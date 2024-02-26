THE 20TH NORTHERN SPRINT CAR NATIONALS WEEKEND JUST GOT BIGGER

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (February 24, 2024) – The Northern Sprint Car Nationals is Ohweken Speedway’s biggest event, and it traditionally closes every race season at the “Big O.” The mid-September weekend features open practice on Thursday night, the Northern Crate Sprint Car Nationals on Friday night, and then the feature Northern Sprint Car Nationals on Saturday night. The 2024 edition of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals will feature racing action on track from Thursday, September 12 through Saturday, September 14.

Speedway General Manager Clinton Geoffrey recognized the opportunity to build something special, and the Northern Thunder Stock Nationals is born. The inaugural Thunder Stock Nationals will pay a whopping $5,000 to the winner, with a generous purse of $20,000 overall. The Thunder stocks will be the only class actually racing on the Thursday although the Sprint Cars and the Crate Sprint Cars will be on hand to practice for their big weekend.

“Why not give our Thunder stock racers a piece of the glory, and give them an event to celebrate,” said Geoffrey. “Our staff is in place, and our campground is full by Thursday night.

“It only makes sense to feature some of the best racing our track provides week in and week out. Our Thunder Stock racers always put on a great show. This event should draw some visitors as well.”

Another key factor in making Thursday’s race a success is affordability. Geoffrey said pricing will be released soon for the race, but it will be among the season’s most affordable opportunities for fans to take in the action. Following in the tradition of the Nationals format, the Thunder Stock portion of the event will start with time trials, followed by heat races, a pole dash, and then a C-Main, a B-Main, and the prestigious A-Main event – the Northern Thunder Stock Nationals. Not only will the winner come away with $5,000, but anyone who finishes in the top five is guaranteed more than $1,000 in purse, as long as their car passes post-race technical inspection.

“When it comes to speedway history, the Thunder Stocks have been on the program from the very beginning,” said Geoffrey. “Our Stock Car classes have entertained fans for more than 25 years, and you won’t want to miss this event.”

About Ohsweken Speedway: Opened in 1996, Ohsweken Speedway is a motorsports complex and event centre featuring a 3/8 mile clay oval auto racing track and 1/6 mile clay oval Micro Sprint and Karting track. The facility is owned by the Styres family, and located in the village of Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada. Ohsweken’s weekly Friday Night Excitement racing program runs from May to September each year, featuring 360 Sprint Cars, Crate Sprint Cars, Thunder Stocks, and Mini Stocks, while the facility also hosts weekly Micro Sprint and Kart racing on Thursday nights.