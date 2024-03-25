Tickets on sale for High Limit Racing event at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…With tickets going on sale this past week, that also included the much-anticipated stop for the Kubota High Limit Racing 410 Sprint Cars on Saturday August 17th.

All seating in the stands is reserved at the annual 49er Gold Rush Classic. As is the case during all major events at Placerville Speedway, the grandstands are expected to be packed full, so make sure to lock up your seats today by visiting https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-081724

A collection of the top names in Winged Sprint Car racing are set to battle the best Nor-Cal has to offer for one can’t miss night of action at the 49er Gold Rush Classic.

Thus far in the early season multi-time All Star champion “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney leads the standings over Placerville resident Brad Sweet; Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks; Lebanon, Indiana’s Spencer Bayston and California youngster Corey Day.

The Kubota High Limit Racing Series was founded by former NASCAR Cup Series champion and reigning Hangtown 100 winner, Kyle Larson, along with co-promoter Brad Sweet, the five-time Outlaw champion.

“When Kyle Larson and I started the High Limit National Series we wanted to grow events and visit tracks that produce great racing across the United States,” Sweet commented. “Placerville Speedway is always action packed and I’m excited to compete aboard my NAPA Auto Parts No. 49 car in front of my hometown crowd. The 49er Gold Rush Classic is an event I’ve won before, and I look forward to trying to do so again on August 17th.”

The Placerville Speedway appearance is part of a fully loaded West Coast Swing for Kubota High Limit Racing and will dish out $12,000-to-win/ $1,200-to-start the feature.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X/Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.