dac’s® Pet Products offer help for pet owners and Attica’s Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai
ATTICA, Ohio – It’s no secret most race fans are huge pet lovers. So it made perfect sense for Direct Action Co., Inc., – otherwise known as dac® – to step up and have their dac@ Pet Products line become the presenting marketing partner of the 36 Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic set for Tuesday, July 16 at Attica Raceway Park featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.
“It Makes a World of Difference.” That is what dac® adheres to with all their
products that help pets, horses and other livestock. It’s that same commitment that dac’s® Pet
Products will bring to the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac’s® Pet
Products.
“This is a company that Attica Raceway Park and the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products can not only help with brand recognition, but this partnership will promote their products directly to the race fans, many of whom have pets,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the race.
Doty said his family has been using dac® horse products for years.
“We’ve always had a lot of dogs in our household too and we definitely use the dac® Pet
Products’ line of canine shampoos, conditioners, vitamins and supplements,” Doty added.
“Just like dac® Pet Products’ commitment to help animals perform better and live healthier lives,
their commitment to our race helps elevate the event and make it bigger and better as well,”
added Doty
Randy Jacobs, owner and president of dac®, and his family have a long history in
racing. Randy’s grandfather Pete Jacobs built Wayne County Speedway and Randy’s sons, Garrett and RJ raced a sprint car at one time as well. Randy is also the cousin to Kenny and Dean Jacobs which means he has deep roots in racing as well as in the horse business.
To purchase any of dac®’s great products go to www.feeddac.com. For pet products
click on canine and you can also search their website for a dealer near you.
Direct Action Co., Inc. (aka dac® Vitamins and Minerals) began in 1983 with a single product
called Direct Action. It was based on a “new” feed technology called chelation, where a mineral
is wrapped with an enzyme to naturally enhance the utilization of the mineral. Today,
biotechnology in the feed business has gone from an obscure area of research and technology to
give dac® customers products that will enhance the performance of their horses, pets and
livestock whether they are working in the fields, showing in the ring, or simply being loving
pets.
Currently, dac® offers over 75 products. By working with biotech firms and
research specialists, dac® is able to offer products that are geared to meet the unique needs of the
animal and its owner.
When the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16 for the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products, the competitors will be battling for the $15,000 payday and the special trophy and hardware that go to the winner.
This year will mark the 19th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series
has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products. There
have been 25 different winners in the 33 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been
rained out). NASCAR champion Kyle Larson claimed his third Brad Doty Classic in 2023. It
was his third Doty win in the last four years.
Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products are on
sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top
of the main page.
Brad Doty Classic Winners
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
Moved to Limaland
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
Moved to Attica
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
2017 – David Gravel
2018 – Donny Schatz (4)
2019 – Brock Zearfoss
2020 – Kyle Larson
2021- Spencer Bayston
2022- Kyle Larson (2)
2023- Kyle Larson (3)