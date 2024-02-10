High Limit Racing Partners with Musco Lighting to Deliver Unforgettable Race Night Experiences Nationwide

By Brian Walker

Mooresville, N.C. (February 9, 2024) – Drivers and fans alike can expect an even more revved up race night experience at tracks across the country, thanks to a newly announced partnership between High Limit Racing and Musco Lighting.

As part of its inaugural national tour, High Limit Racing will feature events at 39 venues across the country, nearly half of which either currently feature, or will soon feature Musco’s state-of-the-art lighting systems. This partnership will help ensure that future events continue to provide the best possible light quality for drivers and fans.

“Musco Lighting continues to improve not only the safety aspect of tracks around the world, but also that ‘wow’ factor that spectators love,” said Kendra Jacobs, Chief Marketing & Events Officer at High Limit Racing. “We appreciate everything Musco has done – and continues to do – for motorsports venues. From Formula 1 to High Limit to kart racing, Musco has a solution for every venue at every price point.”

As the Official Lighting Partner of High Limit Racing, Musco will also initiate a Most Improved Driver Award program and monetary prize for the driver with the biggest improvement in average finish from the first half of the season to the second half. Each year’s award recipient will be recognized at the High Limit Racing championship banquet.

“High Limit Racing is committed to going all-in when it comes to providing the most exciting and memorable experiences for its racers and fans,” said Jeff Rogers, President of Musco. “We’ve been lighting tracks around the world for over 30 years, and we couldn’t be more proud to be partners in what we know will be a successful national tour.”

The High Limit Racing season fires off on Monday February 12 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida. The 59-race nationwide season will conclude with a two-day finale at The Dirt Track at Texas Motor Speedway on October 11 and 12. Tickets for select events are now available here.

