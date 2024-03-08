Historic Little 500 at Anderson Speedway Races to DIRTVision Airwaves

By Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (March 7, 2024) – The 500 Sprint Car Tour, a pavement non-wing Sprint Car series which features the famed Little 500, will be broadcast on DIRTVision in 2024.

Formed by Anderson Speedway in Indiana, the 500 Sprint Car Tour includes 10 race days across Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan. The first two champions of the series were three-time Little 500 winner Kody Swanson and two-time Little 500 Winner Tyler Roahrig. The legendary 76th Little 500 runs May 25 at Anderson Speedway.

The Little 500 was first run in 1949 with Sam Skinner earning the victory. Many of racing’s legendary drivers have competed in the event, dating back to the likes of Parnelli Jones and Johnny Rutherford.

The 500 Sprint Car Tour is the first major pavement series DIRTVision will broadcast.

“In the storied history of the Little 500, many dirt Sprint Car drivers have crossed over and raced this event on pavement,” DIRTVision’s Brian Dunlap said. “The Little 500 and the 500 Sprint Car Tour is the pinnacle of open wheel paved short track racing, it’s an honor to be chosen as their broadcast partner and showcase their events alongside The Greatest Shows on Dirt.”

The first event will be Saturday, April 6, at Anderson Speedway. Other venues on the tour include Berlin Raceway and Kalamazoo Speedway in Michigan, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and Salem Speedway in Indiana, and Toledo Speedway in Ohio.

“We are very excited to bring DIRTVision on as our broadcast partner for the 2024 season,” said Jared Owen, 500 Sprint Car Tour Series Director. “As a pavement series, we will be exposed to an entirely new demographic being on a predominately dirt racing platform. We can’t wait to put on a great show for all the fans out there.”

DIRTVision is the premier dirt racing broadcast provider. From LIVE race coverage to historical races, it’s a one-stop-shop for exclusive video and audio coverage of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, American Sprint Car Series, the many divisions of DIRTcar Racing, along with weekly racing from Attica Raceway Park, Beaver Dam Raceway, Fremont Speedway, Huset’s Speedway, Jackson Motorplex, Knoxville Raceway, Jacksonville Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway, Millbridge Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Volusia Speedway Park, and Williams Grove Speedway.