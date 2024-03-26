dac’s® Pet Products offer help for pet owners and Attica’s Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – It’s no secret most race fans are huge pet lovers. So it made perfect sense for Direct Action Co., Inc., – otherwise known as dac® – to step up and have their dac@ Pet Products line become the presenting marketing partner of the 36 Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic set for Tuesday, July 16 at Attica Raceway Park featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

“It Makes a World of Difference.” That is what dac® adheres to with all their

products that help pets, horses and other livestock. It’s that same commitment that dac’s® Pet

Products will bring to the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac’s® Pet

Products.

“This is a company that Attica Raceway Park and the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products can not only help with brand recognition, but this partnership will promote their products directly to the race fans, many of whom have pets,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the race.

Doty said his family has been using dac® horse products for years.

“We’ve always had a lot of dogs in our household too and we definitely use the dac® Pet

Products’ line of canine shampoos, conditioners, vitamins and supplements,” Doty added.

“Just like dac® Pet Products’ commitment to help animals perform better and live healthier lives,

their commitment to our race helps elevate the event and make it bigger and better as well,”

added Doty

Randy Jacobs, owner and president of dac®, and his family have a long history in

racing. Randy’s grandfather Pete Jacobs built Wayne County Speedway and Randy’s sons, Garrett and RJ raced a sprint car at one time as well. Randy is also the cousin to Kenny and Dean Jacobs which means he has deep roots in racing as well as in the horse business.

To purchase any of dac®’s great products go to www.feeddac.com. For pet products

click on canine and you can also search their website for a dealer near you.

Direct Action Co., Inc. (aka dac® Vitamins and Minerals) began in 1983 with a single product

called Direct Action. It was based on a “new” feed technology called chelation, where a mineral

is wrapped with an enzyme to naturally enhance the utilization of the mineral. Today,

biotechnology in the feed business has gone from an obscure area of research and technology to

give dac® customers products that will enhance the performance of their horses, pets and

livestock whether they are working in the fields, showing in the ring, or simply being loving

pets.

Currently, dac® offers over 75 products. By working with biotech firms and

research specialists, dac® is able to offer products that are geared to meet the unique needs of the

animal and its owner.

When the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday, July 16 for the 36th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products, the competitors will be battling for the $15,000 payday and the special trophy and hardware that go to the winner.

This year will mark the 19th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products. There

have been 25 different winners in the 33 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been

rained out). NASCAR champion Kyle Larson claimed his third Brad Doty Classic in 2023. It

was his third Doty win in the last four years.

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac® Pet Products are on

sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top

of the main page.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter

@atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at

attica_raceway_park.

Follow Brad Doty on Twitter @braddoty18 and on Instagram @braddoty18

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021- Spencer Bayston

2022- Kyle Larson (2)

2023- Kyle Larson (3)