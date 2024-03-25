Shop Kyle Larson Bonus Award returning to SCCT this season

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The fast-approaching season opener for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will hand out $3,000-to-win to the feature, with the announcement of the Shop Kyle Larson Bonus Award returning in 2024.

“We want to thank Kyle Larson and www.shopkylelarson.com for their continued support,” commented SCCT President Scott Russell. “The unique thing about this bonus money is that it rewards the teams who show commitment and dedication to the Sprint Car Challenge Tour throughout the year. We are looking forward to a solid 2024 and can’t wait to get it started at Placerville Speedway next Saturday.”

Full-time teams/owners who win an Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour A-main this season will go home with a $500 bonus courtesy of www.shopkylelarson.com which is the official place to shop for merchandise from the 2021 NASCAR Cup champion.

Since ALL car owner and driver teams will be considered full-time SCCT participants at the first race, the $500 perk will be paid to the A-Main winner on March 30th at Placerville Speedway.

With the sponsorship, it allows full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour competitors the opportunity to race for a minimum of $3,000-to-win each night. If a tour regular doesn’t win the feature on a certain night, that $500 will roll over to be used at a later date.

Standard nightly payouts for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour will once again be $2,500-to-win and $400-to-start the A-main.

Shop Kyle Larson BONUS MONEY ELIGIBILITY

1. Available to any car owner who is a full-time participant on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour.

2. Full-time participant is defined as a car owner who has not missed any Sprint Car Challenge Tour race up to that point of the schedule.

3. A car owner does not have to utilize the same driver at all events, nor does a driver have to utilize the same car owner in order to collect the bonus money. However, the A-Main winning car owner MUST BE a full-time participant on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. PLEASE NOTE: a full-time driver is not eligible for the bonus if that driver wins a Sprint Car Challenge Tour A-Main in a car whose owner is not a full-time participant.

4. Since ALL car owner and driver teams will be considered full-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour participants at the first scheduled race the $500.00 bonus WILL be paid to the A-Main winner.

Season Opener Info:

Grandstand seating for the season opening Spring Fever Frenzy at Placerville Speedway is Reserved on Saturday March 30th. Adult tickets cost $25, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $22. Kids 6-11 cost $10 and those five and under are free.

Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-033024 or at the gate on race day.