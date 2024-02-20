Sage Fruit Increases World of Outlaws Involvement, Joins Weis Markets as National Open Sponsor

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (Feb. 19, 2024) – Sage Fruit is upping the ante with the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars by sponsoring the 2024 National Open at Williams Grove Speedway and bringing fans closer to the drivers with the Sage Fruit Stage at multiple events.

In addition to Sage Fruit’s sponsorship of the National Open, Weis Markets has joined as title sponsor of the historic Pennsylvania event, making it the Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit – bringing a $100,000 increase to the overall purse.

“Weis Markets are a great partner of ours,” said Chuck Sinks, president of sales and marketing for Sage Fruit. “They run fantastic stores and drive incredible volumes of our Sage Fruit apples, pears and cherries. To partner with them on the National Open made a lot of sense and will hopefully drive increased traffic from Sprint Car fans to shop their stores.

“Williams Grove and Weis are two highly recognized brands in the state of Pennsylvania and Sage Fruit is excited to be a part of these brands.”

“We’re thrilled to be the title sponsor of this year’s National Open at Williams Grove Speedway, one of the most authentic racetracks in the country,” said Weis Markets Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Maria Rizzo. “As a company founded in Pennsylvania, we pride ourselves on being able to have partnerships where our roots are. We are proud to work alongside Sage Fruit and join this highly anticipated event that will be watched by many of our consumers.”

With the sponsorships, $100,000 has been added to the two-day event with a $60,500 purse for Friday night’s Feature, paying $12,000 to win and $1,200 to start, and a $191,700 purse for Saturday’s Feature, which pays $75,000 to win and $2,500 to start.

Several positions have been given an upgrade for both days, such as Saturday’s purse paying $30,000 for second, $15,000 for third, $10,000 for fourth, $7,500 for fifth, and more impressive increases down the finishing order. The increases are also reflected in the Last Chance Showdowns as the first non-transfer will leave with $800 both days.

The Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit, Oct. 4-5, will be the 62nd running of the Sprint Car crown jewel and pinnacle of the World of Outlaws vs. PA Posse rivalry. It also showcases some of the most passionate fans in racing and provides an electric atmosphere like no other.

“Williams Grove Speedway is excited to have Sage Fruit and Weis Markets come on board as the title sponsor of the National Open,” said Justin Loh, Williams Grove general manager. “It is exciting to see these great companies elevate the fan and driver experience. Their support and sponsorship will play a key role in the continued success of this historic, marquee event.”

Sage Fruit will also be a leader in providing the ultimate fan experience with the Sage Fruit Stage Show. It will be utilized at four events throughout the 2024 season, featuring an hour-long show with fan-favorite drivers and crew members.

The Sage Fruit Stage made its 2024 debut at DIRTcar Nationals and will also be at the Huset’s High Bank Nationals, (June 19-22), Knoxville Nationals (Aug. 7-10) and World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 6-9).

“The Stage Show lineup this year with DIRTVision is spectacular,” Sinks added. “We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Stage Shows, listen to the incredible talent that they will have lined up and share it with all of the race fans either in person or on the DIRTVision broadcast.

“This is a great opportunity to learn more about your favorite drivers and crew members, before they hit the track.”

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series continues its 2024 season at Volusia Speedway Park during the second annual Bike Week Jamboree, March 3-4. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every race and every Stage Show live on DIRTVision.

About Sage Fruit

Located in Yakima, Washington, Sage Fruit Company is the sales and marketing firm for five grower/packer/shippers of Northwest Tree Fruits. With several thousand acres of orchards throughout Washington and Oregon, Sage Fruit growers have been delivering the best apples, pears and cherries to customers for over three generations. Sage Fruit Company takes great pride in their commitment to quality, innovation, and service. They work hard on the farm, in the packing facilities and in sales in order to deliver “An Exceptional Eating Experience!” For more information, visit: www.sagefruit.com (http://www.sagefruit.com/)

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia, and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.