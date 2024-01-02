CRSA Sprints announce tentative 2024 schedule

By Marty Czekala

(SODUS, NY) – Let the countdown begin.

With over 100 days to the first race day of the season, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products are proud to release their tentative schedule for 2024.

The calendar for “The Future Stars of Sprint Cars” currently features 11 tracks amongst two states, all paying $1000 to win, $200 to start.

The season kicks off at the Spoonhower’s Thunder Mountain Speedway May 4 as part of the new Southern Tier Series, a seven-race mini-series. It is the first time the 3/8 mile in Center Lisle hosts the season opener. Billy VanInwegen took the checkered flag in the lone trip last year. Thunder Mountain will also host a race in the Southern Tier Series Aug. 10.

The schedule also includes three trips to Paul Cole’s Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua as part of the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge. The ½ mile track will be hosting on May 11, July 4 on the undercard to the Super DIRTcar Series, and for the second time, the season finale Sept. 28. Last year, Jordan Hutton scored two series wins at Canandaigua in addition to the weekly-sanctioned 305 Sprints title.

Weedsport Speedway has held the record for most cars in a CRSA Sprints race for the last two years, with 33 each. “The Port” returns to the calendar May 26 as part of Heroes Remembered weekend with the Super DIRTcar Series, the first race in the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. VanInwegen also took the checkered flag last year at the 1/3 mile D-shaped oval.

Afton Fairgrounds Speedway has always remained stable on the CRSA Sprints schedule. After both attempts to race were rained out last year, it returns to the schedule on May 31 and July 19 as part of the Southern Tier Series.

Brett Deyo’s Fonda and Utica-Rome Speedways return for the I-90 Challenge to kick off June. Fonda will host a pair of races on June 1 and July 27, while Utica-Rome has penciled in three races on June 7, Aug. 2, and Sept. 27 as a part of the Short Track SuperNationals. Hutton captured the checkers at Utica-Rome and Fonda last year, while Tomy Moreau did the wing dance at Fonda for the first time in his CRSA Sprints career.

Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna has always been a regular stop for the CRSA Sprints and is known for having invaders from the Northeast make the trip. They host the CRSA Sprints June 14 and Sept. 13 as part of the Southern Tier Series. Tim Iulg upset the field last year for his first career win in June, while schoolteacher Kyle Pierce was declared “King of the Can” in September.

Tyler Siri’s Outlaw Speedway in Dundee will close out June with the Series’ lone appearance at the Yates County facility on June 21. Moreau picked up his second win of the year in 2023.

Kurt and Bonnie Stebbins’ Genesee Speedway in Batavia will be a part of the Fourth of July weekend on July 6 for their lone race. Last year, Dalton Herrick won the series’ inaugural trip.

Nikki and Terry Brewer’s Woodhull Raceway will now host a pair of CRSA Sprints event, as they are scheduled as part of the Southern Tier Series Aug. 17 and Sept. 14. Hutton won the Series’ lone event last year.

Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park in Cortland is the final track on the tentative calendar Sept. 20 to close out the Southern Tier Series. It will be for the first appearance for the “Future Stars of Sprint Cars” since the return in 2022, as last year was rained out.

The tentative schedule is available below, dates are subject to change.

May 4 @ Thunder Mountain (Southern Tier Series #1)

May 11 @ Land of Legends (Disbatch Challenge #1)

May 26 @ Weedsport (I-90 Challenge #1)

May 31 @ Afton (Southern Tier Series #2)

June 1 @ Fonda (I-90 Challenge #2)

June 7 @ Utica-Rome (I-90 Challenge #3)

June 14 @ Penn Can (Southern Tier Series #3)

June 21 @ Outlaw

July 4 @ Land of Legends (Disbatch Challenge #2)

July 5 @ TBD

July 6 @ Genesee

July 19 @ Afton (Southern Tier Series #4)

July 27 @ Fonda (I-90 Challenge #4)

Aug. 2 @ Utica-Rome (I-90 Challenge #5)

Aug. 10 @ Thunder Mountain (Southern Tier Series #5)

Aug. 17 @ Woodhull (Southern Tier Series #6)

Aug. 23 @ TBD

Sept. 13 @ Penn Can (Southern Tier Series #7/King of the Can)

Sept. 14 @ Woodhull (Southern Tier Series #8)

Sep. 20 @ Skyline (Southern Tier Series #9)

Sept. 27 @ Utica-Rome (I-90 Challenge #6)

Sept. 28 @ Land of Legends (Disbatch Challenge #3)

Select races will be live-streamed on networks including Land of Legends TV, DIRTVision, FloRacing, Dirt Track Digest TV, and Race Report TV.

A series organizational meeting is planned for January at DisBatch Brewing Company followed by the Northeast Motorsports Expo March 9-10.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2023 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass, and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, and points, please visit our website www.crsa.myracepass.com

Please visit the CRSA Sprints on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on X, formerly known as Twitter (@CRSAsprints).