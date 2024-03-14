TAMMY 10 MEDIA AND SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS CONTINUE PARTNERSHIP IN 2024

From SOS

ST. MARYS, Ont. (March 13, 2024) – Southern Ontario Sprints management is very pleased to announce the return of Tammy 10 Media as a series sponsor.

After being the points fund sponsor in 2023, the company is shifting its role to that of race sponsor for the series’ 2024 events at Merrittville Speedway. Four SOS races are currently scheduled at Merrittville in 2024, including the Spring Sizzler on Saturday, April 20 and the Gary Cunningham Memorial on Saturday, June 22, plus events on Saturday, July 20 and Saturday, September 7.

Tammy 10 Media’s support will see increases throughout most of the the field at both the top and bottom of the purse; all of the Merrittville races will now pay $300-to-start, while positions 9-14 will see an increase as well. First place will now pay an additional $200 to increase to $2,200, and second place will be bumped an additional $100 to $1,100. The biggest impact will be for the Gary Cunningham Memorial on June 22; that event will see the purse bumped to $3000-to-win, along with second place again bumped to $1200, and third bumped by $100 to go from $800 to $900.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of Tammy 10 Media, both for our series and its teams,” stated SOS President Peter Turford. “It is a real bonus to have a company on board named after my favorite driver and car from the 60’s – Harvey Lennox and Tammy 10.”

Tammy 10 Media is owned by John and Wendy Brush, and located in Richmond Hill, Ontario. Tammy 10 Media is a multi-faceted design firm known for logos, trade show banners and displays, and various other design solutions. Stalwarts of the Ontario and New York state racing scene, Tammy 10 Media and its sister company Corr/Pak Merchandising have supported many series, tracks, and teams including, but not limited to, Oswego Speedway, Ohsweken Speedway, and Merrittville Speedway, and drivers such as Jessica Zemken, Doug Didero, Mike Kruchka, and Travis Cunningham.

The Southern Ontario Sprints sanctioned its first race in 1996. The traveling winged 360 Sprint Car tour based in Ontario, Canada is one of the country’s longest-running motorsports sanctioning bodies. The 2024 SOS schedule will see the organization competing at four racing facilities in Canada and the United States. Visit www.southernontariosprints.ca for more announcements about the 2024 SOS season in the coming weeks.

