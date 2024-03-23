Pville Speedway opener canceled for wet weather

Russell Motorsports Inc. has canceled this Saturday’s Placerville Speedway championship opener due to the wet weather from tonight into the weekend.

“We hadn’t received any rain up until this evening, but now that it’s started, and with the forecast looking dim tomorrow afternoon, we feel the best thing to do is cancel Saturday’s event,” said Promoter Scott Russell. “We’ll now go full speed ahead into next week’s SCCT opener.”

The quarter mile now looks to open its season on Saturday March 30th with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour sanctioned Spring Fever Frenzy. Seating is Reserved at the event and can be purchased online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-033024

Joining the fun at the Spring Fever Frenzy next week is the always entertaining Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.