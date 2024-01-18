Sheldon Haudenschild Wins the Kings Challenge

MT. GAMBIER, SA — (January 18, 2024) — Sheldon Haudenschild turned out what had been a rough tour of Australia by winning the Kings Challenge Thursday night at Borderline Speedway. Haudenschild, From Wooster, Ohio, took over the lead when fellow American Chase Randall pulled into the infield with mechanical issues with 14 laps complete, allowing Haudenschild to lead the remaining 16 laps for the victory.

Haudenschild’s feature victory was the first by an American at the Kings Challenge since Janson Johnson in 2012.

Chase Randall took the lead from Grant Anderson early the early stages of the 30-lap main event. Haudenschild quickly moved up from sixth to third during the first six laps of the main event with Kerry Madsen right behind him. Haudenschild was able to get the lead from Randall on lap 12, only to have Randall take it back one lap later.

The completion of the race changed when Anderson flipped on lap 14 and collected two of the winningest drivers this season to date during the Australian sprint car season, Jock Goodyer and Carson Macedo. Macedo’s team was able to make repairs and salvage a 10th place finish while Goodyer was unable to restart.

Up front it was Haudenschild picking up the first feature victory of his Australian tour. Kerry Madsen, Jy Corbet from 19th starting position, Cory Eliason, and Luke Dillon rounded out the top five.

Nate Trewin won the main event for the Wingless V6 Sprint Cars.

Kings Challenge

Borderline Speedway

Mount Gambier, South Australia

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. USA25-Sheldon Haudenschild

2. W2-Kerry Madsen

3. NQ10-Jy Corbet

4. W17-Cory Eliason

5. S81-Luke Dillon

6. D5-James McFadden

7. Q5-Brock Hallett

8. V35-Jamie Veal

9. S3-Ben Morris

10. USA99-Carson Macedo

11. N47-Marcus Dumesny

12. W3-Callum Williamson

13. V6-Cameron Waters

14. N57-Matt Dumesny

15. S20-Glen Sutherland

16. USA45-Riley Goodno

17. W95-Brock Zearfoss

18. USA9-Chase Randall

19. V37-Grant Anderson

20. A1-Jock Goodyer