World of Outlaws to Make Big O Speedway Debut March 22

By Alex Nieten

ENNIS, TX (Feb. 22, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its final Texas stop of 2024 at Big O Speedway for the Bluebonnet Showdown on Friday, March 22.

It’ll be the Series’ first time visiting the 1/4-mile track in Ennis, TX – 40 minutes from Dallas – and it’ll be the track’s first time hosting a national Winged Sprint Car series.

Twenty-time World of Outlaws champion Steve Kinser has the most Series wins in Texas, but of active drivers, that title belongs to 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, who has seven wins in the state.

Current Series points leader, David Gravel, is the most recent Texas winner, having won the World of Outlaws’ final race at Devil’s Bowl Speedway last year. Overall, he has three wins in the state. Other Outlaw Texas winners include Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart and Sheldon Haudenschild.

EVENT INFO:

Schedule

2pm Gates Open

5pm Grandstands Open

6:30pm Hot Laps/Qualifying (Racing to follow)

*All Central Times

To Win: $12,000

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3uHOqSB

How to Watch: DIRTVision.com