Twenty Events Scheduled for POWRi WAR Sprint League in 2024

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, IL (January 17, 2024) — Setting an eager schedule of twenty highly anticipated events on nine fan-favorite running grounds throughout the Midwest arranges the 2024 yearly racing agenda for the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League.

Setting a driver-friendly schedule of competition, entrants will see open-wheel action throughout a trio of states including Missouri, Iowa, and Kentucky; ranging from late April until early November as the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League kicks off the season at the Second Annual Open Wheel Classic at I-70 Speedway on Saturday, April 20th.

Continuing with the traditions of previous years, POWRi WAR will return to Callaway Raceway for the first time since 2015 for the MO-Mid State Nationals on Friday, May 3rd followed by the Thirteenth Annual Open Wheel Showdown at the ‘Diamond of Dirt Tracks’ Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday, May 4th.

Working together to strengthen car counts will witness four separate show-up point events to be contended in conjunction with the Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints, with first-time visits to Shelby County Speedway on Friday, June 14th, and Crawford County Speedway on Saturday, June 15th as well as a weekend debut at Mason City Speedway on July 19-20.

Expanding into the Bluegrass State for the first time in POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint history, the league will debut at Paducah International Raceway on July 12-13 in support of the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint two-day showcase.

One of the biggest honorary events every year for the POWRi WAR Sprint League continues as the Diamond of the Dirt Tracks hosts the Fourteenth Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial on September 12-14 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland Missouri.

Serving as a staple of the POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League yearly competition, Valley Speedway will once again host the fan-favorite ‘King of Kansas City’ as the penultimate event of 2024 on Saturday, October 5th.

Returning for six separate nightly visits to the POWRi WAR home facility of ‘The Lake’ will scatter throughout the season including the Independence Celebrations on July 5-6, the Sixth Annual Non-Wing Nationals on August 31-September 1, and the Championship Weekend slated to complete the season on November 1-2.

POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League 2024 Schedule:

4/20/2024 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Odessa, MO

5/3/2024 | Callaway Raceway | Fulton, MO

5/4/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

5/26/2024 | Double X Speedway | California, MO

*6/14/2024 | Crawford County Speedway | Denison, IA

*6/15/2024 | Shelby County Speedway | Harlan, IA

7/5/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

7/6/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

7/12/2024 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY

7/13/2024 | Paducah International Raceway | Paducah, KY

*7/19/2024 | Mason City Speedway | Mason City, IA

*7/20/2024 | Mason City Speedway | Mason City, IA

8/31/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

9/1/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

9/12/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

9/13/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

9/14/2024 | Lucas Oil Speedway | Wheatland, MO

10/5/2024 | Valley Speedway | Grain Valley, MO

11/1/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

11/2/2024 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Eldon, MO

*WAR Wildcard Events to be run in conjunction with the Western Iowa Non-Wing Sprints, Show-Up 50-point seasonal events only.