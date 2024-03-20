AVANTI USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS CLASH AT COCOPAH SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MARCH 19, 2024… After a wild main event at Perris, the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars will take center stage this Saturday, March 23rd, at Cocopah Speedway near Yuma, Arizona. Promoted by Brad Whitfield, the third point race will also feature IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Hobby Stocks. Located at 3450 West County 15th Street in Somerton, Arizona at the intersection of US Highway 95 and County 15th Street, the pit gates at “The Diamond in The Desert” will open at 2:00pm (Mountain Time), spectator gates will open at 5:00pm, and racing at 7:00pm. Advance tickets are on sale and for more information, visit the track’s website at racecocopahspeedway.com or call 602.292.7607.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: Mufflers ARE NOT REQUIRED at Cocopah Speedway.

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com, appendix E.

– FUEL WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

– TIRES ARE NOT AVAILABLE AT THE RACE TRACK.

Since June 2, 2012, the fast 3/8-mile clay oval has held twelve USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and five different drivers have claimed victory. Ten-time champion, “The Demon” Damion Gardner leads all drivers with 5 wins at the “Diamond in the Desert” and Jake Swanson set the 1-lap track record of 16.127 seconds on October 29, 2022. The complete Somerton USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

After earning his first career USAC/CRA triumph last Saturday, rookie contender David Gasper (Goleta, California) has taken over the point lead. Piloting the Josh Ford Motorsports’ #73X Surecan LLC / King Racing Products Triple X, Gasper holds a 20-point advantage over the competition. With one semi-main victory, two top-10 finishes, and 13 feature laps led to his credit, the two-time California Lightning Sprint Champion will be a favorite to watch at Cocopah Speedway.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) has climbed to second in the chase for the championship. Driving Tom & Christy Dunkel’s 17W Inland Rigging / Dunkel Farms DRC, Williams led eleven laps before running second to Gasper at Perris Auto Speedway. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has also posted one top-10 finish on the season. “The Big Game Hunter” will have his sights on claiming the twelfth series win of his career this Saturday night.

R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) ranks third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the Jack Yeley Racing #2 Avanti Windows & Doors / Glenn Styres Racing Spike, Johnson claimed eighth in the hard fought Perris feature. At press time, the multi-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has two top-10 finishes in the campaign. The second generation driver will be looking for the eighth USAC/CRA win of his career at “The Diamond in the Desert.”

“Thunder” Tommy Malcolm (Yucaipa, California) is tied with R.J. Johnson for third in the championship point chase. Piloting Dino Napier’s #5X Indiana Truck Salvage / B&B Powder Coating DRC, Malcolm raced to sixth at Perris after starting eleventh. To date, the veteran driver has one heat race victory and two top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Tommy will have his sights on claiming his fourth victory at Cocopah Speedway.

Matt Mitchell (Costa Mesa, California) sits fifth in USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the J.W. Mitchell Motorsports’ #37 Channel Islands Floor Coverings / Campbell Brothers Storage Maxim, Mitchell scored twenty-second at Perris after damage forced an early exit. At press time, the 2014 USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, one heat race victory, one top-10 finish, and 15 feature laps led in the campaign. Matt has ten career USAC/CRA triumphs and is a favorite to watch.

After racing from fifteenth to fifth las Saturday night, Logan Williams (Yorba Linda, California) has tied Matt Mitchell for fifth in the USAC/CRA standings. Driving John McCarthy’s #5W Flowdynamics Incorporated / Drinkpak DRC, Williams has one In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award and two top-10 finishes to his credit. Logan is looking to move up the ranks and earn his first victory with USAC/CRA.

While David Gasper (Goleta, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Brent Sexton (Lakeside, California), Braden Chiaramonte (El Cajon, California), Elexa Herrera (New Cuyama, California), and Blake Hendricks (Simi Valley, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Matt Westfall, Ricky Lewis, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Logan Calderwood, A.J. Bender, “The Gunslinger” Austin Grabowski, Verne Sweeney, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Grant Sexton, “Shugah” Shane Sexton, and more.

Cocopah Speedway is located at 3450 West County 15th Street in Somerton, Arizona at the intersection of US Highway 95 and County 15th Street. Advance tickets are available. Adult tickets are $20, Senior / Military tickets are $18, Student tickets (13-17) are $10, and Kids tickets (12 & Under) are FREE. Pit Passes are $35. Camping is available and for more information, visit racecocopahspeedway.com or call 602.292.7607.

The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Sexton Fire Protection, WC Friend Company, and Woodland Auto Display, for their support.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-David Gasper, 1-Matt Mitchell.

COCOPAH AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Jake Swanson – 16.127 (10/29/22)

COCOPAH AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 5-Damion Gardner, 3-Brody Roa, 2-Daison Pursley, 1-Emerson Axsom, 1-Jake Swanson.

2024 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1-David Gasper-146, 2-Austin Williams-126, 3-R.J. Johnson-123, –Tommy Malcolm-123, 5-Matt Mitchell-119, –Logan Williams-119, 7-Matt Westfall-117, 8-Ricky Lewis-105, 9- Charles Davis Jr.-98, 10-Cody Williams-95.