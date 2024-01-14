Justin Liskai Tabbed as Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (January 13, 2024) — Attica Raceway Park Promoter John Bores has tabbed Justin Liskai as the new director of operations at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” facility.

Liskai will work closely with long-time Attica operations director Rex LeJeune and Bores over the next few months, learning the position. Liskai, 34, the son of Attica’s long-time announcer Brian Liskai and grandson of former sprint car driver Al Liskai, started at Attica helping with clean-up following races when he was a teenager. Justin also served as race director and head scorer at Fremont Speedway in the past and has helped as a pit worker at Attica the last few years.

“I’m excited to be able to work with the staff, fans, race teams and marketing partners at a track where I grew up. I want to thank John Bores for the opportunity and I look forward to learning the ins and outs from Rex who has over 40 years of experience in the sport,” said Liskai.

“Justin has a passion for the sport and is very knowledgeable and has a calm and patient demeanor which this position demands. I believe he will be a great fit with our Attica family,” said Bores.

Liskai will work with Bores and LeJeune over the coming weeks to finalize the 2024 schedule which is set to begin Friday, March 15 with the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints, the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints.

Liskai’s email address is justin@atticaracewaypark.com and his track phone number is 419-217-5436

