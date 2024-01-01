Jamie Veal Wins Speedweek Feature at Warrnambool

WARRNAMBOOL, VIC (January 1, 2024) — Jamie Veal won the final round of Clay-Per-View Speedweek Monday at Premier Speedway. Veal took the lead from Lachland McHugh on lap two and traded the top spot back and forth with defending Australian Sprint Car Title winner Jock Goodyer before leading the final circuit. Goodyer held on for second with James McFadden, Cameron Waters, and Grant Anderson rounding out the top five.
Premier Speedway
Warrnambool, Victoria
Monday, January 1, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. V35-Jamie Veal
2. A1-Jock Goodyer
3. D5-James McFadden
4. V6-Cameron Waters
5. V37-Grant Anderson
6. Q5-Brock Hallett
7. N47-Marcus Dumesny
8. V25-Jack Lee
9. USA-2 Justin Peck
10. V40-Rusty Hickman
11. S81-Luke Dillon
12. S20-Glen Sutherland
13. VA3-Kaidon Brown
14. T62-Tate Frost
15. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
16. USA87-Aaron Reutzel
17. NQ10-Jy Corbet
18. N92-Sam Walsh
19. Q54-Randy Morgan
20. N55-Jessie Attard
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature: