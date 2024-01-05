National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Sweepstakes Sprint Car and Auction Ahead at Chili Bowl

From Bob Baker

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (January 5, 2024) — The non-profit National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum Foundation is gearing up for a big week in Tulsa, Oklahoma, during the 38th Annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals, presented by General Tire, January 8-13, 2024. The museum’s week will be highlighted by its booth featuring the Triple X/Parker Racing Engines 410 Sweepstakes Sprint Car, and its museum-benefit auction on Thursday, January 11.

The auction benefits the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum as well as The Parent Child Center of Tulsa, and will take place on Thursday, January 11, at 11 a.m. inside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds’ River Spirit Expo Center in the bleachers in turn four. We will again have a huge assortment of unique and autographed memorabilia including signed items from Tony Stewart, Parnelli Jones, Mario Andretti, Jason Johnson, Bobby Unser, Stevie Smith, Jack Hewitt, Emmett Hahn, JJ Yeley, AJ Foyt, Johnny Rutherford, Danny Smith, the Chili Bowl 2023 A main starters and many others.

National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum executive director Bob Baker says, “We have to thank Emmett Hahn, a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee himself, and his team for continuing to allow us to have a presence at their week-long indoor midget car racing event. We will also have a booth back in the trade show every day at the Chili Bowl, showcasing our Triple X/Parker Racing Engines #15 Sweepstakes Sprint Car! Who knows? You may purchase your lucky ticket to win the car at this year’s Chili Bowl!”

For more information on the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame & Museum and the special events happening here, visit www.SprintCarHoF.com and follow us on Facebook and Twitter!