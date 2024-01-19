Allstar Performance Event List: January 19-21, 2024

Friday, January 19, 2024
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, TAS
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
Saturday, January 20, 2024
|Goulburn Speedway
|Goulburn, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Palmerston North International Speedway
|Palmerstone North, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Ruapuna Speedway
|Christchurch, NZ
|Sprintcar War of the Wings
|Whangarei Speedway
|Whangarei, NZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Sunday, January 21, 2024
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic