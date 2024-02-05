Attica Raceway Park to increase weekly purses and point funds in 2024

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will increase both its weekly purses and its point funds in 2024.

“The cost of racing has increased and we recognize that and have been working hard to try and help our loyal race teams. Thanks to generous support from our marketing partners and fans we will be able to add more money to our weekly purses. The total point fund for our 410 and 305 sprints and late models will be $50,000,” said Justin Liskai, Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations.

“It’s very exciting. If one 410 sprint driver wins the Attica track championship and the titles at Fremont Speedway and the Attica Fremont Championship Series, he or she will earn a total of $30,000,” added Liskai.

For 2024, all non-sanctioned 410 sprint car events will pay $4,000 to win ($400 to start). A total of $2,600 has been added to the weekly 410 purse. The purse for the weekly 305 sprints has also been increased

“We’ve increased the B-main non-transfer to $150 for the 410 sprints and start money to $400,” added Liskai. “The B-main non-transfer cars for the late models and 305 sprints has been increased as well to $75.”

The total weekly, non-sanctioned purse for the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints will be over $15,000 in 2024. The total weekly, non-sanctioned purse for the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models will total over $6,800 and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints purse is $5,800.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.