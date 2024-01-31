DAVE STEELE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP ON TAP THIS WEEKEND

January 30, 2024 – Pinellas Park, Florida – The annual Dave Steele World Sprint Car Championship returns for the fifth season this weekend at Showtime Speedway, but with a new twist. The event has annually run as a 125-lap non-wing sprint car event since 2020. But this year a second weekend of racing winged racing has been added beginning this weekend.

This weekend’s racing action will be highlighted with twin 35-lap feature events Saturday February 3rd. Each event will pay $2500 to win. The driver with the best two-race point average will receive a $1000 bonus and will be crowned ‘Dave Steele World Winged Sprint Car Champion’. Friday night February 2 will include practice and a Dash for Cash at the end of the night.

Next weekend February 9-10, 2024, will be highlighted by the annual running of the ‘Dave Steele 125’ for non-wing sprint cars. The driver with the best 3-race average will be crowned the ‘Dave Steele World Sprint Car Champion’. The Friday February 9 racing program will include open practice and a Dash for Cash.

A solid group of Florida drivers is expected for this weekend event highlighted by last year’s National Pavement Sprint Car Feature Wins Leader Davey Hamilton Jr. Other drivers expected include 2021 Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series champion Sport Allen, 14-year-old Florida pavement sprint car sensation Colton Bettis, Steve Hollinger, and Scotty Adema.

Veteran dirt sprint car star Gene Lasker is expected to return to the wheel of a sprint car this weekend for the first time in five years. Lasker has purchased a pavement sprint car and is expected to make several pavement sprint car starts in 2024.

Showtime Speedway promotor Robert Yoho is also expected to compete. Yoho surprised many with his performance in last year’s Dave Steele 125. Yoho was running on the lead lap when his throttle stuck entering turn one. Yoho hit the wall hard while turning the car on its side at the same time. Yoho exited in a hurry amid a giant oil fire unscathed to cheers from the crowd.

For more details on this weekend’s Dave Steele World Sprint Car Championship please visit www.showtimespeedway.us.