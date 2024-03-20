World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Make Highly Anticipated Return to Paducah, April 19

By Alex Nieten

PADUCAH, KY (March 19, 2024) – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will return to Paducah International Raceway for the first time since 2012 on Friday, April 19.

It’ll also be the Series’ lone stop to the Bluegrass State in 2024, making for a can’t-miss night with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

Of all active drivers on tour, none have won at the Kentucy track yet. And in seven previous visits to the 3/8-mile facility, there have been seven different winners. Joey Saldana won the last World of Outlaws event there in 2012.

EVENT INFO

Date – Friday, April 19

Location – Paducah, KY

Track Record – 12.825 sec. by Joey Saldana on April 17, 2009

Times –

Pit Gates Open 2pm

Grandstands Open 5pm

Hot Laps/Qualifying 6:30pm

-Racing to Follow

Tickets – WorldofOutlaws.com/tix

How to Watch – Every lap live on DIRTVision

Previous World of Outlaws Winners at Paducah –

2012 – Joey Saldana on April 13

2010 – Jac Haudenschild on April 16

2009 – Jason Meyers on April 17

2008 – Craig Dollansky on July 28

2007 – Danny Lasoski on April 6

2001 – Andy Hillenburg on June 12

1998 – Jeff Swindell on April 17

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, and Smith Titanium Brake Systems. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.