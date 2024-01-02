Fremont and Attica list sprint tire choices for 2024 and 305 rule change

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT & ATTICA, Ohio – Fremont Speedway Presented by Gill Construction and Attica Raceway Park will implement a few rule changes for 2024 that impact the 410 and 305 sprint divisions at both tracks.

For the 410 Sprints the Hoosier D15A and medium tires will be the required right rear tire, with the Hoosier D12A allowed for the left rears. Hoosier front tires allowed are D12, D15, D20.

Cockpit wing sliders will be allowed for the 305 sprints in 2024. Also, the 305 sprint teams will be allowed to continue to use last year’s tire selections through May 2024 and then are required to be on the same tires as the 410 sprints.

