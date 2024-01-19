Allstar Performance Event List: January 19-21, 2024

_Top Features, Event List, Features

Friday, January 19, 2024

Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, TAS Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Goulburn Speedway Goulburn, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway Bridge East, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Palmerston North International Speedway Palmerstone North, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ Midget Cars
Ruapuna Speedway Christchurch, NZ Sprintcar War of the Wings
Whangarei Speedway Whangarei, NZ Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic