps with Cory Eliason and Sweet in pursuit. James Inglis brought out the first caution spinning after having a flat right rear. Brock Zearfoss, also involve in the incident, had to go to the infield with a left left front tire and front end damage.

Williamson pulled away during the restart as Abreu moved up to fourth position and started racing with Jamie Dack for fifth.

11 laps in Sweet closed in on Williamson while going through slower traffic. Sweet was able to close back in and give Williamson a slide job in turns three and four on lap 12, only to have Williamson slide him back in the next corner. Williamson was able to return the favor on lap 14 to retake the lead. Sweet and Williamson continued to exchange the lead back and fourth every lap until Sweet took the lead on lap 18 and was able to put a lapped car between himself and Williamson.

Sweet began to pull away over the final 10 laps as Williamson and Abreu started to race for the second position with Abreu taking the spot on lap 25. Sweet continued to pull away until the finish for the victory in his first career start at Perth Motorplex. Abreu, Williamson, Eliason, and Dayne Kingshot rounded out the top five.

Trent Pigdon won the winged 360 sprint car feature while Chad Pittard won the winged limited sprint car main event.

WA vs USA Speedweek

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. U49-Brad Sweet

2. U24-Rico Abreu

3. 3-Callum Williamson

4. U17-Cory Eliason

5. 2-Dayne Kingshott

6. 60-Kaiden Manders

7. 97-Mitchell Wormall

8. Q65-Luke Oldfield

9. V27-Brenton Farrer

10. 77-Bradley Maiolo

11. 26-James Inglis

12. 25-Taylor Milling

13. 99-Jamie Maiolo

14. 67-Jaydee Dack

15. 44-Ryan Lancaster

16. 11-Jason Kendrick

17. 79-Kris Coyle

18. 41-Ken Sartori

19. 4-Cameron Mckenzie

20. 19-Trent Pigdon

21. USA95-Brock Zearfoss

22. U35-Lynton Jeffrey

23. 14-Jason Pryde

24. 8-Andrew Priolo

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 19-Trent Pigdon

2. 44-Ryan Lancaster

3. 52-Jeremy Warren

4. 97-Mitchell Wormall

5. 17wx-George Eaton

6. 95-Ryan Farrell

7. 76-Joel Ettridge

8. 86-Corey Hunter

9. 60wx-Owen Peet

10. 58-Kyle Francis

11. 55-Luke Mewett

12. 15-Craig Bottrell

13. 11wx-Joe Latham

14. 13-Myles Bolger

15. 81-Gavin Noy

16. 88-Matt Watkins

Limited Sprints

Feature:

1. 92-Chad Pittard

2. 118-Kye Scroop

3. 16-Clayton Dickinson

4. 77-Joel Ettridge

5. 5-Todd Davis

6. 17-Matt Peaker

7. 66-Matt Davis

8. 26-Glenn Dickinson

9. 75-Mike Hanlon

10. 71-Stephanie Hanlon

11. 6-Greg Clarke

12. 8-Gavin Davis

13. 61-Jason Jones

14. 9-Mat Borgas

15. 91-Brad Warwick

16. 70-Kent Roberts

17. 10-Bailey Nash

18. 88-Ben Pratt

19. 95-Michael Keen

20. 60-Matthew Laughton

21. 11-Peter Shepherdson

22. 45-Aaron Chircop