POWRi 410 Wing & Non-Wing Sprints to Headline 2024 Hockett/McMillin Memorial

Belleville, IL. (3/22/2024) Ushering in a new era of excitement and exhilaration at the ‘Diamond of the Dirt Track’, POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League and Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League will now headline one of the most prestigious and premier open-wheel events in the country with the 14th Annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway on September 12-14.

“We’re honored to continue the Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial with POWRi, I think we should see the car counts continue to grow with even more chances at drivers doing double duty with both Wing and Non-Wing 410” noted industry icon and event patriarch Jack Hockett.

Forming an all-POWRi 410-Sprint double-docket of on-track action, Lucas Oil Speedway will witness both Wing and Traditional varieties the same weekend for the first time in venue history; while also honoring a pair of the Show-Me-State’s greatest talents both behind the wheel and on the wrenches, in Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin.

“This event not only serves as a tribute to the remarkable careers and contributions of Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin but also carries on their passion and dedication to sprint car racing, as the Memorial continues to draw race fans and drivers from across the nation” commented General Manager of Lucas Oil Speedway Danny Lorton.

“The Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans and competitors alike, we are thrilled to be a part of top-tier racing action and paying tribute to the legacies of Jesse Hockett and Daniel McMillin,” said Talin Turner, Series Director at POWRi.

Future details and information will be released once finalized, continue to monitor the track and series websites and social media accounts for further developments.

