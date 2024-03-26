$17,000 on the line for USL Hero 100 Saturday at Red Dirt Raceway

by John Rittenoure

GLENPOOL, Okla. (March 25, 2024) – The 2024 Ortco Inc. United Sprint League presented by Same Day Auto Repair season finally gets underway this Saturday with the Salute to Fairgrounds Speedway Hero 100 at Red Dirt Raceway.

The season opener for non-wing champ sprint / 305 sprint cars will be like no other event on the schedule this season. Drivers will draw to determine the order of qualifying which will consist of single car qualifying runs against the clock. The top 16 in time trials will lock in to a 100-lap main event paying $3,000-to-win and $500-to-start. The balance of the field will run in one or two Last-Chance races (depending on car count) with the top eight advancing to the rear of the 100-lap A main. If two last-chance races are run four will advance from each race to make eight.

A fan pill draw will determine if there is an inversion of (0, 4, 6, 8) in the A-Main.

The first 80 laps of the feature will count yellow flag laps. Between laps 40-60 a red flag will be thrown. Crews will have 10 minutes to add fuel, make adjustments to the cars, and the race will be restarted and run to completion.

Lap money ($100 per lap) for the 100-lap feature is being accepted with all money going to the drivers purse. Contact promoter Cody Brewer at 405-823-8095 if you would like to contribute.

Due to the format of this race only USL show points will be awarded to all drivers entered.

Factory Stocks, Sport Mods / B-Mods, Tuners and Vintage Open Wheel cars will also be on the program.

Pits open at 2 p.m., and grandstands at 3 along with a vintage race car show in the tailgate area. Drivers meeting takes place at 4:11 followed by racing at 5.

About United Sprint League

Owned by Michael Tyre, the USL sanctions 360 two-barrel / 305 non-wing sprint car events throughout Oklahoma and surrounding states with goals of supporting sponsors and providing fans the the opportunity to enjoy the excitement of non-wing sprint car racing.

Website: https://www.myracepass.com/series/1794.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UnitedSprintLeague.

About Ortco Inc.

Ortco Inc. manufactures qualify oilfield parts from American made bar and shaped steel on computerized CNC machinery. Products are then Heat Treated, coated for rust prevention, and warehoused for shipments across the globe. Ortco also utilizes high quality investment castings for safety clamps and various tongs.

Website: http://OrtcoInc.com.

United Sprint League Marketing Partners

Ortco, Inc., Same Day Auto Repair, Speed Stix Shocks, D&G Contracting, DFR Discount Tire, Passing Points Podcast, Kent Fireworks, Hoss Media.