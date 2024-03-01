World of Outlaws Sprint Cars to Debut at Thunderbird Speedway on March 29

By Alex Nieten

MUSKOGEE, OK (Feb. 29, 2024) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Oklahoma for its debut at Thunderbird Speedway on Friday, March 29.

While The Greatest Show on Dirt is no stranger to the “Sooner State,” Thunderbird will be a brand new stop for the Series, leveling the playing field for its elite roster of drivers.

Carson Macedo, of Lemoore, CA, is the last World of Outlaws driver to win in Oklahoma, having won at Lawton Speedway in 2021. The Jason Johnson Racing driver has finished third in points the last three years and will be on the hunt for early season wins as he searches for his first World of Outlaws championship.

The Thunderbird Showdown will also mark the first time since 2022 that the track has hosted a national Sprint Car event. The last was an American Sprint Car Series (ASCS) race in 2022, won by Texas-native Sam Hafertepe Jr.

EVENT INFO

Location: Muskogee, OK

Date: Friday, March 29

To Win: $12,000

Times:

2pm – Pit Gates Open

5pm – Grandstand Gates Open

6:30pm – Hot Laps/Qualifying

-Racing to follow

Tickets ($5 off with advanced purchase): WorldofOutlaws.com/tix

How to watch: If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.