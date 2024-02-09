NOS Energy Drink Extends Partnership With World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, Becomes Longest Running Title Sponsor

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (Feb. 8, 2024) – NOS Energy has extended its partnership with the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series in a multi-year deal that will make it the Series’ longest running title sponsor.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series welcomed NOS Energy as its title sponsor in 2019 and extended the partnership only a couple years later. With the new deal, NOS Energy will surpass Pennzoil’s previous six-year span as the Series’ longest running primary partner.

“NOS loves racing, and NOS loves dirt,” said NOS Energy CMO Dan McHugh. “The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series has been a perfect partner for NOS Energy since day one. We are excited to extend our sponsorship and engage with the awesome World of Outlaws fans.”

NOS Energy began working with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars in 2018, becoming the Series’ Preferred Energy Drink – also signing on as primary sponsor of Stenhouse Jr/Marshall Racing’s #17 driven by Sheldon Haudenschild in the same year. Since then, NOS Energy has created a strong fan presence on, and off, the track at every World of Outlaws Sprint Car event.

NOS Energy has been fueling hearts and engines with its unique blend of CMPLX 6 and four varieties of flavors. Its sampling station is a World of Outlaws staple, becoming a prime fan engagement initiative. With the extended partnership, fans will continue to get a complimentary NOS Energy Drink – of any flavor – at every World of Outlaws Sprint Car event.

“NOS Energy has been an exceptional partner, and spectacular ambassador for dirt racing,” said Tish Sheets, executive director of client services at World Racing Group. “Their commitment to growing the sport has been evident since their first year with the World of Outlaws. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with everyone at NOS Energy in this historic agreement.”

NOS Energy will continue to be a key contributor in seeing the Series expand and grow as The Greatest Show on Dirt nears 50 years of racing – this year will be its 47th season.

“This is an exciting time for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars as we continue to enhance our events for fans and teams, and having NOS Energy be part of that for several years to come will allow us to take broader steps year after year,” said Brian Carter, World Racing Group CEO. “Becoming the World of Outlaws’ longest running title sponsor says a lot about NOS Energy Drink’s investment into the Series and the health of Sprint Car racing.”

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series’ 2024 season-opening week continues through Saturday at Volusia Speedway Park’s Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals. For tickets to all the 2024 World of Outlaws events, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series race live on DIRTVision.

About NOS Energy

Based in Corona, California, NOS Energy is part of the Monster Energy Company. Launched in 2005, NOS Energy Drink fuels performance by providing the high-performance energy and enhanced mental focus. Whether on the track, tuning a favorite car in the garage, or conquering your day, NOS Energy delivers a kick and fuels speeds junkies everywhere. Rooted in auto-culture, NOS Energy Drink is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chris Forsberg, Sheldon Haudenschild and RJ Anderson – just to name a few. High Performance Energy. High Performance Athletes. For more information, visit http://www.drinknos.com/ or follow us on social @NOSEnergyDrink

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Smith Titanium Brake Systems. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.